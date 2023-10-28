Boston Cream

$5.75

Who doesn’t love a good Boston Cream? Now picture that delicious cream oozing through more than 100 delicate croissant layers… Now get over here and get one! INGREDIENTS: ENRICHED FLOUR (UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, BUTTER, SUGAR, CHOCOLATE, EGG WHITES, MILK, CORN GLUCOSE, VANILLA PUDDING MIX, VANILLA EXTRACT, SALT, YEAST, GELATIN