Caterers

Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

3939 W 69th Terrace

Prairie Village, KS 66208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

Elote Hush Puppies

Elote Hush Puppies

$7.00

Sweet Corn Hush Puppies with Chili Lime Crema & Cotija Cheese topped with Cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Roasted Chicken Breast with Creamy Buffalo Cheese Sauce. Served with Crostini & Cauliflower.

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries with Bacon, Blue Cheese, Maple Drizzle & Cinnamon Crumble.

Maple Chili Brussels

Maple Chili Brussels

$9.00

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts, tossed in a Maple & Chili Sauce.

BEER

Blue Moon

$4.50

BLVD SPACE CAMPER (can)

$4.50

BLVD WHEAT (btl)

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

KC BIER CO DUNKEL (btl)

$4.50

LIMITLESS JOCO JUICE IPA (can)

$4.50

LIMITLESS SHAKE IT OFF (can)

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

SANDHILLS - MEADOWLARK (can)

$4.50

SANDHILLS - WREN (can)

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

CANNED COCKTAILS

1220 SPIRITS CHERRY LIMEADE (can)

$4.50

1220 SPIRITS CUCUMBER HIBISCUS (can)

$4.50

CANTEEN CUCUMBER MINT (can)

$4.50

CANTEEN LIME (can)

$4.50

CANTEEN WATERMELON (can)

$4.50

CANTINA GRAPEFRUIT PALOMA (can)

$4.50

CANTINA RANCH WATER (can)

$4.50

Lemon Basil Vodka

$4.50

Tom's Town Grapefruit

$4.50

Toms Town Elderflower

$4.50

Toms Town Lemon Gin

$4.50

Toms Town Strawberry Mint

$4.50

Water Marg

$4.50

Whiskey Cola

$4.50

Quirk

$4.50

Shareables

Elote Hush Puppies

Elote Hush Puppies

$12.00

Sweet Corn Hush Puppies with Chili Lime Crema & Cotija Cheese topped with Cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Roasted Chicken Breast with Creamy Buffalo Cheese Sauce. Served with Crostini & Cauliflower.

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$13.00

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries with Bacon, Blue Cheese, Maple Drizzle & Cinnamon Crumble.

Maple Chili Brussels

Maple Chili Brussels

$15.50

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts, tossed in a Maple & Chili Sauce.

Soups & Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$11.00+

Fall Mixed Greens with Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Croutons with Aged White Cheddar & Green Goddess Dressing.

Chicken Waldorf Salad

Chicken Waldorf Salad

$13.50+

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Romaine Lettuce with Apple, Grapes, Sweet Honey Dressing & Walnuts.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$11.00+

Roasted sweet potato with apple, pecans, cranberries and Spiced Orange Vinagrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.50+

Grilled Chicken, Corn, Bacon, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Avocado, Chopped Romaine Lettuce and Housemade Ranch Dressing.

Cowboy Chili

Cowboy Chili

$14.00+

Our take on classic Texas style chili. Red Bean & Black-eyed Pea Chili with Roasted Pepper Sauce & Smoked Brisket.

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00+

Creamy Potato & Clam Soup with Chive & Pancetta.

Entree

Grilled Garlic & Honey Chicken With Brussel Sprouts

Grilled Garlic & Honey Chicken With Brussel Sprouts

$21.00

Grilled Chicken & Garlic Honey Glaze with Roasted Brussels Sprouts.

Carne Asada Tacos/Nachos

Carne Asada Tacos/Nachos

$17.00

Asada Marinated Steak Tacos with Chihuahua Cheese, Pickle de Gallo & Chipotle Pepper Sauce.

Toscani Mushroom Carbonara

Toscani Mushroom Carbonara

$19.00

Local Roasted Mushrooms tossed in Mushroom Butter & Pecorino Cheese over Toscani Pasta.

Scratch Angus Burger

Scratch Angus Burger

$16.00

Angus Patty; Served with Dill Pickles; Lettuce; Mayonnaise; White American Cheese on a Sesame Brioche Roll. Served with Garlic Fries.

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.50

Lemon & thyme poached chicken tossed in a light lemon aioli with toasted pecan, cranberries and diced granny smith apple. Served on a toasted croissant with side of house chips. Substitute with bibb lettuce for gluten free option.

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$21.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf with Red Pepper & Tomato Agrodolce. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$14.00

Buttery Croissant with Sugar Cured Ham and Smoked Cheddar. Served with House Chips.

Grilled Steak & Jalapeño Wrap

Grilled Steak & Jalapeño Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Steak wrapped with Red Pepper Hummus, Red Onion, White Cheddar Cheese & Cherry Tomatoes in a Cheddar Jalapeño Tortilla. Served with Creamy Jalapeño Sauce.

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding

Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brioche Bread Pudding with Pecan & Cinnamon Custard & Toffee Sauce.

Devils Food Cake

Devils Food Cake

$7.00

Rich Dark Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache Frosting.

Scratch Fresh Baked Cookies

Scratch Fresh Baked Cookies

$5.00

Combination of Any Two Cookies: Chocolate Chip Cookie, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, Dulce De Leche Brookie.

Fried Hand Pies

Fried Hand Pies

$9.00

Your Chouce of Two Apple or Chocolate Pecan Filled Hand Pies with Cinnamon Icing.

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.00
Penne & Marinara

Penne & Marinara

$6.00
Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$3.00
Popcorn Chicken with Fries

Popcorn Chicken with Fries

$8.00
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.00
Single Chocolate Chip Cookie

Single Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

COOLER FOOD

Garden Salad

$11.00

Harvest Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Chicken Waldorf

$13.50

Grilled Steak Wrap

$13.00

Pickled Veg

$13.00

Grilled Eggplant Wrap

$13.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

COCA COLA

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

REDBULL

$4.00

San Pellegrino 500ml

$3.00

San Pellegrino CAN

$2.50Out of stock

FIJI WATER

$3.00

FITZ ROOTBEER

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$2.50

PURE LEAF SWEET TEA

$2.50

Arnold Palmer - SWEET TEA & LEMONADE

$1.25

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Coffee

$1.00

Freezer Products

Lasagna

$30.00Out of stock

Creamy bechamel sauce tender noodles with a homemade hearty marinara sauce. Serves 4

Meatballs & Marinara

$20.00

Debbie's Enchiladas 3ct

$18.00

Debbies Enchilladas Half

$28.00Out of stock

Carnita Hot Tamales

$18.00Out of stock

Cowboy Chili

$24.00

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Alcohol

Blue Moon

$6.00

BLVD SPACE CAMPER (can)

$6.00

BLVD WHEAT (btl)

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

KC BIER CO DUNKEL (btl)

$5.00

LIMITLESS JOCO 4 PACK

$22.00

LIMITLESS JOCO JUICE IPA (can)

$6.50

LIMITLESS SHAKE IT OFF (can)

$7.00

LIMITLESS SHAKE IT OFF 4 PACK

$24.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

SANDHILLS - MEADOWLARK (can)

$6.00

SANDHILLS - MEADOWLARK 4 PACK

$24.00

SANDHILLS - WREN (can)

$5.00Out of stock

SANDHiLLS - WREN 4 PACK

$20.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$6.00

ORIGINAL SIN ROSE CIDER

$5.00

LA BELLA PROSECCO 187mL

$5.50

SUMMER WATER ROSE

$9.25Out of stock

ZONIN SPARKLING BRUT

$6.00Out of stock

Underwood Pinot Gris

$6.00

Underwood Rose

$6.00

CANTEEN LIME (can)

$6.00

CANTEEN WATERMELON (can)

$6.00

CANTEEN CUCUMBER MINT (can)

$6.00

CANTINA RANCH WATER (can)

$6.00

WATERBIRD RANCH WATER (can)

$6.00

CANTINA GRAPEFRUIT PALOMA (can)

$6.00

1220 SPIRITS CHERRY LIMEADE (can)

$6.00

1220 SPIRITS CUCUMBER HIBISCUS (can)

$6.00

1220 SPIRITS CUCUMBER HIBISCUS 4-PACK

$21.00

12200 SPIRITS CHERRY LIMEADE 4-PACK

$21.00

Boothill Old Fashion

$36.00

Boothill Mint Julep

$36.00Out of stock

Lemon Basil Vodka

$6.00

Lemon Basil 4Pk

$21.00

Water Marg

$6.00Out of stock

Tom's Town Grapefruit

$7.00

Toms Town Grapefruit 4 PACK

$24.00

Toms Town Lemon Gin

$7.00

Toms Town Lemon Gin 4 PACK

$24.00

Toms Town Elderflower

$7.00

Toms Town Elderflower 4 PACK

$24.00

Toms Town Strawberry Mint

$7.00

Toms Town Strawberry Mint 4 PACK

$24.00

Toms Town Gandy Dancer

$10.00Out of stock

Toms Town Pretty Boy Floyd

$12.00Out of stock

Toms Town Tom Pendergast

$14.00Out of stock

Blackberry G&t

$10.00Out of stock

Blackberry G&T

$10.00Out of stock

Guava Gose

$6.00

Whiskey Cola

$6.00

Quirk

$4.50

Variety

$21.00

RETAIL

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

7 PEPPER JELLY

$9.00

CLEMENTIME THYME MARMALADE

$9.00

Pickled Bloody Mary Mix

$16.00

BLACK GARLIC PICKLES

$12.00

ROSEMARY FIG SPREAD

$9.00

VANILLA BOURBON PEACH PRESERVES

$9.00

Chocolate Almonds

$22.00

Almond Butter 14oz

$16.00

KC Whiskey Caramel Sauce

$22.00

Dirt Lover Cheese

$7.00

Feta Cheese

$22.00

Chris Cakes Pancake

$8.00

Cheescake Mix

$6.50

Garlic Herb

$6.00

Garlic Pepercorn

$6.00

Nettle

$6.00

MAPLE WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

SIRACHA MARGARITA

$12.00

PICKLED BLOODY MARY

$16.00

BY THE GLASS

SAUV BLANC

$7.00

CHARDONNAY

$9.00

ROSE

$8.00

CABERNET S.

$11.00

PINOT NOIR

$13.00

PINOT GRIS

$7.00

BOTTLES

SAUV BLANC BTL

$24.00

CHARDONNAY BTL

$36.00

ROSE BTL

$30.00

CABERNET S. BTL

$36.00

PINOT NOIR BTL

$42.00

PINOT GRIS BTL

$21.00

COFFEE

Coffee

$2.00

CORKING FEE

CORKING FEE

$10.00

Chronic Cellar Takeover

3 - Sofa King Bueno - Glass

$8.50

4 - Sir Real Cab Sauv - Glass

$7.00

2. - Purple Paradise Red Blend - Glass

$7.00

1 - Pink Pedals Rose - Glass

$6.00

Red Wine

2018 Alexana Revana Pinot Noir

$75.00

9 Lives - Malbec - 2018

$17.00

Alma Rosa - Ell Jabali - Pinot Noir - 2018

$69.00Out of stock

Alma Rosa Santa Rita Hills - Pinot Noir - 2018

$38.00

Banfi Chianti Classico Riserva - 2017

$23.00

Becklyn Cellars - Cabernet Sauvignon - 2019

$70.00

Campo Viejo Rioja - Tempranillo - 2019

$18.00

Canard Vineyard - Adam's Blend - 2016

$79.00

Canard Vineyard - The Rescuer - 2016

$79.00

Canard Vineyard - Throwback - 2016

$79.00

Capestrano Montepulchiano Tritano

$20.50

Cechi Chinanti Classico - 2019

$25.00

Ciaci Piccolomini D'arragona Brunello di Montalchino - 2016

$207.00

Ciaci Piccolomini Pianrosso Riserva Brunello di Montalchino - 2015

$67.00

Cignale Super Tuscan - 2015

$80.00

Cliff Lede Poetry - 2018

$350.00

Colome Estate - Malbec - 2018

$23.00

Contratto Pinot Noir

$54.00

Costanti Brunello Reserva 2016

$245.00

Costanti Rosso 2017

$67.00

Domaine Bouissiere Vacquerays - Burgundy - 2018

$44.00

Domaine Cours Ste Joseph Le Pardis - Burgundy - 2019

$102.00

Domaine Cours Ste Joseph Olivaie - Burgundy - 2019

$76.00

Domaine Cours Ste Joseph Silice - Burgundy - 2019

$52.00

Duckhorn Paraduxx 25th Harvest - Red Blend - 2018

$55.00

Francis Coppola Claret - Cab Sauv - 2018

$20.00

Frank Family - Zinfandel - 2018

$39.00

Frank Family Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Freakshow - Zinfandel - 2018

$23.00

Friedrich Becker Pinot Noir - Germany - 2015

$27.00

Fuligni Sj Tuscan 2019

$38.00

Gillmore Vigno

$48.00

Hourglass - Cab Sauv - 2017

$124.00

Jean Foillard Beaujolais Villages - 2019

$27.00

La Spinetta Langhe - Nebbilo - 2017

$34.00

Lava Cap Petit Sirah - 2017

$29.00

Long Shadows Pedestal - Merlot - 2017

$67.00

Maecel Morgan Rhone Boujellais

$42.00

Mas De Gourgonnier - Burgundy - 2018

$26.00

Maxime Margon

$42.00Out of stock

Montegrossi Chianti

$77.00

Mount Eden - Pinot Noir - 2017

$39.00Out of stock

Napa Valley Quilt Cabernet

$33.00

Napa Valley Quilt Red Blend

$33.00

Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch - Cab Sauv - 2018

$125.00

Orin Swift 8 Years - Red Blend - 2019

$48.00

Ott Gruner Vetliner

$23.00Out of stock

Palacios Petalosn - Red Blend - 2018

$21.00Out of stock

Paraduxx Proprietary Red Blend - 2019

$46.00

Pedestal Merlot

$67.00

Poetry

$350.00

Postmark - Cab Sauv - 2018

$38.00Out of stock

Quintessa Cabernet Red Blend 2018

$210.00

Ramey - Cabernet Sauvignon - 2015

$68.00

Realm Cellars - Moonracer - 2018

$400.00

Realm Cellars - The Bard - 2018

$142.00

Realm Cellars - The Tempest - 2018

$145.00

Riccitelli Tinto De La Casa - Malbec - 2019

$29.50Out of stock

Rickshaw Pn

$17.00

Rocca di Montegrossi Chianti Reserva

$82.00

Schlosskellerei Goelsberg - Gruner

$21.00Out of stock

Sean Minor Pinot Noir - 2019

$24.00

Silver Oak - Cab Sauv - 2016

$84.00Out of stock

Tenute Silvio Nardi - Brunello - 2015

$78.00

Tierra Roja - Cabernet Sauvignon - 2018

$161.00

Toscolo Chianti Classico - 2018

$22.00

Tritano - Montepulciano - 2017

$20.50

Two Kings Pinot Noir - 2019

$32.00Out of stock

Walt Bluejay - Pinot Noir - 2018

$26.00

Wonderland Project No 9 - Cab Sauv - 2019

$35.75Out of stock

Chronic Celler Sofa King Bueno

$25.00

Chronic Celler Sir Real Cab Sauv

$18.00

Chronic Cellers Purple Paradise

$18.00

White Wine

Alexana Chardonnay

$31.00Out of stock

Alma Rosa - El Jabali - Chardonnay - 2018

$50.00

Alma Rosa - Santa Rita Hills - Chardonnay - 2018

$34.00Out of stock

Chateau de Pibarnon Bandol - Rose - 2020

$38.00

L'Ecole No. 41 Seven Hills - Sauv Blanc

$23.00Out of stock

Ott Gruner Vetliner

$23.00Out of stock

Paco Lola Albarino 2020

$24.00Out of stock

Prayers of Saints - Chardonnay

$15.00

Remoissenet Bourgogne Blanc - 2017

$37.00Out of stock

Schlosskellerei Goelsberg - Gruner

$21.00Out of stock

Frederich Becker Pinot Blanc

$26.00

Diego Nascetta

$32.00

Chronic Cellers Pink Pedals Rose

$17.00

Calera Btl

$30.00

Bubbles

Gaston Chiquet Blanc de Blanc - Champagne - 2018

$61.00Out of stock

La Bella Prosecco

$12.00

Contratto Blanc De Noir - Sparkling Pinot - 2015

$40.00

Albert Bichot Brut

$32.00

Frank Family Blanc De Blanc

$80.00Out of stock

Veuve Cliquecot

$91.00Out of stock

La Bella Rose Brut

Wine Cases/Showcase

Vine Hill Ranch Collectors 3 pack

$800.00

Vine Hill Ranch 2019 CAB - 1 btl

$270.00

Service Gratuity

Champagne Testing

$55.00

Paraduxx Btl

$57.00

Paraduxx Case

$648.00

Decoy Rose Btl

$21.00

Decoy Rose Case

$216.00

Duckhorn Sauv Btl

$36.00

Duckhorn Sauv Case

$396.00

Calera Btl

$30.00

Calera Case

$324.00

Kosta Browne Btl

$113.00

Kosta Browne 6 Packe

$660.00

Decoy Brut Btl

$23.00

Decoy Brut Case

$240.00

Albert Bichot Brut Reserve

$26.00

Albert Bichot Brut 6 Pk

$142.00

Albert Bichot Pommard

$82.00

Albert Bichot Pommard 6 Pk

$442.00

Albert Bichet Pouilley Fuisse

$56.00

Albert Bichot Pouilley Fuisse Case

$605.00

Albert Bichot Savigny

$58.00

Albert Bichot Savigny Case

$312.00

Albert Bichot Santenay

$62.00

Albert Bichot Santenay 6 Pk

$370.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

At Scratch, we offer refined, modern comfort food. Our food is always made fresh in-house using carefully selected high-quality ingredients. www.scratchgourmet.com

Location

3939 W 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Directions

Gallery
Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering image

