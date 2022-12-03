Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Scout & Scholar Brewing, Co

review star

No reviews yet

112 West Flaget Street

Bardstown, KY 40004

Specials

Taco De Pescado

$17.00Out of stock

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

cream ale queso / amber mustard

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Buffalo Cheese Curds

$12.00

Short Rib Poutine

$16.00

Smoked Wings

$13.00

honey-soy glaze / white bbq

Sweet & Stout Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Soup & Salads

Kale

$9.00

baby kale / pepitas / orange / smoked ricotta / smoked honey vinaigrette

SOD

$5.00+

Wedge

$9.00

Mains

Scout Beef Burger

$16.00

Scholar Beef Burger

$16.00

Pork Banh Mi

$14.00

Chicken Banh Mi

$14.00

Cauliflower Banh Mi

$14.00

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Short Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Cauliflower Sandwich

$14.00

Kids

Kids CheeseBurger

$8.00

Cheeseburger with Chips

Chicken Bites

$7.00

Chicken Bites with chips

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese with Chips

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Sides

Ale-Braised Collards

$5.00

Ale-Braised Collards

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

House-Made Chips

$5.00

Fruit & Veggies

$5.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Side Kale Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

Plain Fries

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Birthday Ice Cream

Miso Brown Butter Blondie

$8.00

vanilla ice cream / miso caramel

PB&J Dessert A La Mode

$9.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Extras

4oz Amber Mustard

$1.00

2oz Amber Mustard

$0.50

Bacon

$2.00Out of stock

Chips

$3.00

Comeback Aioli

$0.50

Cucumber Pickles

$0.50

BBBBQ

$0.50

Gluten Free Bun

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

sauces

Impossible Patty

$2.00Out of stock

Lettuce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Tomato

$1.00

4oz Queso

$3.00

queso

Sauerkraut

$1.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Smoked Honey Vin

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

White BBQ

$0.50

Creamy Horse

$1.00

Bacon Jam

$1.00

2oz Queso

$1.50

Japs

$0.50

Burger Build (LTO)

$2.00

White BBQ

$0.50

Comeback Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Smoked Honey Vin

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

sauces

2oz Amber Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Bleu Caesar

$1.00

Gravy 4oz

$1.00

Sunday Brunch

Potato Waffle

$15.00

Chorizo Burger

$15.00

Gluten Friendly Menu

GF Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

GF Smoked Wings

$13.00

GF Kale

$9.00

GF Wedge

$9.00

GF Smoked Bologna

$14.00

GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

GF White Fish Sandwich

$15.00

GF Prime Rib

$16.00

GF Beef Burger

$16.00

GF Side Sprouts

$5.00

GF Baby Kale

$5.00

GF Elote

$5.00

Packaged

Bock Wit Da Bock

$12.00+

Breathe And Stop

$12.00+

Cider

$14.00+

Dad Tax

$14.00+

Double Down

$12.00+

For Miles

$14.00+

Fugue

$12.00+

Give Me Three Steps

$12.00+

Got You Fam

$14.00+Out of stock

Growler

$5.00

Jubilee

$12.00+

Kolbier

$12.00+

Lastronaut

$12.00+

Lou Lou

$14.00+

Mix N Match

$14.00+

Ol Buddy

$12.00+

Sequent

$14.00+

Stick and Poke 2-Packs

$15.00

Stonehands 4 Pack

$9.99

We're Wolves

$12.00+

Yall Is In The Air

$12.00+

BA Bottles

Foundation

$20.00

Get To Know Ya

$20.00

Ruled By Reason

$20.00

Tadaa!

$25.00

Wheat King Bott

$30.00Out of stock

Zone Zone Zone

$20.00

ReDone

$20.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

OJ

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Big Red

$2.00

Apparel

Baseball TShirt

$26.00

Beer, Bourbon, Bardstown Long Sleeve

$24.00

Beer, Bourbon, Bardstown Short Sleeve

$20.00

Kolbier Ol'Buddy Shirt

$20.00

Ol' Buddy Hoodie

$40.00

Paws & Pints T Shirt

$24.00

Scout & Scholar Long Sleeve

$24.00

Scout & Scholar Short Sleeve

$20.00

V-neck RED

$23.00Out of stock

Vest

$33.00

Women's Gray Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

Zip Jacket

$45.00

BEER Crew Neck

$45.00

Drinkware

Glass Mug

$21.00

Kolsch Branded Glass

$10.00

Silver Mug

$22.00

Growler

$5.00

Oktoberfest Stein

$20.00

Hats

Logo Hat

$30.00

Green Carhartt Hat

Out of stock

Winter Hats

$25.00

Other Items

Dog Collar

$15.00

Growler Box

$45.00

Knife

$5.00

Circle Bottle Opener

$10.00

Sunglasses

$1.00

Donation

Kitchen Tip

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Scout and Scholar Brewing Company is a gathering place. A meetinghouse to share great beer and exceptional food. A spot in the heart of the city that honors its rich history and celebrates the community and traditions yet to come. Named after the two brothers who founded the City of Bardstown, Scout & Scholar celebrates the legacy of William and David Bard and the important role Bardstown played in shaping Kentucky and American history. From the art of storytelling, to a legacy of distilling, to our newest tradition, we continue to elevate the craft of creating here in Bardstown.

Location

112 West Flaget Street, Bardstown, KY 40004

Directions

