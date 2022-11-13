Scratch Baking
49 Reviews
$$
84 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Popular Items
Next Day Ordering
Savory
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
*no substitutions or additions* - Daily roll with an egg and aged cheddar cheese *roll may be different than photo shown*
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
*no substitutions or additions* - Daily roll with an egg, aged cheddar cheese, and crispy bacon *roll may be different than photo shown*
Bacon And Vegetable Quiche
Vegetarian Quiche
Everything Bagel
Our classic bagel coated in our housemade everything seasoning
Salmon Bagel
Our daily bagel topped with cream cheese, capers, raw red onion and thinly sliced smoked salmon
#1 Breakfast Pizza
Homefries, spinach, egg and cheddar (square slice prepared on quiche crust)
#2 Breakfast Pizza
Bacon, homefries, spinach, egg and cheddar (square slice prepared on quiche crust)
Savory Croissant
Flaky croissant filled with ham, aged cheddar cheese, and Düsseldorf mustard
Morning Pastry
Cinnamon Scone
A Scratch classic - a cinnamon scone layered with walnut butter
Cranberry Orange Scone
An orange flavored scone studded with dried cranberries and finished with sanding sugar for a slight crunch
Monkey Bread
Croissant dough tossed with cinnamon sugar, baked in a muffin tin, and then topped with a sweet glaze
Croissant
Croissants are mixed, laminated, shaped, and baked all in house! You can see the love in all those layers!
Chocolate Croissant
Flaky croissant dough filled with chocolate batons
Cheddar and Chive Biscuit
Biscuits loaded with cheddar cheese and fresh chives
Zucchini Bread Slice (GF)
A slice of gluten free zucchini bread topped with sesame seeds
Pumpkin Bread Slice (Vegan)
A slice of our vegan pumpkin bread topped with pumpkin seeds!
Pumpkin Cheesecake Danish
A classic Danish pastry filled withs pumpkin flavored cheese danish filling and cinnamon streusel
Pumpkin Poptart
Our classic pastry crust filled with a pumpkin pie filling and topped with cinnamon sugar *may look different than item shown*
Almond Croissant
Flaky croissant filled and topped with almond cream, then coated in slivered almonds
Cinnamon Bun
Classic cinnamon bun loaded with cinnamon filling and drizzled with a cream cheese glaze
Muffins
Blueberry Crumb Muffin
A moist muffin filled with blueberries and topped with streusel
Mixed Berry Zucchini Muffin
A zucchini based muffin filled and topped with assorted berries - dairy free!
Apple Cider Muffin
A moist apple cider muffin filled with fresh sliced apples and topped with streusel
Morning Glory Muffin
A muffin filled with carrots, zucchini, and walnuts - dairy free!
Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin
A pumpkin spice muffin with a cheesecake center and streusel
Corn Muffin with Honey Butter
A sweet corn muffin with a dollop of honey butter offered on the side
Grab-and-Go
Yogurt Parfait
Plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt layered with fresh fruit and topped with our housemade granola
Granola
House-made granola filled with assorted nuts and dried fruit, lightly sweetened with honey
1 lb Coffee
A dark roast from Ashlawn Farms Coffee - organic and fair trade. Let us know if you need the beans ground!
Bars and More
Raspberry Bar
A sweet crust with a thick layer of raspberry jam topped with streusel
Pecan Bar
Pecan pie in an individual bar size - full of pecans and gooey caramel
Colorado Bar
A soft granola bar with oats, dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds - Vegan!
Cowboy Bar
An oat shortbread topped with chocolate chips, pecans, coconut, and caramel
Desserts
Slice of Flourless Cake
Rich, fudgy chocolate cake - Gluten-free!
Crème Brulee
A classic creme brulee with a toasted sugar top - Gluten-free!
Triple Chocolate Brownie
Fudgy brownie filled with chocolate chips and finished with melted white, milk and dark chocolate
Salted Caramel Brownie
Fudgy brownie topped with swirls of chocolate and caramel, finished with flakes of sea salt
Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownie
Classic chocolate brownie with a pumpkin cheesecake swirl
Full Size Flourless Cake
Rich, fudgy chocolate cake - Gluten-free! Serves 12-16.
Weekend Specials
Pumpkin Pie
A 9" deep dish pumpkin pie with a classic bottom crust and finished with powdered sugar and an acorn cookie . Serves 8-10.
Apple Crumb Pie
A 9" deep dish apple pie with a classic bottom crust and finished with streusel. Serves 8-10.
9” Maple Cheesecake Pie
A 9” graham crust pie filled with maple cheesecake, topped with maple whipped cream and finished with sugar cookies
Apple Pie Cream Puff
A cinnamon sugar cream puff filled with apple pie filling, whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.
Butterscotch Pudding (GF)
A homemade butterscotch flavored pudding topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle
Pumpkin Roulade Slice
A pumpkin cake rolled with our homemade cream cheese frosting; topped with a swirl of cream cheese frosting and a maple cookie
Apple Cider Whoopie Pie
Apple cider whoopie pie filled with cinnamon cream cheese frosting
Triple Chocolate Cupcake
Our classic chocolate cupcake frosted with chocolate buttercream and dipped in a chocolate shell
Mini Pumpkin Pie
Our classic pumpkin pie but for personal consumption! Seriously, you will be unwilling to share this much goodness with anyone
Cookies
Bread
Ciabatta Loaf
Rustic Italian loaf - crusty and soft all at once
Ciabatta Roll
Rustic Italian bread in a smaller roll size
Honey Flax
Hearty flax bread with a touch of honey and pureed raisins
Cranberry Pecan Rye
Light rye bread studded with cranberries, pecans, and caraway seeds
Olive Sourdough
A crusty sourdough loaf studded with an assortment of marinated Italian olives
Pumpkin and Sage Challah
A round challah loaf flavored with pumpkin, sage and finished with pumpkin seeds
Day Old Focaccia
Coffee and Tea
Large Hot Coffee
Ashlawn Farms Black Angus. Organic dark roast.
Small Hot Coffee
Ashlawn Farms Black Angus. Organic dark roast.
Large Hot Tea
SerendipiTea loose leaf tea
Small Hot Tea
SerendipiTea loose leaf tea
Iced Coffee
Ashlawn Farms Black Angus. Organic dark roast.
Iced Tea
SerendipiTea iced tea. Brewed in house.
Specialty Drinks
Americano - Iced
Espresso over water, served over ice
Americano - Large
Espresso poured over hot water
Americano - Small
Espresso poured over hot water
Café au Lait - Large
Made with equal amounts of our dark roast drip coffee and steamed milk
Café au Lait - Small
Made with equal amounts of our dark roast drip coffee and steamed milk
Cappuccino - Large
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
Cappuccino - Small
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
Chai Steamer - Large
Chai tea steeped with cinnamon syrup and topped with steamed milk
Chai Steamer - Small
Chai tea steeped with cinnamon syrup and topped with steamed milk
Iced Chai Latte
Iced chai tea with cinnamon syrup and milk
Small Chaider
Hot apple cider steeped with chai tea and sweetened with caramel
Large Chaider
Hot apple cider steeped with chai tea and sweetened with caramel
Iced Chaider
Apple cider steeped with chai tea and sweetened with caramel - served iced
Espresso (double shot)
Double shot of Ashlawn Farms espresso
Hot Chocolate - Small
Our decadent homemade hot chocolate topped with fresh whipped cream
Hot Chocolate - Large
Our decadent homemade hot chocolate topped with fresh whipped cream
Latte - Iced
Espresso with milk, served over ice
Latte - Large
Espresso with steamed milk
Latte - Small
Espresso with steamed milk
Lemonade
Made in-house with fresh lemon juice! Served over ice.
London Fog - Large
Earl Grey tea steeped with vanilla syrup and topped with steamed milk
London Fog - Small
Earl Grey tea steeped with vanilla syrup and topped with steamed milk
Matcha Lemonade
Our homemade lemonade topped with SerendipiTea matcha - served over ice
Matcha - Iced
Matcha tea, vanilla syrup and milk served over ice
Matcha - Large
Matcha with steamed milk and sweetened with our vanilla syrup
Matcha - Small
Matcha with steamed milk and sweetened with our vanilla syrup
Mocha - Iced
Espresso, ganache, our homemade hot chocolate mix and milk served over ice
Mocha - Large
Espresso and ganache with steamed hot chocolate and milk
Mocha - Small
Espresso and ganache with steamed hot chocolate and milk
Small Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso mixed with our homemade pumpkin spice ganache and steamed milk *contains dairy even with alternate milk substitution*
Large Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso mixed with our homemade pumpkin spice ganache and steamed milk *contains dairy even with alternate milk substitution*
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso mixed with our homemade pumpkin spice ganache and milk - served over ice *contains dairy even with alternate milk substitution*
Merchandise
Dog Biscuit
Don't forget the puppies with this almond butter and whole wheat flour based biscuit!
Bread Bag Bundle
Includes one linen bread bag and a punch card that can be redeemed for 10 free loaves of bread of your choice!
Mug
Blue, brown and white mugs available. Enter your preferred colors under “special instructions”!
Logo Tee (Red)
Logo Tee (Blue)
Scratch Shop Tee (Grey)
Comfort Colors brand, 100% cotton tee with our Scratch Baking Building logo!
Scratch Shop Tee (Green)
Comfort Colors brand, 100% cotton tee with our Scratch Baking Building logo!
Scratch Shop Tee (Lavender)
Comfort Colors brand, 100% cotton tee with our Scratch Baking Building logo!
Baseball Hat (Green)
Adjustable, Port Authority baseball hat with front and back embroidery
Baseball Hat (Maroon)
Adjustable Port Authority baseball hat with front and back embroidery
Tote Bag
Bread Bag
Linen drawstring bread bag - perfect for keeping bread fresh on the counter in between serving!
Beanie
Dark grey beanie with logo embroidery on front.
Metal Straw
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
A bake shop in a small city with a big heart!
84 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460