Scowley's Burgers

53 Reviews

1696 Madeira Circle

Petaluma, CA 94954

Burgers

grass fed beef patty, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, house dressing.

Hamburger

$9.00

grass fed beef patty, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, house dressing. Add any cheese for $1

Single Scowley's Burger

$12.00

beef patty, grilled andouille sausage, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, house dressing.

Double Scowley's Burger

$16.00

two beef patties, grilled andouille sausage, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, house dressing.

BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar Cheeseburger

$14.00

beef patty, bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onion, two slices of cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.

Fire-roasted Green Hatch Chile Burger

$11.00

beef patty, jack cheese, sliced raw onions, fire-roasted green chilies, lettuce, tomato, pickles, green chile aioli

Spicy Chorizo Burger

$10.00

ground chorizo patty, pepper jack, avocado, sliced jalapeno, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, house dressing

Patty Melt

$12.00

beef patty, grilled onions, American cheese, house dressing, on rye bread

Beyond Beef Burger

$10.00

Beyond veggie patty, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan house dressing

Impossible Burger

$11.00

patty, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan house dressing

Kids' Burger

pint sized patty, with choice of dressings or condiments, on a toasted bun this burger comes plain, so add any cheese, or toppings you desire

Kids' Burger

$5.00

pint sized patty, with choice of dressings or condiments, on a toasted bun this burger comes plain, so let us know if you want any dressings, cheese, or toppings, please

Sandwiches

blend of cheddar, jack, Swiss, American cheeses on sourdough or rye bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Blend of cheddar, jack, provolone, and havarti cheeses

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.00

Rocky chicken breast on a toasted Full Circle Bakery bun with spicy coleslaw and house dressing We have non-spicy coleslaw if that's what you prefer

Grilled Chicken & Arugula Pesto Sandwich

$10.00

Rocky chicken breast on a toasted bun with house-made arugula pesto, wild arugula, and tomato

Chicken, BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar Sandwich

$11.00

Rocky chicken breast, bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato

Hot Dogs & Sausages

served on a fresh toasted bun with diced onions, cheese/jalapeno sauce, and mustard

Hot Dog

$5.00

6” hot dog made with grass-fed, grass-finished beef add chili or cheese/jalapeno sauce for an extra treat.

Cheese Dog

$6.00

hot dog with our beer cheese/jalapeno sauce

Chili Dog

$7.00

hot dog with our house-made chili

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

hot dog with our house-made chili and house-made beer cheese/jalapeno sauce

Grilled Smoked Andouille Sausage

$7.00

Grilled Yanni's Lamb Gyro Sausage

$7.00Out of stock

Sides & Salads

French Fries

$5.00

Small Order of Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$6.00Out of stock

The best onion rings around. And I don't usually like onion rings. These are great.

Chili for Fries

$3.00

Cheese Sauce for Fries

$2.00

Chili/Cheese Combo

$4.00

Bacon

$2.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Arugula and Goat Cheese Salad

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Pickles

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra House Dressing

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Yerba Mate Orange Exuberance

$4.00

Yerba Mate Lemon Elation

$4.00

Yerba Mate Revel Berry

$4.00

Yerba Mate Bluphoria

$4.00

A&W Root Beer

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.00

Bottled Spring Water

$1.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Canned Beer

Trumer Pils - 19.2oz.

$6.00

Henhouse Best Life - 16oz.

$6.00

Golden State Cider - 16oz.

$7.00

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder IPA

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - 12oz.

$5.00

Mariposa Ice Cream Bar

Rootbeer Float Ice Cream Bar - not a float

$3.50

Meyers Lemonade

$3.50

Cookies and Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Malt

$3.50

Salted Caramel

$3.50

Mariapilar Ice Cream Sandwich

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Pecan

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Mad Batter Cakery Gluten Free Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie - with pecans

$3.00Out of stock

Everything But the Kitchen Sink Cookie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Grass Fed - Locally Sourced

1696 Madeira Circle, Petaluma, CA 94954

