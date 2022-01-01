Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

SCRAPPY'S PIZZA

755 Reviews

149 TENDERFOOT ST

DILLON, CO 80435

Order Again

Popular Items

18" BYO PIZZA
14" BYO PIZZA
10" GLUTEN FREE BYO PIZZA

APPETIZERS

CHEEZZZ GARLIC MOZZ BREAD

$11.50

Mozzarella, Romano, Roasted Garlic

WINGS (10)

$21.99

WINGS (6)

$13.99

MOZZ STICKS (6) W\ MARINARA

$10.99

CHICKEN TENDIES

$14.99

4 Chicken Tenders

TOSSED IN SAUCE CHICKEN TENDIES

$13.99

FRIED RAVIOLI

$11.50

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS (3)

$13.99

FRIES

$6.50

Ranch

$0.75

Marinara

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Pepperoni Pizza Roll

$16.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Croutons, Mushrooms

CEASAR SALAD

$6.99+

Croutons, Lettuce, Parmesan

ITALIAN CHOP

$8.99+

Salami, Cappicola, Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Onion, Roasted Red Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Oil and Vinegar

10 IN GLUTEN FREE BYO PIZZA

10" GLUTEN FREE BYO PIZZA

$16.99

14 IN PIZZA

14" BYO PIZZA

$20.99

14" Cheese Pizza

14" WHITE SAUCE BYO PIZZA

$24.99

14" White Alfredo Sauce Pizza

BUFFALO CHICKEN 14"

$26.99

Grilled Chicken, Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Swirl

THE TREEHUGGER 14"

$26.99

Green Pesto, Broccoli, Shrooms, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Olives

CHEESESTEAK 14"

$27.99

Thinly sliced ribeye, Onions, Peppers, White American Swirl

MARGARITAVILLE 14"

$25.99

Basil, Roasted Red Tomatos, Fresh Mozz, Garlic, Oil Base with a Dollop of Our Homemade Red Sauce

THE SCALIA 14"

$27.99

Salami, Capicolla, Meatballs, Garlic, Onion, Oregano

THE WHITE PIE 14"

$26.99

White Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Pepperoncini, Onion, Garlic

THE PEE-AIRE 14"

$25.99

Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapeno

BBQ CHICKEN 14

$26.99

Grilled Chicken, Onion, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

18 IN PIZZA

18" BYO PIZZA

$26.99

18" Cheese Pizza

18" WHITE SAUCE BYO PIZZA

$33.99

18" White Alfredo Sauce Pizza

BUFFALO CHICKEN 18"

$33.99

Grilled Chicken, Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Swirl

THE TREEHUGGER 18"

$33.99

Green Pesto, Broccoli, Shrooms, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Olives

CHEESESTEAK 18"

$34.99

Thinly sliced ribeye, Onions, Peppers, White American Swirl

MARGARITAVILLE 18"

$30.99

Basil, Roasted Red Tomatos, Fresh Mozz, Garlic, Oil Base with a Dollop of Our Homemade Red Sauce

THE SCALIA 18"

$35.99

Salami, Capicolla, Meatballs, Garlic, Onion, Oregano

THE WHITE PIE 18"

$32.99

White Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Pepperoncini, Onion, Garlic

THE PEE AIRE 18"

$29.99

Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapeno

BBQ CHICKEN 18

$33.99

Grilled Chicken, Onion, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

SPECIALTY PASTAS

PASTA MARINARA

$15.99

Spaghetti noodles and our homemade sauce

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA PASTA

$19.99

Chicken breast with mozzarella over a bed of spaghetti and our homemade marinara

FETTUCINI ALFREDO PASTA

$18.99

Fettucine noodles covered in our house alfredo sauce

PENNE A LA VODKA PASTA

$18.99

Penne noodles cooked in a vodka alfredo marinara with italian herbs and spices

SANDWICHES

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$16.99

sliced ribeye, sautéed onions and peppers, white American cheese, side of chips

VEGGIE PHILLY

$11.99

Broccoli, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Garlic and Provolone, side of chips

THE SCALIA SANDWHICH

$15.99

Salami, Cappicola, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Provolone, Oil and Vinegar, Oregano. Comes with chips and a fountain drink.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWHICH

$16.99

side of chips

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SANDWHICH

$16.99

side of chips

AMERICAN CUTLET

$16.99

Fried Chicken Cutlet, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil and Vinegar. Comes with chips and a fountain drink.

ITALIAN CUTLET

$16.99

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Mayo and Balsamic. Served with chips and a fountain drink.

Turkey Prov

$13.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL

$10.99

KIDS BUTTER NOODLES

$6.50

KIDS PERSONAL PIZZA

$10.00

Cheese pizza with a free Sracppy's Frisbee!

KIDS CHICKEN TENDIES

$9.00

2 Chicken Tenders and French Fries

FAMILY SPECIALTY PASTAS (FEEDS 4-6)

PASTA MARINARA FAMILY SIZE

$47.99

FEEDS 5

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA FAMILY SIZE

$75.99

FEEDS 5 Chicken included

FETTUCINI ALFREDO FAMILY SIZE

$48.99

FEEDS 5

PENNE A LA VODKA FAMILY SIZE

$48.99

FEEDS 5

BEER AND A SLICE

Beer and slice

$8.00

SCRAPPY'S MERCHANDISE

SCRAPPY'S TEE-SHIRT (RED)

SCRAPPY'S TEE-SHIRT (RED)

$25.00
SCRAPPY'S TEE-SHIRT (BLUE)

SCRAPPY'S TEE-SHIRT (BLUE)

$25.00
SCRAPPY'S FLANNEL MENS

SCRAPPY'S FLANNEL MENS

$50.00
SCRAPPY'S FLANNEL WOMENS

SCRAPPY'S FLANNEL WOMENS

$50.00

SCRAPPY'S FRISBEE

$5.00
SCRAPPY'S GREY STEAL YOUR PIZZA TEE SHIRT(DOUBLE SIDED)

SCRAPPY'S GREY STEAL YOUR PIZZA TEE SHIRT(DOUBLE SIDED)

$35.00
SCRAPPY'S STEAL YOUR PIZZA TANK - BLUE (DOUBLE SIDED)

SCRAPPY'S STEAL YOUR PIZZA TANK - BLUE (DOUBLE SIDED)

$35.00
SCRAPPY'S LIMITED EDITION STEELY TIE-DYE

SCRAPPY'S LIMITED EDITION STEELY TIE-DYE

$45.00
SCRAPPY'S DANCING BEARS EATING PIZZA

SCRAPPY'S DANCING BEARS EATING PIZZA

$25.00
SCRAPPY'S GRATEFUL DEAD HOODIE

SCRAPPY'S GRATEFUL DEAD HOODIE

$55.00
SCRAPPY'S STEELY BLACK AND WHITE MESH HAT

SCRAPPY'S STEELY BLACK AND WHITE MESH HAT

$35.00
SCRAPPY'S STEELY BLACK HAT

SCRAPPY'S STEELY BLACK HAT

$32.00

Scrappys Pint Glass

$20.00

Scrappys Pint Club

$30.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

BOTTLED COKE/SPRITE

$3.50

JUICE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

ENERGY DRINK/MONSTER

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

COKE 2 LITER

$6.00

SPRITE 2 LITER

$6.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.00

Powerade

$4.00

DRAFT BEER

Twisted Tea

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger Ipa

$8.00

Dales pale ale

$8.00

Hazy Little Thing

$8.00

Mamas Lil Pils

$8.00

Mountain Time Lager

$8.00

Bakers Ipa

$9.00

Native

$8.00

Oberon

$8.00

Locals Draft

$3.50

COCKTAILS

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Dark And Stormy

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Grape Bomb

$8.00

Orange Bomb

$8.00

LOCALS GRAPE/ORANGE BOMB

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

CANS \BEER

PBR

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Coors

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

WINE

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Cab

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

WELL

WELL LIQUOR

$6.00

RUM

BACARDI

$8.00

TEQUILA

PATRON BLANCO

$12.00

HERRADURA

$8.00

VODKA

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

TITOS

$9.00

PEARL GRAPE VODKA

$7.00

PEARL ORANGE VODKA

$7.00

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA VODKA

$7.00

DEEP EDDY PEACH VODKA

$7.00

WHISKEY

JIM BEAM

$8.00

JACK

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

BRECKENRIDGE BOURBON

$9.00

MAKERS MARK

$9.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

STRANAHANS

$10.00

SCREWBALL PEANUTBUTTER WHISKEY

$8.00

GLENFIDDICH

$11.00

FIREBALL

$7.00

ANGELS ENVY

$16.00

CORDIALS

JAGER

$7.00

PEPPERMINT SCHNAPPS

$6.00

Saint Brendan's Irish liqueur

$8.00

LOCALS JAGER

$5.00

PEACH SCHAPPS

$6.00

GIN

HENDRICKS

$9.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

BOMBAY

$8.00

Monday Bombs

Jager bomb

$4.00

Tuesday Jager

Jager

$4.00

Wednesday Wine

Wine

$4.00

Thursday Truly

Seltzer

$4.00

Friday Fireball

Fireball

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

149 TENDERFOOT ST, DILLON, CO 80435

Directions

