Appetizers

Tatertachos

$11.95

Tater tots covered in spicy Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Red & Green Onions, Bacon, Queso and Ranch. Topped w/Cilantro & Pickled Jalapeno

Dirty Fries

$8.95

Our Seasoned Fries smothered in Queso, Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream, Onions & Pickled Jalapeno

Disco Fries

$8.95

Fries tossed in our signature mix of Garlic Confit, Parmesan & Truffle oil. Topped with our famous Awesome Sauce and a sunny-side up Egg

Texas Poutine

$12.95

Our Seasoned Fries covered in Rye Whiskey, Dried Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Gravy, Chopped Smoked Brisket, Shredded Jack Cheese and Green Onions

Smoked Queso

$8.95

House Smoked 5-Cheese Queso topped with Pico, Pickled Onion and Jalapenos. Served with Warm Chips

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.95

Panko Breaded Gulf Shrimp tossed in Boom Boom Sauce and topped with Cilantro and Sriracha

Duck Pastor Nachos

$16.95

Crispy Marinated Duck Breast Nachos with Queso, Bacon, Pico, Pickled Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Jalapeno, Cheese, Crema and Roasted Pineapple Drizzle

Fish-N-Chips

$14.95

Beer Battered Cod Filets, Fries, Hushpuppies, House Caper Dill Tartar and Coleslaw

Korean Fried Chicken

$11.95

Yangyeom Style Super Crispy Double Fried Chicken Thighs in a Sticky Sweet Spicy Glaze on top of Kimchi Marinated Cucumbers and topped w Green Onion and Sesame Seeds

Salad

Vietnamese Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.95

Chicken marinated in Garlic and Asian spices, Seared & accompanied with Romaine Spears, pickled Vegetables, & topped w/Cilantro. Served with a Peanut Dipping Sauce

Spring Roll Salad

$12.95

Romaine, Cabbage, Cauliflower Rice, Carrot, Cucumber, Cilantro, Green Onion, Sauteed Shrimp and Charcoal Chicken. Tossed with Nuoc Cham Vinaigrette and Crushed Peanuts

Cheeseburger Salad

$12.95

One all Beef Patty, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, in a Sesame Seed Bowl

BLT Wedge

$11.95

Iceberg Lettuce with Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Walnuts, Pretzel Croutons and Balsamic-fig glaze

Soup

Broccoli and Cheddar Soup

$5.95

Soup Housemade Creamy Broccoli Soup topped w Cheese, Bacon and Pretzel Croutons

Pizza

South-Side Double-Wide

$15.95

Spicy Pepperoni, Hand Pinched Sausage Proscuitto, Bacon, Salami, Ham & Extra Melted Cheese

71Threezza

$11.95

tangy house-made marinara, mozzarella, and one topping, or customize with your faves

The Lobbyist

$14.95

Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Shaved Walnuts, topped with Ranch Dressing

Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$7.95

Crispy Brown Sugar Cured Pork, Onions, Cilantro and Awesome Sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$10.95

Beer-battered Shrimp, Pineapple Preserves, Pico and Creamy Awesome Sauce

Korean BBQ Tacos

$8.95

Shredded BBQ Pork, Crispy Potatoes, Cilantro, and Pickled Onions. Topped w/Hoisin &Sriracha Mayo

Chicken Parm Tacos

$10.95

Hand-breaded Chicken, Garlic Confit, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Pepperoni Confetti

Wings

Wings 6

$8.95

6 wings, served with Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Wing Flavors- Dill Pickle, Rosemary Garlic Parmesan, Pineapple Bbq, Honey Sriracha Soy, Crunchy Chili Oil & Honey, Buffalo, Hot Garlic

Wings 12

$16.95

12 wings, served with Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Wing Flavors- Dill Pickle, Rosemary Garlic Parmesan, Pineapple Bbq, Honey Sriracha Soy, Crunchy Chili Oil & Honey, Buffalo, Hot Garlic

Wings 18

$24.95

18 wings, served with Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Wing Flavors- Dill Pickle, Rosemary Garlic Parmesan, Pineapple Bbq, Honey Sriracha Soy, Crunchy Chili Oil & Honey, Buffalo, Hot Garlic

Burgers and Sandwiches

Big Kahuna Burger

$13.95

We Take our Scotty’s Burger but we add Pepperjack Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Bbq Sauce and Pineapple Preserves

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Proscuito, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Arugula and Pineapple Maple Mustard on Pretzel Bread

H-town 34 Burger

$24.95

3 Angus Beef Patties 3 slices of Cheese, Pulled Pork, LTOP, Bacon, fried Egg & a large Fry

Royal with Cheese

$13.50

Ground cow, with all the usual suspects, Awesome sauce and Mayo on a Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough Bun

The Cubano

$13.95

Roasted Pork, Ham and Bacon with Swiss & American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mayonnaise & Pineapple Maple Mustard on a toasted baguette

The Rachel

$15.95

House Smoked Coriander and Pepper Crusted Duck Pastrami, Creamy Coleslaw, Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing on Marble Rye

TX Bahn Mi

$16.95

Smoked Sliced Brisket, Pickled Onion and Carrot, Fresh Jalapeno, Cucumber, Cilantro, Butter, Sriracha and Lemongrass Mayo on Toasted Baguette.

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Umm. Potatoes fried in the french way with out the snootiness

Side Salad

$4.95

Iceberg, Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Crutons and Dressing

Esquites

$5.95

Elotes but in a bowl with butter, mayo, jalapenos, cilantro and tajin

Charred Parmesan Broccoli

$5.95

Charred Broccoli Florets with Garlic Oil and Parmesan

Buttermilk Coleslaw

$4.95

Crucnhy Coleslaw in a Sweet Tangy Buttermilk Dressing

Shush Puppies

$4.95

Fried Cornbread Spheres

Tater Tots

$4.50

Tatertots tossed in Butter Salt

Dessert

Smoky S'mores Rootbeer Float

$6.95

A Rootbeer Float topped with Smokey Sea Salt, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Chocolate Sauce, and Charred Marshmallows

Butter Nut Toffee Cake

$6.95

Butter Nut Toffe Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Glazed Walnuts

Kids

Kid Tatertachos

$6.50

Kids sized tatertachos with out all the pesky vegetables.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Noodles and Cheese Sauce topped with Bacon and more Cheese

Kid Pizza

$4.50

Small Pizza with one Free Topping

Kid Fish-n-Chips

$7.95

Kid Sized Cod Filet with Fries, Hush Puppy and Coleslaw

Sauces and Extras

Extra Awesome Sauce

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Bread

$1.50

Extra Chips

$0.50

Extra Gravy

$0.50

Extra Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Extra Mayo

$0.25

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side of Bacon 2 Slices

$1.50

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Juice

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free

$3.50