Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens

311 E Broad St

Athens, GA 30601

Order Again

Food

Spice levels Chill Not spicy at all. You're totally relaxed. SHU < 100 Medium OK, you definitely feel the kick. SHU ~ 10,000 Hot ow, that's really spicy and you're starting to sweat. SHU ~ 50,000 Extra Hot Your mouth is on fire and your eyes are tearing up. SHU ~ 100,000 to 250,000 Reaper What have you done?!? It's like drinking molten lava! SHU over 1,000,000
Sandwich Party Tray

Sandwich Party Tray

$99.00Out of stock

A party tray with 9 sandwiches! Including fries, cole slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, and garlic aioli! Of course, with your choice of spice level for each sandwich.

Tender Party Tray

Tender Party Tray

$90.00Out of stock

A party tray with tenders! Including fries, coleslaw, potato salad, comeback sauce, and garlic aioli. Please choose two spice levels of your choice

Hot Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

Hot Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$11.95

Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles; Seasoned crinkle cut fries. Choose your spice level.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles. Choose your spice level.

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$9.95

Crispy Hot Chicken Tender with Fries. Choose your spice level.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Crispy Hot Chicken Tenders Choose your spice level.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00Out of stock

Creamy with a hint of vinaigrette.

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock
Fries

Fries

$3.00

Crinkle cut fries sprinkled with Scoville seasoning.

Pickles

Pickles

$2.00
Side Pickles (4 count)

Side Pickles (4 count)

$0.25
Add Scoville Fry Sauce (Garlic Aioli) On The Side

Add Scoville Fry Sauce (Garlic Aioli) On The Side

$0.50
Add The Reaper Seasoning On The Side

Add The Reaper Seasoning On The Side

$1.50
Add Scoville Comeback Sauce On The Side

Add Scoville Comeback Sauce On The Side

$0.50
Add Maple Syrup

Add Maple Syrup

$1.00
Add Ranch

Add Ranch

$0.50

Add honey Mustard

$0.50

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.00Out of stock
Mineral Water

Mineral Water

$3.00Out of stock
Milk

Milk

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

311 E Broad St, Athens, GA 30601

Directions

