Located in the heart of downtown Redmond, Oregon, SCP offers great dining and drink options for guests and locals alike. Taste our seasonal farm-to-fork menus filled with creative dishes that are good for you, good for the community, good for the planet, and just really, really good. SCP Redmond's culinary team works with local purveyors to provide guests with in-season, organic menu items as much as possible for a healthy meal in Redmond.