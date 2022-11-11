- Home
Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering
No reviews yet
3939 W 69th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Shareables
Elote Hush Puppies
Sweet Corn Hush Puppies with Chili Lime Crema & Cotija Cheese topped with Cilantro.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Roasted Chicken Breast with Creamy Buffalo Cheese Sauce. Served with Crostini & Cauliflower.
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries with Bacon, Blue Cheese, Maple Drizzle & Cinnamon Crumble.
Maple Chili Brussels
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts, tossed in a Maple & Chili Sauce.
BEER
Blue Moon
BLVD SPACE CAMPER (can)
BLVD WHEAT (btl)
Bud Light
Coors Light
KC BIER CO DUNKEL (btl)
LIMITLESS JOCO JUICE IPA (can)
LIMITLESS SHAKE IT OFF (can)
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
SANDHILLS - MEADOWLARK (can)
SANDHILLS - WREN (can)
Stella Artois
CANNED COCKTAILS
1220 SPIRITS CHERRY LIMEADE (can)
1220 SPIRITS CUCUMBER HIBISCUS (can)
CANTEEN CUCUMBER MINT (can)
CANTEEN LIME (can)
CANTEEN WATERMELON (can)
CANTINA GRAPEFRUIT PALOMA (can)
CANTINA RANCH WATER (can)
Lemon Basil Vodka
Tom's Town Grapefruit
Toms Town Elderflower
Toms Town Lemon Gin
Toms Town Strawberry Mint
Water Marg
Whiskey Cola
Quirk
Soups & Salad
Garden Salad
Fall Mixed Greens with Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Croutons with Aged White Cheddar & Green Goddess Dressing.
Chicken Waldorf Salad
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Romaine Lettuce with Apple, Grapes, Sweet Honey Dressing & Walnuts.
Harvest Salad
Roasted sweet potato with apple, pecans, cranberries and Spiced Orange Vinagrette.
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Corn, Bacon, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Avocado, Chopped Romaine Lettuce and Housemade Ranch Dressing.
Cowboy Chili
Our take on classic Texas style chili. Red Bean & Black-eyed Pea Chili with Roasted Pepper Sauce & Smoked Brisket.
New England Clam Chowder
Creamy Potato & Clam Soup with Chive & Pancetta.
Entree
Grilled Garlic & Honey Chicken With Brussel Sprouts
Grilled Chicken & Garlic Honey Glaze with Roasted Brussels Sprouts.
Carne Asada Tacos/Nachos
Asada Marinated Steak Tacos with Chihuahua Cheese, Pickle de Gallo & Chipotle Pepper Sauce.
Toscani Mushroom Carbonara
Local Roasted Mushrooms tossed in Mushroom Butter & Pecorino Cheese over Toscani Pasta.
Scratch Angus Burger
Angus Patty; Served with Dill Pickles; Lettuce; Mayonnaise; White American Cheese on a Sesame Brioche Roll. Served with Garlic Fries.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Lemon & thyme poached chicken tossed in a light lemon aioli with toasted pecan, cranberries and diced granny smith apple. Served on a toasted croissant with side of house chips. Substitute with bibb lettuce for gluten free option.
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf with Red Pepper & Tomato Agrodolce. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Buttery Croissant with Sugar Cured Ham and Smoked Cheddar. Served with House Chips.
Grilled Steak & Jalapeño Wrap
Grilled Steak wrapped with Red Pepper Hummus, Red Onion, White Cheddar Cheese & Cherry Tomatoes in a Cheddar Jalapeño Tortilla. Served with Creamy Jalapeño Sauce.
Dessert
Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding
Brioche Bread Pudding with Pecan & Cinnamon Custard & Toffee Sauce.
Devils Food Cake
Rich Dark Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache Frosting.
Scratch Fresh Baked Cookies
Combination of Any Two Cookies: Chocolate Chip Cookie, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, Dulce De Leche Brookie.
Fried Hand Pies
Your Chouce of Two Apple or Chocolate Pecan Filled Hand Pies with Cinnamon Icing.
Kids Menu
COOLER FOOD
NON-ALCOHOLIC
COCA COLA
SPRITE
REDBULL
San Pellegrino 500ml
San Pellegrino CAN
FIJI WATER
FITZ ROOTBEER
DR PEPPER
PURE LEAF SWEET TEA
Arnold Palmer - SWEET TEA & LEMONADE
Nitro Cold Brew
Nitro Cold Brew
Hot Tea
Diet Coke
Coke
Coke Zero
Coffee
Freezer Products
Alcohol
ORIGINAL SIN ROSE CIDER
LA BELLA PROSECCO 187mL
SUMMER WATER ROSE
ZONIN SPARKLING BRUT
Underwood Pinot Gris
Underwood Rose
Quirk
Variety
RETAIL
BRUSCHETTA
7 PEPPER JELLY
CLEMENTIME THYME MARMALADE
Pickled Bloody Mary Mix
BLACK GARLIC PICKLES
ROSEMARY FIG SPREAD
VANILLA BOURBON PEACH PRESERVES
Chocolate Almonds
Almond Butter 14oz
KC Whiskey Caramel Sauce
Dirt Lover Cheese
Feta Cheese
Chris Cakes Pancake
Cheescake Mix
Garlic Herb
Garlic Pepercorn
Nettle
MAPLE WHISKEY SOUR
SIRACHA MARGARITA
PICKLED BLOODY MARY
BOTTLES
COFFEE
CORKING FEE
Chronic Cellar Takeover
Red Wine
2018 Alexana Revana Pinot Noir
9 Lives - Malbec - 2018
Alma Rosa - Ell Jabali - Pinot Noir - 2018
Alma Rosa Santa Rita Hills - Pinot Noir - 2018
Banfi Chianti Classico Riserva - 2017
Becklyn Cellars - Cabernet Sauvignon - 2019
Campo Viejo Rioja - Tempranillo - 2019
Canard Vineyard - Adam's Blend - 2016
Canard Vineyard - The Rescuer - 2016
Canard Vineyard - Throwback - 2016
Capestrano Montepulchiano Tritano
Cechi Chinanti Classico - 2019
Ciaci Piccolomini D'arragona Brunello di Montalchino - 2016
Ciaci Piccolomini Pianrosso Riserva Brunello di Montalchino - 2015
Cignale Super Tuscan - 2015
Cliff Lede Poetry - 2018
Colome Estate - Malbec - 2018
Contratto Pinot Noir
Costanti Brunello Reserva 2016
Costanti Rosso 2017
Domaine Bouissiere Vacquerays - Burgundy - 2018
Domaine Cours Ste Joseph Le Pardis - Burgundy - 2019
Domaine Cours Ste Joseph Olivaie - Burgundy - 2019
Domaine Cours Ste Joseph Silice - Burgundy - 2019
Duckhorn Paraduxx 25th Harvest - Red Blend - 2018
Francis Coppola Claret - Cab Sauv - 2018
Frank Family - Zinfandel - 2018
Frank Family Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon
Freakshow - Zinfandel - 2018
Friedrich Becker Pinot Noir - Germany - 2015
Fuligni Sj Tuscan 2019
Gillmore Vigno
Hourglass - Cab Sauv - 2017
Jean Foillard Beaujolais Villages - 2019
La Spinetta Langhe - Nebbilo - 2017
Lava Cap Petit Sirah - 2017
Long Shadows Pedestal - Merlot - 2017
Maecel Morgan Rhone Boujellais
Mas De Gourgonnier - Burgundy - 2018
Maxime Margon
Montegrossi Chianti
Mount Eden - Pinot Noir - 2017
Napa Valley Quilt Cabernet
Napa Valley Quilt Red Blend
Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch - Cab Sauv - 2018
Orin Swift 8 Years - Red Blend - 2019
Ott Gruner Vetliner
Palacios Petalosn - Red Blend - 2018
Paraduxx Proprietary Red Blend - 2019
Pedestal Merlot
Poetry
Postmark - Cab Sauv - 2018
Quintessa Cabernet Red Blend 2018
Ramey - Cabernet Sauvignon - 2015
Realm Cellars - Moonracer - 2018
Realm Cellars - The Bard - 2018
Realm Cellars - The Tempest - 2018
Riccitelli Tinto De La Casa - Malbec - 2019
Rickshaw Pn
Rocca di Montegrossi Chianti Reserva
Schlosskellerei Goelsberg - Gruner
Sean Minor Pinot Noir - 2019
Silver Oak - Cab Sauv - 2016
Tenute Silvio Nardi - Brunello - 2015
Tierra Roja - Cabernet Sauvignon - 2018
Toscolo Chianti Classico - 2018
Tritano - Montepulciano - 2017
Two Kings Pinot Noir - 2019
Walt Bluejay - Pinot Noir - 2018
Wonderland Project No 9 - Cab Sauv - 2019
Chronic Celler Sofa King Bueno
Chronic Celler Sir Real Cab Sauv
Chronic Cellers Purple Paradise
White Wine
Alexana Chardonnay
Alma Rosa - El Jabali - Chardonnay - 2018
Alma Rosa - Santa Rita Hills - Chardonnay - 2018
Chateau de Pibarnon Bandol - Rose - 2020
L'Ecole No. 41 Seven Hills - Sauv Blanc
Ott Gruner Vetliner
Paco Lola Albarino 2020
Prayers of Saints - Chardonnay
Remoissenet Bourgogne Blanc - 2017
Schlosskellerei Goelsberg - Gruner
Frederich Becker Pinot Blanc
Diego Nascetta
Chronic Cellers Pink Pedals Rose
Calera Btl
Bubbles
Service Gratuity
Champagne Testing
Paraduxx Btl
Paraduxx Case
Decoy Rose Btl
Decoy Rose Case
Duckhorn Sauv Btl
Duckhorn Sauv Case
Calera Btl
Calera Case
Kosta Browne Btl
Kosta Browne 6 Packe
Decoy Brut Btl
Decoy Brut Case
Albert Bichot Brut Reserve
Albert Bichot Brut 6 Pk
Albert Bichot Pommard
Albert Bichot Pommard 6 Pk
Albert Bichet Pouilley Fuisse
Albert Bichot Pouilley Fuisse Case
Albert Bichot Savigny
Albert Bichot Savigny Case
Albert Bichot Santenay
Albert Bichot Santenay 6 Pk
At Scratch, we offer refined, modern comfort food. Our food is always made fresh in-house using carefully selected high-quality ingredients. www.scratchgourmet.com
3939 W 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208