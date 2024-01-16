SCP Redmond Food & Beverage 521 6th Street Redmond, OR
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of downtown Redmond, Oregon, SCP offers great dining and drink options for guests and locals alike. Taste our seasonal farm-to-fork menus filled with creative dishes that are good for you, good for the community, good for the planet, and just really, really good. SCP Redmond's culinary team works with local purveyors to provide guests with in-season, organic menu items as much as possible for a healthy meal in Redmond.
Location
6th, Redmond, OR 97756
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big O Bagels - Redmond North - 2552 NW 7th Street
No Reviews
2552 Northwest 7th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurant
Initiative Brewing - 424 Northwest 5th Street
No Reviews
424 Northwest 5th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurant