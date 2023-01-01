  • Home
  • /
  • Honolulu
  • /
  • Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location - 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.
A map showing the location of Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.View gallery

Scratch Kitchen and Meatery *New Location 6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.

review star

No reviews yet

6650 Kalanianaole Hwy.

Honolulu, HI 96825

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6650 Kalanianaole Hwy., Honolulu, HI 96825

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Oahu Pub Kona Brew
orange starNo Reviews
7192 Kalaniana’ole Highway Honolulu, HI 96825
View restaurantnext
HanaPa’a Market - 7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a
orange starNo Reviews
7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a Honolulu, HI 96825
View restaurantnext
Island Brew Coffeehouse - Hawaii Kai
orange star4.5 • 833
377 Keahole St Honolulu, HI 96825
View restaurantnext
TEX 808 BBQ + Brews - Hawaii Kai - 377 Keahole St Unit C1-A
orange starNo Reviews
377 Keahole St Unit C1-A Honolulu, HI 96825
View restaurantnext
Beastside Kitchen - 5724 Kalanianaole Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
5724 Kalanianaole Hwy Honolulu, HI 96821
View restaurantnext
PLANTED by La Tour Cafe Aina Haina
orange star4.1 • 363
820 W Hind Dr #1291 Honolulu, HI 96821
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston