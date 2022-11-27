Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scrambled Henderson - St. Rose

2645 St. Rose Pkw

Henderson, NV 89052

Scrambled Breakfast Burrito
Two Egg Breakfast
Steak Breakfast Bowl

Benedicts

Smoked Salmon Lox Benny

$16.00

Grilled everything bagel, cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, cold smoked salmon, topped with red onions and capers. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.

South of the Border Benny

$15.50

Grilled farm bread, smashed avocado, chorizo, two poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise sauce, and jalapeños. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.

Traditional Benny

$13.50

Grilled English muffin, sliced Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise sauce & chives. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.

Irish Benny

$15.75

Toasted farm bread, house made corn beef, Swiss cheese, two poached eggs & hollandaise sauce

Shoulder Benny

$15.75

Grilled farm bread, smashed avocado, sliced tomatoes, shoulder bacon, two poached eggs, & chives. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.

Vegan Benny

$13.99

Grilled English muffin, sautéed spinach, grilled tomatoes and tofu, drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.

Benny Duo

$16.50

Can't decide? Chose half an order of your two favorite Benedicts.

Omelets

The Whole Hog

$13.75

Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.

Lean & Green

$14.50

Egg whites, mushroom, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, cheddar cheese, & smashed avocado. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.

Southwest Omelet

$14.75

Chorizo, onion, mushroom, jalapeno, cilantro, cheddar cheese, & avocado. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.

Bacado

$13.50

Bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.

Cheese Omlette

$11.25

Cheddar cheese omelet. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns and toast or fruit.

Denver Omelet

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, ham, green bell pepper, & onion. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and toast or fresh fruit.

Breakfast Bowls

Iron Man

$14.50

Spinach, tomato, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, avocado, & 2 eggs. Served atop breakfast potatoes and with choice of toast or fresh fruit.

Steak Breakfast Bowl

$17.25

New York steak, onion, green bell pepper, mushroom , pepper jack cheese, & 2 eggs. Served atop breakfast potatoes and with choice of toast or fresh fruit.

Chorizo Bowl

$14.25

Chorizo, avocado, green bell pepper, onions, deep-fried jalapeño pepper & two eggs. Served atop breakfast potatoes and with choice of toast or fresh fruit.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.75

House made corned beef, onion, green bell pepper, & 2 eggs. Served atop breakfast potatoes and with choice of toast or fresh fruit.

Vegan Veggie Bowl

$12.99

Tomato, green bell pepper, spinach, onion, mushroom, & scrambled tofu. Served atop breakfast potatoes and with choice of toast or fresh fruit.

French Toast & Cakes

Red Velvet French Toast

$14.75

Red velvet with swirls of cream cheese, strawberries, strawberry glaze, sweet cream, & powder sugar.

Raspberry Chocolate French Toast

$13.75

Thick cut slices of raspberry white chocolate swirled bread, topped with raspberries, sweet cream glaze, chocolate sauce, & powdered sugar.

Very Berry French Toast

$13.75

Texas toast, almond granola, fresh berries, drizzled with Chobani Greek yogurt & honey and topped with powdered sugar.

Campers French Toast

$13.75

Challah bread, graham cracker crumble, sweet cream glaze, & powdered sugar.

Oreo Cookie

$12.50

Buttermilk pancakes, Oreo cookie crumble, sweet cream glaze, & powdered sugar.

Blueberry Danish Pancakes

$11.50

Buttermilk pancakes topped with blueberry coulis, sweet cream, almond streusel, & powdered sugar.

Banana Crunch Pancakes

$11.75

Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, granola, brown sugar cinnamon sauce, & powdered sugar.

Strawberry Pancakes

$11.75

Buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, strawberry glaze, sweet cream glaze, & powdered sugar.

Simple Doubles

2 plain buttermilk pancakes or French toasts, topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.

Mix & Match

$15.00

Choose any three French toasts or pancakes.

The Classics

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.75

Two eggs, choice of meat, choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or fruit.

Steak & Eggs

$19.95

8 oz. New York steak, 2 eggs, choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or fresh fruit.

2x2x2

$13.75

2 French toasts or pancakes, 2 bacon or sausage, 2 eggs.

Healthy Choices

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Grilled 7 grain bread, smashed avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, 2 eggs, & chives.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$9.75

Topped with fresh berries, almond granola, & honey.

Aspen Bagel

$9.75

Grilled everything bagel, cream cheese, tomato, smashed avocado, one egg, & chives.

Avocado Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan bread crumbs, avocado & chives. Caesar dressing on side.

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles & bacon. Choice of dressing on side.

Tortilla Takeover

Juan's Breakfast Tacos

$10.75

Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, jack cheese, topped with sour cream. Green chile chipotle hollandaise sauce & Pico de Gallo on side. Served with choice of hash browns or breakfast potatoes.

Scrambled Breakfast Burrito

$10.75

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, house black beans, cheddar & jack cheese, pico de gallo, & choice of green chile or ranchero sauce on side. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.75

Crispy corn tortillas layered with black beans, jack cheese, three eggs, ranchero sauce. Topped with sour cream, & Pico de Gallo on side. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes or hash browns.

Burgers & Sandwiches

½ pound Angus patty, Applewood smoked bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, sriracha sauce, maple syrup

American Burger

$13.75

½ pound Angus patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, brioche bun, & pickle. Served with French fries.

Hangover Breakfast

$15.75

1/2 lb. Angus patty, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, 1 egg, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sriracha sauce, syrup, & pickle. Served with French fries.

Bacon Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, swiss, smashed avocado, toasted bread farm

Reuben

$13.75

Grilled rye, house made corned beef, melted Swiss, Thousand Island dressing, & pickle. Served with French fries.

Breakfast Sammie

$11.50

American cheese, two eggs, applewood smoked bacon on grilled farm bread. Served with hash browns.

Supreme Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Cheddar & Swiss cheese, grilled farm bread, & pickle. Served with French fries.

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$13.50

Herb tortilla, chicken, smashed avocado, spring mix lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese, & pickle. Served with French fries.

BLT

$13.50

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & pickle. Choice of bread, served with French fries.

Eggstras & Add-ons

Single Pancake

$4.50

One large buttermilk pancake topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter.

Single French Toast

$4.99

Topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter.

Side One Egg

$1.75

SideTwo Eggs

$3.50

Side Three Eggs

$5.25

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Toast

$2.60

Side Fruit

$4.25

one slice each of watermelon, pineapple, cantaloupe, and honey dew

Side Hash Browns

$4.25

Side Hash Browns Extra Crispy

$4.25

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.25

cubed potatoes with seasoned breading, deep fried. These are not gluten free

Side Fries

$4.25

Side Salad

$4.25

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.75

Side Bacon

$4.25

Side Bacon Extra Crispy

$4.25

Side Sausage Links

$4.25

Side Sausage Patties

$4.25

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.25

Side Turkey Bacon Extra Crispy

$4.25

Side Ham

$4.25

Side Hamburger Patty

$7.75

Side Steak

$9.25

Side Chicken Breast

$4.25

Side Chorizo

$4.25

Side Salmon Lox

$6.75

Side Corned Beef

$6.75

Side Shoulder Bacon

$4.25

Side Scrambled Tofu

$4.00

Side Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$2.00

Side Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Side Fresh Red Onion

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Fried Whole Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Bananas

$2.25

Side Berries

$4.25

Side Pickles

$2.25

Side Greek Yogurt

$4.25

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Side Capers

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Hollandaise

$0.50

Side Chipotle Hollandaise

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Green Chile Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranchero Sauce

$0.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Silverdollar

$6.95

Mini buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and butter, drink included.

Kids French Toast

$6.95

One piece texas toast with fruity face, topped with powdered sugar. Served with 1 bacon , 1 sausage link, 1 egg, syrup & butter. Drink included.

Kids Mickey Mouse

$6.95

Mickey Mouse pancake with a fruity face, topped with powdered sugar. Served with 1 bacon, 1 sausage link, 1 egg, syrup & butter. Drink included.

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Dr.Pepper

$3.15

Sprite

$3.15

Root Beer

$3.15

Orange Fanta

$3.15

Lemonade

$3.15

Minute Made

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.15

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.15

Shirley Temple

$4.15

Sprite with grenadine and cherries

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Almond Milk

$3.25

Oat Milk

$3.25

Water

Juice Bar

Orange Juice

$4.75

10 oz, fresh squeezed

Orange Juice Carafe

$12.60

32 oz, fresh squeezed

Lemonade

$3.15

Minute Made

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

10 oz

Apple Juice

$3.25

10 oz

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

10 oz

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Mango Juice

$3.25

Peach Nectar

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.25

10 oz

Cranberry Limeade

$6.50

Cranberry juice, fresh lime juice, sweetener, and mint leaves.

Orange Dreamsicle

$6.50

A slushy made with fresh squeezed orange juice and sweetener, topped with a raspberry sauce drizzle and whipped cream.

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.15

Hot Chocolate

$3.60

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino 10oz

$4.95

Latte 10oz

$4.95

Iced Latte

$4.95

Mocha Latte

$4.95

Americano

$3.00

Side Flavored Syrup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
