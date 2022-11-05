  • Home
Scrambler Cafe - Dallas 18208 Preston Rd Ste D-3

No reviews yet

18208 Preston Rd Ste D-3

Dallas, TX 75252

Popular Items

Waffle
Avocado Toast
Fruit

Classics

Traditional Breakfast

$11.99

Corned Beef Hash

$12.49

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Steak n Eggs

$19.99

Favorites

Migas

$11.79

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Country Breakfast

$13.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.49

Croissant Sandwich

$10.99

Breakfast Tacos

$11.99

Heuvos Rancheros

$10.99

Monte Cristo

$11.99

Skillets

Steak Skillet

$19.99

Meat Lovers Skillet

$12.99

Chorizo Skillet

$12.99

Garden Skillet

$11.79

The Scrambler Skillet

$12.79

Chicken Carnitas Skillet

$12.99

Cajun Chicken Skillet

$11.99

Philly Steak Skillet

$12.49

Hash Stack

$11.49

Omelettes

Bacado Omellete

$11.99

Denver Omellete

$11.49

Gravy Train Omellete

$11.49

Chorizo Omellete

$11.99

Build Your Own Omellete

$8.99

Baja Shrimp

$13.99

Cowboy

$12.99

Eggs Benedicts

Classic Benny

$11.99

Avocado Benny

$11.99

Smoked Salmon Benny

$14.99

Crab Cake Benny

$15.99

Shamrock Benny

$10.99

Country Benny

$10.99

Baja Benny

$15.99

New Yorker

$14.99

Santa Fe

$14.99

Scramblers

Tuscan Scrambler

$12.99

Western Scrambler

$12.99

Cheese Lovers Scrambler

$10.29

Garden Scrambler

$11.99

The Scrambler Scrambler

$12.99

Health Option

Avocado Toast

$10.49

Ironman

$9.99

Very Berry Energy Bowl

$9.99

Steel Cut Oats

$5.99

Avocado Lox Toast

$13.99

Bagels N' Lox

$13.99

Acai Bowl

$9.99

Middle Griddle

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Pumpkin Pancake

$12.99

Pumpkin Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$11.99

Very Berry Pancakes

$12.99

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.99

Gluten Free Pancakes

$11.99

Classic French Toast

$9.99

Banana Nutella French Toast

$11.99

Blueberry Lemon French Toast

$12.99

Very Berry French Toast

$12.99

Gluten Free French Toast

$11.99

Classic Crepes

$9.99

Banana Nutella Crepes

$11.99

Very Berry Crepes

$12.99

Waffle Banana Nuttela

$11.99

Very Berry Waffle

$12.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Berry Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$12.99

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$9.99

Waffle

$9.99

Sweet Tooth Combos

All Star Combo

$12.99

French Combo

$12.99

Crepe Combo

$12.99

Waffle Combo

$12.99

Pumpkin Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Combo

$13.99

Side / A la Carte

Add Egg

$1.99

Bacon Side

$3.99

Cheese

$0.79

Chicken Apple Side

$3.99

Side Cinnamon French Toast

$2.49

Corned Hash Beef

$4.49

Cup Oats

$3.50

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Fruit

$3.79

Gravy

$1.29

Grits

$2.79

Ham Side

$3.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$0.99

Maple Syrup

$1.79

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Salad

$3.49

Salmon Lox

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Sausage Side

$3.99

Scramblers Bottled Hot Sauce

$4.99

Scramblers Bottled Salsa

$5.99

Side Crepe

$3.49

Side French Toast

$3.49

Side Pancake

$3.49

Side Protein

$4.99

Side Steak

$8.99

Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Sliced Banana

$1.99

Sliced Strawberries

$2.59

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.49

Soup

$3.49

Toast

$2.99

Turkey Bacon Side

$3.99

Side Very Berry Pancake Side

$6.00

Yogurt

$1.99

Segafredo Ground Coffee

$14.99

K Cups

$10.99

Olive Basil Bread

$8.99

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$10.99

Chicken Ranch

$11.49

Waldorf Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.29

BLT + A

$10.49

Tuna Melt

$10.99

*Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Rueben

$11.29

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Triple Decker

$12.49

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.49

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.49

Chicken Apple Pecan Salad

$12.49

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Strawberry Mandarin Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad

$12.49

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.99

South of the Border

$13.49

Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$10.99

Patty Melt

$11.49

Cali Burger

$11.99

Texas BBQ Burger

$11.49

Beyond Meat

$12.99

Triple Burger

$14.99

Panini

Chicken Venetian

$11.49

Turkey Pesto

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$10.49

Chicken Chipotle

$11.99

Cordon Bleu

$11.49

Country Style Favs

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Wraps

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Greek Wrap

$11.99

Sides / A la Carte

Bacon Side

$3.99

Chicken Apple Side

$3.99

Corned Hash Beef

$4.49

Side Crepe

$3.49

French Fries

$2.99

Side French Toast

$3.49

Fried Okra

$2.99

Gravy

$1.29

Grits

$2.79

Ham Side

$3.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Add Egg

$1.99

Side Pancake

$3.49

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Salad

$3.49

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Sausage Side

$3.99

Scramblers Bottled Hot Sauce

$4.99

Scramblers Bottled Salsa

$5.99

Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Sliced Banana

$1.99

Sliced Strawberries

$2.59

Soup

$3.49

Toast

$2.99

Turkey Bacon Side

$3.79

Yogurt

$1.99

Very Berry Pancake Side

$6.00

Onion Rings

$3.99

Kids

Kid's Breakfast

$7.99

Kid's Cinnamon French Toast

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Tenders

$7.99

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$7.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.99

Kid's French Toast

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Segafredo Coffee

$3.29

Latte

$3.79

Cappuccino

$3.79

Segafredo Nitro Cold Brew

$4.99

Double Espresso

$2.79

Segafredo Iced Coffee

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.99

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

18208 Preston Rd Ste D-3, Dallas, TX 75252

