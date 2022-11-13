Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Scratch Baking

49 Reviews

$$

84 Broad Street

Milford, CT 06460

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Iced Coffee
Croissant

Savory

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.40

*no substitutions or additions* - Daily roll with an egg and aged cheddar cheese *roll may be different than photo shown*

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$6.30

*no substitutions or additions* - Daily roll with an egg, aged cheddar cheese, and crispy bacon *roll may be different than photo shown*

Bacon And Vegetable Quiche

Bacon And Vegetable Quiche

$6.35

Vegetarian Quiche

Vegetarian Quiche

$6.35

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.55

Our classic bagel coated in our housemade everything seasoning

Salmon Bagel

Salmon Bagel

$10.15

Our daily bagel topped with cream cheese, capers, raw red onion and thinly sliced smoked salmon

#1 Breakfast Pizza

#1 Breakfast Pizza

$5.75

Homefries, spinach, egg and cheddar (square slice prepared on quiche crust)

#2 Breakfast Pizza

#2 Breakfast Pizza

$5.75

Bacon, homefries, spinach, egg and cheddar (square slice prepared on quiche crust)

Savory Croissant

$5.10

Flaky croissant filled with ham, aged cheddar cheese, and Düsseldorf mustard

Morning Pastry

Cinnamon Scone

Cinnamon Scone

$4.25

A Scratch classic - a cinnamon scone layered with walnut butter

Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.25

An orange flavored scone studded with dried cranberries and finished with sanding sugar for a slight crunch

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.25

Croissant dough tossed with cinnamon sugar, baked in a muffin tin, and then topped with a sweet glaze

Croissant

Croissant

$4.25

Croissants are mixed, laminated, shaped, and baked all in house! You can see the love in all those layers!

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.65

Flaky croissant dough filled with chocolate batons

Cheddar and Chive Biscuit

Cheddar and Chive Biscuit

$3.30

Biscuits loaded with cheddar cheese and fresh chives

Zucchini Bread Slice (GF)

Zucchini Bread Slice (GF)

$4.90

A slice of gluten free zucchini bread topped with sesame seeds

Pumpkin Bread Slice (Vegan)

Pumpkin Bread Slice (Vegan)

$4.90

A slice of our vegan pumpkin bread topped with pumpkin seeds!

Pumpkin Cheesecake Danish

Pumpkin Cheesecake Danish

$4.70

A classic Danish pastry filled withs pumpkin flavored cheese danish filling and cinnamon streusel

Pumpkin Poptart

Pumpkin Poptart

$4.25

Our classic pastry crust filled with a pumpkin pie filling and topped with cinnamon sugar *may look different than item shown*

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.15

Flaky croissant filled and topped with almond cream, then coated in slivered almonds

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$4.70

Classic cinnamon bun loaded with cinnamon filling and drizzled with a cream cheese glaze

Muffins

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.90

A moist muffin filled with blueberries and topped with streusel

Mixed Berry Zucchini Muffin

Mixed Berry Zucchini Muffin

$3.90

A zucchini based muffin filled and topped with assorted berries - dairy free!

Apple Cider Muffin

Apple Cider Muffin

$3.90

A moist apple cider muffin filled with fresh sliced apples and topped with streusel

Morning Glory Muffin

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.90

A muffin filled with carrots, zucchini, and walnuts - dairy free!

Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin

Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin

$3.90

A pumpkin spice muffin with a cheesecake center and streusel

Corn Muffin with Honey Butter

Corn Muffin with Honey Butter

$3.90

A sweet corn muffin with a dollop of honey butter offered on the side

Grab-and-Go

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.20

Plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt layered with fresh fruit and topped with our housemade granola

Granola

Granola

$9.55

House-made granola filled with assorted nuts and dried fruit, lightly sweetened with honey

1 lb Coffee

1 lb Coffee

$16.00

A dark roast from Ashlawn Farms Coffee - organic and fair trade. Let us know if you need the beans ground!

Bars and More

Raspberry Bar

Raspberry Bar

$4.05

A sweet crust with a thick layer of raspberry jam topped with streusel

Pecan Bar

Pecan Bar

$4.05

Pecan pie in an individual bar size - full of pecans and gooey caramel

Colorado Bar

Colorado Bar

$4.05

A soft granola bar with oats, dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds - Vegan!

Cowboy Bar

Cowboy Bar

$4.05

An oat shortbread topped with chocolate chips, pecans, coconut, and caramel

Desserts

Moist gluten free loaf loaf cake with almond confectioner glaze
Slice of Flourless Cake

Slice of Flourless Cake

$5.35

Rich, fudgy chocolate cake - Gluten-free!

Crème Brulee

Crème Brulee

$6.55

A classic creme brulee with a toasted sugar top - Gluten-free!

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$4.05

Fudgy brownie filled with chocolate chips and finished with melted white, milk and dark chocolate

Salted Caramel Brownie

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.05

Fudgy brownie topped with swirls of chocolate and caramel, finished with flakes of sea salt

Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownie

Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownie

$4.05

Classic chocolate brownie with a pumpkin cheesecake swirl

Full Size Flourless Cake

Full Size Flourless Cake

$42.00

Rich, fudgy chocolate cake - Gluten-free! Serves 12-16.

Weekend Specials

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$32.00

A 9" deep dish pumpkin pie with a classic bottom crust and finished with powdered sugar and an acorn cookie . Serves 8-10.

Apple Crumb Pie

Apple Crumb Pie

$32.00

A 9" deep dish apple pie with a classic bottom crust and finished with streusel. Serves 8-10.

9” Maple Cheesecake Pie

9” Maple Cheesecake Pie

$34.00

A 9” graham crust pie filled with maple cheesecake, topped with maple whipped cream and finished with sugar cookies

Apple Pie Cream Puff

Apple Pie Cream Puff

$4.85

A cinnamon sugar cream puff filled with apple pie filling, whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.

Butterscotch Pudding (GF)

Butterscotch Pudding (GF)

$6.50

A homemade butterscotch flavored pudding topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle

Pumpkin Roulade Slice

Pumpkin Roulade Slice

$5.20

A pumpkin cake rolled with our homemade cream cheese frosting; topped with a swirl of cream cheese frosting and a maple cookie

Apple Cider Whoopie Pie

Apple Cider Whoopie Pie

$4.50

Apple cider whoopie pie filled with cinnamon cream cheese frosting

Triple Chocolate Cupcake

Triple Chocolate Cupcake

$3.85

Our classic chocolate cupcake frosted with chocolate buttercream and dipped in a chocolate shell

Mini Pumpkin Pie

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$6.50

Our classic pumpkin pie but for personal consumption! Seriously, you will be unwilling to share this much goodness with anyone

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75
Confetti Sugar Cookie

Confetti Sugar Cookie

$1.75
Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookie

Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75
Brown Butter Pecan Cookie

Brown Butter Pecan Cookie

$1.75

A delicious brown butter cookie studded with pecans and chocolate chips

Bread

Ciabatta Loaf

Ciabatta Loaf

$6.55

Rustic Italian loaf - crusty and soft all at once

Ciabatta Roll

Ciabatta Roll

$1.65

Rustic Italian bread in a smaller roll size

Honey Flax

Honey Flax

$7.15

Hearty flax bread with a touch of honey and pureed raisins

Cranberry Pecan Rye

Cranberry Pecan Rye

$8.25

Light rye bread studded with cranberries, pecans, and caraway seeds

Olive Sourdough

Olive Sourdough

$8.25

A crusty sourdough loaf studded with an assortment of marinated Italian olives

Pumpkin and Sage Challah

Pumpkin and Sage Challah

$8.25

A round challah loaf flavored with pumpkin, sage and finished with pumpkin seeds

Day Old Focaccia

$3.00

Coffee and Tea

Large Hot Coffee

Large Hot Coffee

$2.90

Ashlawn Farms Black Angus. Organic dark roast.

Small Hot Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$2.65

Ashlawn Farms Black Angus. Organic dark roast.

Large Hot Tea

Large Hot Tea

$2.90

SerendipiTea loose leaf tea

Small Hot Tea

Small Hot Tea

$2.65

SerendipiTea loose leaf tea

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.45

Ashlawn Farms Black Angus. Organic dark roast.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.45

SerendipiTea iced tea. Brewed in house.

Specialty Drinks

Americano - Iced

Americano - Iced

$2.90

Espresso over water, served over ice

Americano - Large

Americano - Large

$2.90

Espresso poured over hot water

Americano - Small

Americano - Small

$2.65

Espresso poured over hot water

Café au Lait - Large

Café au Lait - Large

$3.60

Made with equal amounts of our dark roast drip coffee and steamed milk

Café au Lait - Small

Café au Lait - Small

$3.25

Made with equal amounts of our dark roast drip coffee and steamed milk

Cappuccino - Large

Cappuccino - Large

$3.95

Espresso with steamed milk and foam

Cappuccino - Small

Cappuccino - Small

$3.45

Espresso with steamed milk and foam

Chai Steamer - Large

Chai Steamer - Large

$4.50

Chai tea steeped with cinnamon syrup and topped with steamed milk

Chai Steamer - Small

Chai Steamer - Small

$4.00

Chai tea steeped with cinnamon syrup and topped with steamed milk

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced chai tea with cinnamon syrup and milk

Small Chaider

Small Chaider

$3.65

Hot apple cider steeped with chai tea and sweetened with caramel

Large Chaider

Large Chaider

$4.25

Hot apple cider steeped with chai tea and sweetened with caramel

Iced Chaider

Iced Chaider

$4.25

Apple cider steeped with chai tea and sweetened with caramel - served iced

Espresso (double shot)

Espresso (double shot)

$2.40

Double shot of Ashlawn Farms espresso

Hot Chocolate - Small

Hot Chocolate - Small

$4.00

Our decadent homemade hot chocolate topped with fresh whipped cream

Hot Chocolate - Large

Hot Chocolate - Large

$4.50

Our decadent homemade hot chocolate topped with fresh whipped cream

Latte - Iced

Latte - Iced

$4.25

Espresso with milk, served over ice

Latte - Large

Latte - Large

$4.25

Espresso with steamed milk

Latte - Small

Latte - Small

$3.70

Espresso with steamed milk

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75

Made in-house with fresh lemon juice! Served over ice.

London Fog - Large

London Fog - Large

$4.50

Earl Grey tea steeped with vanilla syrup and topped with steamed milk

London Fog - Small

London Fog - Small

$4.00

Earl Grey tea steeped with vanilla syrup and topped with steamed milk

Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25

Our homemade lemonade topped with SerendipiTea matcha - served over ice

Matcha - Iced

Matcha - Iced

$4.50

Matcha tea, vanilla syrup and milk served over ice

Matcha - Large

Matcha - Large

$4.50

Matcha with steamed milk and sweetened with our vanilla syrup

Matcha - Small

Matcha - Small

$4.00

Matcha with steamed milk and sweetened with our vanilla syrup

Mocha - Iced

Mocha - Iced

$4.50

Espresso, ganache, our homemade hot chocolate mix and milk served over ice

Mocha - Large

Mocha - Large

$4.50

Espresso and ganache with steamed hot chocolate and milk

Mocha - Small

Mocha - Small

$4.00

Espresso and ganache with steamed hot chocolate and milk

Small Pumpkin Spice Latte

Small Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50

Espresso mixed with our homemade pumpkin spice ganache and steamed milk *contains dairy even with alternate milk substitution*

Large Pumpkin Spice Latte

Large Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75

Espresso mixed with our homemade pumpkin spice ganache and steamed milk *contains dairy even with alternate milk substitution*

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75

Espresso mixed with our homemade pumpkin spice ganache and milk - served over ice *contains dairy even with alternate milk substitution*

Cans and Bottles

Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.40

Poland Spring water bottle

Seltzer

Seltzer

$2.40

assorted La Croix flavors

Merchandise

Dog Biscuit

Dog Biscuit

$1.35

Don't forget the puppies with this almond butter and whole wheat flour based biscuit!

1 lb Coffee

1 lb Coffee

$16.00

A dark roast from Ashlawn Farms Coffee - organic and fair trade. Let us know if you need the beans ground!

Bread Bag Bundle

Bread Bag Bundle

$75.00

Includes one linen bread bag and a punch card that can be redeemed for 10 free loaves of bread of your choice!

Mug

Mug

$15.00

Blue, brown and white mugs available. Enter your preferred colors under “special instructions”!

Logo Tee (Red)

Logo Tee (Red)

$25.00
Logo Tee (Blue)

Logo Tee (Blue)

$25.00
Scratch Shop Tee (Grey)

Scratch Shop Tee (Grey)

$25.00

Comfort Colors brand, 100% cotton tee with our Scratch Baking Building logo!

Scratch Shop Tee (Green)

Scratch Shop Tee (Green)

$25.00

Comfort Colors brand, 100% cotton tee with our Scratch Baking Building logo!

Scratch Shop Tee (Lavender)

Scratch Shop Tee (Lavender)

$25.00

Comfort Colors brand, 100% cotton tee with our Scratch Baking Building logo!

Baseball Hat (Green)

Baseball Hat (Green)

$22.00

Adjustable, Port Authority baseball hat with front and back embroidery

Baseball Hat (Maroon)

Baseball Hat (Maroon)

$22.00

Adjustable Port Authority baseball hat with front and back embroidery

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$12.00
Bread Bag

Bread Bag

$12.00

Linen drawstring bread bag - perfect for keeping bread fresh on the counter in between serving!

Beanie

Beanie

$18.00

Dark grey beanie with logo embroidery on front.

Metal Straw

Metal Straw

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A bake shop in a small city with a big heart!

Website

Location

84 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460

Directions

