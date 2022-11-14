Scramble - Tempe
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
IT JUST TASTES BETTER Scramble is a fresh look at breakfast and it all begins with using the freshest ingredients around. How we do it is no secret, we pride ourselves on using local farmers and vendors whenever possible. So instead of your eggs being delivered across the country in a truck, they are literally coming from across town. From your first bite to your last, you will taste the difference farm fresh makes.
Location
1120 E. Baseline Rd #101, Tempe, AZ 85283
