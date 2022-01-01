Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Scratch Bakery Cafe Newport Beach

22 Reviews

$

561 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Served on our signature English Muffin

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Served on our signature English Muffin

Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Served on our signature English Muffin

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Served on our signature English Muffin

Egg White, Spinach & Tomato Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Served on our signature English Muffin

Southwest Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$15.95

House baked sourdough bread french toast stuffed with ham, turkey and swiss cheese. Served with hash brown patty.

Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & bacon

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & ham

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & sausage

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Eggs, potatoes, onions, spinach, avocado & cheese

Vegan Sausage Burrito

$10.95

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Platter

$15.95

Two eggs, hash brown patty, toast and choice of meat.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Smashed avocado, tomato and lemon pepper on house baked sourdough rosemary bread.

Mediterranean Avocado Toast

$9.95Out of stock

Scratch French Toast

$14.95

Made with your choice of house baked sourdough or gluten free bread. Served with hash brown patty and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

The Rooster

$17.95

French toast, 2 eggs, applewood smoked bacon, pork sausage and a hash brown patty.

A La Carte/Add On

Avocado

$2.95

Sliced Avocado

$2.95

One Egg

$2.95

Two Eggs

$4.95

Side Scrambled Egg Whites

$4.75

Side Bacon

$5.95

Side Sausage

$4.95

Side Ham

$4.95

Hash Brown Patty

$2.95

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$3.95

Side Spinach

$1.00

Grilled Tomates

$1.50

Bread & Spread

$3.95

Hot Salsa

$1.00

Mild Salsa

$1.00

Side Vegetarian Sausage

$3.95

Fresh Tomato Slices

$1.50

Side Of Turkey

$4.95

Weekends

Eggs Benedict

$15.95

Eggs Florentine

$15.95

Sandwiches

BBLT Sandwich

$14.95

Applewood smoked bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato

Farm to Table Veggie Sandwich

$14.95

Avocado, cucumber, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, sprouts and kale pesto on choice of bread.

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$14.95

Turkey, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on choice of bread.

Italian Grinder

$14.95

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, roasted red peppers, oil & vinegar on a house baked french roll.

Scratch Reuben Sandwich

$15.95

Cured pastrami served hot, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.

Ronnie G Sandwich

Ronnie G Sandwich

$16.95

Cured pastrami served hot, whole grain mustard, sauteed onion, provolone, hashbrown patty and fried egg on grilled marble rye.

Traditional Club Sandwich

Traditional Club Sandwich

$15.95

Bacon, turkey, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread.

Uncle Al's Favorite

$15.95

Cured pastrami served hot, whole grain mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on grilled marble rye.

Pot Roast Dip

$15.95

Spicy Turkey

$15.95

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheese

$14.95

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Ham & Cheese

$14.95

Tuna Salad

$14.95

Melts

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Tuna Melt

$15.95

Chicken Salad Melt

$14.95

Salads

Avocado Romaine Salad

$12.95

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion and croutons, tossed in citrus viniagrette and topped with avocado slices

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romain, parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Romaine, roasted chicken breast, bacon, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg and ranch dressing.

Summer Salad

$15.95

Garden Salad

$10.95

Romaine tossed with mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion and croutons with choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad Salad

$13.95

Romaine and mixed greens, cucumber, tomato and a scoop of Chicken Salad with your choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad Salad

$14.95

Romaine and mixed greens, cucumber, tomato and a scoop of Tuna Salad with your choice of dressing.

Kale Salmon Salad

$18.95

Soups

Lentil Cup

$4.95

Lentil Bowl

$6.95

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.95

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.95

Cup Tomato Basil

$4.95

Bowl Tomato Basil

$6.95

Combos & Soups

Scratch Combo Plate

$14.95

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.95

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

$14.95

A La Carte/Add On

A la Carte Items

French Fries

$4.50

Avocado

$2.95

Sliced Avocado

$2.95

Two Eggs

$4.95

One Egg

$2.95

Side Bacon

$5.95

Side Sausage

$4.95

Hash Brown Patty

$2.95

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Side Spinach

$1.00

Grilled Tomates

$1.50

Side Scrambled Egg Whites

$4.75

Bread & Spread

$3.95

Hot Salsa

$1.00

Mild Salsa

$1.00

Side Ham

$4.95

Roasted Chicken

$4.95

Side of Fruit

$3.95

Salmon

$6.95

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.45+

Americano

$2.95+

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso

$2.65+

Cafe au Lait

$3.45+

Cappucino

$3.75+

Macchiato

$2.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Mocha

$4.45+

White Mocha

$4.95+

Regular Nitro

$5.95

Large Nitro

$7.95

Coffee Traveler

$18.95

Other Drinks

Cooler Drinks

Spiced Chai

$4.45+

Matcha

$4.45+

Lavendar Milk Tea

$3.75+

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Lemonade

$2.95+

Blended Frappe

$4.95+

Kombucha

$5.95+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Iced Tea Refill

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.45+

London Fog

$4.25+

Regular Milk

$3.00+

Pupaccino

$0.50

Extra Cup/Cup of Ice

$0.10

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Hot Water

$1.00

Tea Bag

$1.00

Bread

English Muffins - 1/2 Dozen Bagged

English Muffins - 1/2 Dozen Bagged

$6.95

French Baguette

$3.75

Sourdough

$5.95
Marble Rye

Marble Rye

$5.95

Wheat Loaf

$5.95

Squaw

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Premium Quality - Hand Made

Location

561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Directions

