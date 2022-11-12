Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens

Food

Spice levels Chill Not spicy at all. You're totally relaxed. SHU < 100 Medium OK, you definitely feel the kick. SHU ~ 10,000 Hot ow, that's really spicy and you're starting to sweat. SHU ~ 50,000 Extra Hot Your mouth is on fire and your eyes are tearing up. SHU ~ 100,000 to 250,000 Reaper What have you done?!? It's like drinking molten lava! SHU over 1,000,000