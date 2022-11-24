Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scrambled Southern Diner

review star

No reviews yet

2417 Spring Garden St

Greensboro, NC 27403

Order Again

Popular Items

French Toast Platter
Pancake Platter
Waffle Platter

Skillets & Omelets

BYO Omelet

$7.00

Build your own omelet. Served with a choice of side and bread.

BYO Egg White Omelet

$8.00

Build your own egg white omelet. Served with a choice of side and bread.

BYO Skillet

$7.00

Build your own skillet. Served over hash browns or grits with a choice of bread.

Country Style

$12.50

Two eggs, crumbled sausage, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, scallions, and country sausage gravy served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.

Green Eggs & Ham

$12.25

Two eggs, chorizo, scallions, queso fresco, salsa verde, and chili lime crema served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.

Night Night

$13.25

Two eggs, country sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, piquillo peppers, and red eye gravy served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.

OMG

$13.50

Two eggs, rosemary ham, spinach, piquillo peppers, mushrooms and fontina served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.

Mariner

$17.00

Two eggs, crab, lobster, spinach, tomatoes, scallions, celery, and sherry fondue served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.

The Forester

$11.75

Two eggs, tofu, mushrooms, brie, parsley, leeks, and truffle oil served over your choice of side. Served with a choice of bread.

House Specialites

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Chorizo, black beans, cheddar cheese, egg, and salsa verde wrapped in a jalapeno wrap. Served with your choice of side.

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.95

Two scratch made biscuits topped with your choice of gravy.

Corned Beef Hash

$14.50

Two poached eggs over corn beef, and potatoes, topped off with classic hollandaise. Served with your choice of bread.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Fried green tomatoes over smoked gouda pimento cheese, topped with crumbled sausage, balsamic onion jam, and olive oil.

Shrimp and Grits

$14.75

NC shrimp, spinach, onion, country sausage, red peppers, sherry, tomatoes, and red eye gravy served over house made cheddar grits.

Benedicts

Black Bean Benedict

$13.00

Two black bean cakes served over two toasted english muffins with eggs, spinach, salsa verde and tomato hollandaise. Served with you choice of side.

Chicken Little

$13.75

Scratch made biscuit topped off with two poached eggs, homemade fried chicken, and cheddar cheese. Smothered and covered with a delicious southern country gravy and scallions. Served with your choice of side.

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.00

Two english muffins layered with crab cakes, two poached eggs, and spinach. Topped off with a house made sherry fondue and tomato hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$12.50

Two english muffins stacked with fried green tomatoes, spinach, two poached eggs, and hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.

Traditional Benedict

$12.50

Traditional english muffin with canadian bacon, spinach, two poached eggs, and classic hollandaise. Served with your choice of sides

Platters

Classic Platter

$10.95

Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and toast.

French Toast Platter

$11.75

Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and french toast.

GF French Toast Platter

$13.75

Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and gluten free french toast.

Pancake Platter

$11.75

Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and a pancake.

Pork Loin & Eggs

$11.75

Tender pork loin, grilled to perfection, two eggs-any style, a choice of side and bread.

Steak & Eggs

$19.95

Ribeye grilled to perfection, two eggs-any style, a choice of side and bread.

Waffle Platter

$11.75

Your choice of protein, two eggs-any style, side item and a waffle.

Battery

French Toast

$6.00

Classic french toast.

GF French Toast

$9.00

Gluten free french toast.

Pancake

$4.25

Classic Pancake with powdered sugar.

2 Pancakes

$6.00

2 Stack of pancakes with powdered sugar.

3 Pancakes

$7.75

3 Stack of pancakes with powdered sugar.

5 Pancakes

$10.75

5 Stack of pancakes with powdered sugar.

Waffle

$4.00

A single Belgian style waffle.

2 Waffles

$7.00

Two Belgian style waffles.

BYO

BYO Biscuit

$1.00

Build your own biscuit.

BYO Burger

$8.00

Build your own Burger(Only available after 11am)

BYO Omelet

$6.00

Build your own omelet.

BYO Sandwich

$1.00

Build your own sandwich.

BYO Skillet

$6.00

Build your own breakfast skillet.

BYO Egg White Omelet

$7.00

Apple Butter Bisc

$3.75Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Fried Chx Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, honey, fried chicken and your choice of dressing.

Grill Chx Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, honey, grilled chicken and your choice of dressing.

3 Side Plate

$8.25

Your choice of three side items.

4 Side Plate

$10.25

Your choice of 4 side items.

Lunch Menu

Black Bean Sand

$11.00

Black bean cake, avocado remoulade, corn salsa, muenster cheese, salsa verde, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll.

Burgatory

$13.95

Our classic angus burger topped off with onion jam, smoked gouda pimento cheese, bacon, fried pickles, corn aioli and hollandaise on a brioche bun.

Fried Catfish Plate

$12.95

Cornmeal fried catfish, slaw, pickles and remoulade on a Kaiser roll.

Freebird

$11.00

Choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast, topped off with avocado mayo, salsa verde, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and oil and vinegar on a Kaiser roll.

Fried Chicken Plate

$14.95

Fried chicken breast and leg with a choice of two sides.

Breakfast Sides

Bowl O Gravy

$4.50

Choice of country style sausage gravy, red eye gravy, or vegan mushroom gravy.

Fruit

$4.25

Seasonal offering of assorted fruit.

Grits

$4.00

Stone ground cheddar cheese grits.

Hash Browns

$4.00

Shredded hash browns.

1 Egg

$2.00

A single egg-any style.

2 Eggs

$4.00

Two eggs-any style.

3 Eggs

$5.00

Three eggs-any style.

Apple Butter

$2.25

House made apple butter.

Small Bowl Gravy

$2.50

Lunch Sides

Collards

$4.25

Order of collard greens.

Fries

$4.25

Classic french fries.

Side House Salad

$4.25

Seasonal house salad with choice of dressing.

Mashed Potatoes

$4.25Out of stock

Creamy mashed potatoes.

Mac & Cheese

$4.25

A southern staple, mac & cheese.

Sd Avocado

$1.75

Bread

Biscuit

$3.00

Southern scratch made biscuit.

English Muffin

$3.00

Toasted english muffin.

GF Toast

$5.00

Gluten free white toast.

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Toasted sourdough bread.

Texas Toast

$2.00

Texas toast.

Whole Wheat

$2.00

Whole wheat toast.

Proteins

Bacon

$4.00

Side of bacon.

Black Bean Cake

$5.00

Single house made black bean cake.

Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Side of canadian bacon.

Country Ham

$5.00

Side of country ham.

Corned Beef

$6.00

Side of corn beef.

Crab Cake

$8.00

Single crab cake.

1 Egg

$2.00

A single egg-any style.

2 Egg

$4.00

Two eggs-any style.

3 Egg

$5.00

Three eggs-any style.

Fried Chx

$6.00

Boneless fried chicken breast.

Fried Green Toms

$6.00

Side of fried green tomatoes.

Link Sausage

$4.00

Side of link sausages.

Pork Loin

$6.00

Side of tender pork loin.

Patty Sausage

$4.00

Side of Neese's country sausage.

Pulled Pork

$5.50

Side of pulled pork.

Ribeye

$9.00

Hand cut ribeye cooked to perfection.

Rosemary Ham

$5.00

Side of rosemary ham.

Shrimp

$1.00

Choice of 1-6 grilled shrimp.

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Side of turkey sausage.

Crispy Bacon

$4.00

Side of Crispy Bacon

SD Catfish

$9.00

SD Grilled Chx

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids 3 Sides

$5.00

Choice of three side items.

Eggs & Fruit

$5.00

Two eggs-any style with a side of seasonal fruit.

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Chicken tenders with a choice of side item.

Kids Burger

$5.00

Burger with choice of side.

Cheese Flat Bread

$5.00

Three cheese flatbread.

Kid OJ

$2.00

Kid Grape Juice

$2.00

Kid Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Kid Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kid Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Kid Apple Juice

$2.00

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kid Milk

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Cola

$2.75

Diet Cola

$2.75

Cheerwine

$2.95

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf

$2.95

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Caramel Latte

$5.25

Hazelnut Latte

$5.25

Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$5.25

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grape Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

White Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Hot Choc

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Lg Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Lg Milk

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

In The Heart Of Greensboro’s Historical Neighborhood, Lindley Park, Scrambled Has Become A Favorite Eclectic Southern Diner. Local Area Farmers And North Carolina Products Are Found Throughout The Menu. Breakfast Available All Day And Additional Lunch Menu Beginning At 11am, Featuring Blue Plate Specials Monday Thru Friday. And Don't Forget To Ask About Our House Made Desserts. Our Vegetable Infused Vodka Bloody Mary’s, Multiple Variations Of Mimosa, Draft Beer Selections, And Seasonal Cocktails Are Also Another Reason Why We Have Become “The Little Gem On Spring Garden Street”.

Website

Location

2417 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27403

Directions

