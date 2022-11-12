Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Scratch Kitchen

1,343 Reviews

$$

1170 Auahi st

Ste 175

Honolulu, HI 96814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Smashed Potatoes
PORK ADOBO LOCO MOCO
SCRATCH HOUSE BURGER

APPETIZERS

House Fries

$7.00

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Served with ranch, BBQ and aioli sauces

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

sautéed brussels rendered and topped in smoked farmhouse bacon, shoyu and shaved parmesan cheese

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Stuffed eggs, jalapeños

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$14.00

(Small Plate) Lilikoi BBQ Short Ribs

$15.00

Pork short ribs, house-made lilikoi BBQ sauce

(Small Plates) Grandma Fried Pork Chop

$15.00

10 oz bone-in pork chop, fried golden brown

Street Tacos

$15.00

Escargot

$16.00

Cajun garlic butter sauce, crostini

Cajun Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

crispy shrimps, garlic, lemon, butter, garlic bread

Bone Marrow

$20.00

Roasted beef bone marrow, roasted cherry tomatoes, French bread

Steak Bites

$21.00

SALADS

DAWN PATROL SALAD

$18.00

SOUTH SHORE COBB

$20.00

PRETTY BOY WRAP

$20.00
BLACKEND AHI SALAD

BLACKEND AHI SALAD

$26.00Out of stock

mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, red onions, sliced cucumbers, tossed in our sesame seed dressing

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

ENTREES

TEPPAN GANDULE RICE

$16.00

THE CLASSIC

$16.00

3 eggs cooked any style, bacon, house salad or house cut fries

MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES

MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES

$15.00

banana, berries, milk syrup

BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST

$15.00

Punaluu sweet bread, pineapple, shredded coconut, vanilla maple syrup

(BENNY) PORK BELLY BENNY

$20.00

CHILAQUILES

$21.00

MARSALA ROASTED SHROOMS

$20.00

Wild mushrooms, 2 poached island eggs, arugula, parmesan, grits

CREOLE SHRIMP N SAUSAGE GRITS

$23.00

sautéed garlic shrimp, andouille sausage, bell peppers & onions, red eye gravy serve with two sunny eggs and country grits

SPICY CHICKEN N WAFFLE

SPICY CHICKEN N WAFFLE

$20.00

greens, jalapeno, pickled onions, spicy chili glaze

CHILI MOCO

CHILI MOCO

$20.00

blend of ground beef and pork with andouille sausage, bell peppers, onions, celery served over garlic rice with 2 sunny side eggs

BEEF PATTY LOCO MOCO

$20.00

PORK ADOBO LOCO MOCO

$20.00

braised pork shoulder, 2 sunny eggs, tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic rice

CALENTADO

CALENTADO

$23.00

Barbacoa, 2 sunny eggs, garlic rice, chimichurri

SCRATCH HOUSE BURGER

$19.00

two smashed 4oz grass-fed beef patties, pickles, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, cheese, house made "scratch" sauce, house cut fries

APPLE BACON BURGER

$23.00

Half pound beef patty, grilled green apple, applewood bacon, honey aioli, brie cheese, crispy smashed potatoes

(PASTA) PORK BELLY & APPLE PASTA

$26.00

House braised pork belly, poached island egg, pappardelle pasta, jalapeños, blue cheese, green apple

GRANDMAS PORK CHOP PASTA

GRANDMAS PORK CHOP PASTA

$26.00

10oz battered pork chop fried golden brown served on top a bed of fettuccini pasta tossed in a garlic lemon caper sauce topped with parmesan cheese served with sautéed broccoli and cherry tomatoes

PINKY PASTA

PINKY PASTA

$29.00

Pan-seared 6 oz white fish, sautéed wild mushrooms, onions, mentaiko "pollock caviar", fettucine, pinky cream sauce, topped with fresh cut green onion

ROD & REEL LOCAL CATCH

ROD & REEL LOCAL CATCH

$26.00

pan seared catch of the day, served with dirty rice and vera cruz sauce

STEAK AND EGGS

$27.00

SMOKED SALMON BENNY

$24.00Out of stock

CRABCAKE BENNY

$30.00Out of stock

SIDES

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

$3.00

GARLIC RICE

$4.00

SCALLION BISCUIT

$5.00Out of stock

GANDULE RICE

$6.00

APPLEWOOD SMOKE BACON

$6.00

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE

$6.00

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$7.00

BACON & CHEDDAR GRITS

$12.00

WAFFLES & BERRIES

$12.00

1 PC FRENCH TOAST

$7.00

SHORT STACK

$7.00

SIDE BREAD

$1.00

1 PC FRIED CHICKEN

$8.00

Bowl Of Fruit

$6.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Side Pork Belly

$7.00

Bowl Of Chili

$7.00

Butter Pasta

$7.00

Bday French Toast

Bday Pancake

LEMON SUPPLY

Original 16 oz Cup

$6.00

Original Mason Jar 24 oz

$14.00

Yuzu 16 oz Cup

$6.00

Yuzu Mason Jar 24 oz

$14.00

Basil 16 oz Cup

$6.00

Basil Mason Jar 24 oz

$14.00

Li Hing 16 oz Cup

$6.00

Li Hing Mason Jar 24 oz

$14.00

Raspberry 16 oz Cup

$6.00

Raspberry Mason Jar 24 oz

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1170 Auahi st, Ste 175, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

Gallery
Scratch Kitchen image
Scratch Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ward Village
orange starNo Reviews
1108 Auahi St #160 Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ala Moana
orange star4.1 • 31
1450 Ala Moana Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
808 Juice Bar & Grill - 500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G
orange starNo Reviews
500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
GOOFY Cafe & Dine
orange starNo Reviews
1831 Ala Moana Blvd #201 Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Kuhio Avenue Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
2330 Kalakaua Ave. Suite #156 Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Off the Wall
orange star4.5 • 530
1170 Auahi St Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
The Social Honolulu - 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
orange star4.1 • 448
1170 Auahi Street Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Bernini Honolulu
orange star4.3 • 336
1218 Waimanu St Suites 101/102 Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001421 - Ala Moana Shopping Center
orange star4.0 • 194
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001097 - Makai Market in Ala Moana
orange star4.0 • 194
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ala Moana
orange star4.1 • 31
1450 Ala Moana Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Waikiki
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Kaka'ako
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Kaimuki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston