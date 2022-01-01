Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom - Apex

No reviews yet

225 Salem Street

Apex, NC 27502

Popular Items

Bibimbap Bowl
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Apex Burger

APPETIZERS

Two seared scallops on root vegtable puree with arrugula and fennel slaw and a pomegranate tamarind dressing.

BBQ Egg Rolls

$13.00

House smoked pork, Napa cabbage, Carolina slaw with Sriracha orange-ginger aioli.

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.50

Crisped shrimp and pickled okra in a Scratch-made firecracker sauce.

Green Tomato Stacks

$12.00Out of stock

Coconut-coated fried green tomatoes with layers of red pepper jam and coconut-scallion cream.

Pimento Cheese Wontons

$10.00

House smoked pimento cheese with sweet corn and scallions. Served with red pepper jam.

Pork Belly Bites

$14.00

Crispy pork belly bites tossed with Brussels sprouts in a Thai-chili hoisin glaze, topped with scallion slaw and sesame seeds.

Scratch Fries

$16.00

Hand-cut fries topped with shaved and marinated ribeye steak, Worcestershire cheese sauce, spicy bib sauce, candied bacon, buttermilk ranch, and scallions.

Spicy Tuna Sushi Round

$16.00

Spicy ahi tuna with avocado, cucumber, and wakame over a seared sushi rice patty with edamame and a fried green tomato. Topped with wasabi-miso crema and mirin-soy glaze.

Scallops App

$14.00

Two seared scallops on root vegetable puree with arugula and fennel slaw and a pomegranate tamarind dressing.

5spiced Cauli Bites

$13.00

Buffalo Egg Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

SALADS

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with marinated red onion, cucumber, carrots, and smoked grape tomatoes with Scratch-made roasted garlic-balsamic vinaigrette.

Smoked Tomato Spinach Salad

$13.50

Spinach, candied walnuts, marinated red onion, grape tomatoes, creamed feta fritters, boiled egg, and warm candied bacon-ginger dressing.

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders, chopped greens, tomato, pickled onions, candied bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese and buttermilk ranch dressing.

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Red wine poached Asian pears, dried cranberries, roasted pepitas, candied walnuts, roasted butternut squash, feta fritters, and artisan field greens tossed in a maple pumpkin vinaigrette.

Sriracha Shrimp Grilled Caesar

$15.50

Grilled halved Roma Crunch lettuce, Sriracha dusted shrimp, crispy cotija cheese, rice croutons, and drizzled with a sesame-ginger dressing.

Chopped Wedge

$12.50

Chopped Roma Crunch lettuce tossed with pimento-blue cheese dressing, candied bacon, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumber, and candied walnuts.

BOWLS

BBQ Bowl

$14.00

Bacon, black-eyed peas and classic potato salad topped with Carolina slaw, pulled pork, pickled okra, roasted corn and Cheerwine-Korean BBQ sauce.

Bibimbap Bowl

$17.00

Seared rice bowl with shaved and marinated ribeye steak, fresh spinach, carrots, grilled green onions, pickled red onions, cucumbers and over-easy egg. Served with spicy bib sauce.

Buddha Bowl

$14.00

Rainbow quinoa with snap peas, red cabbage, collard green kimchi, avocado, chickpeas, arugula, seared tofu and cilantro-lime vegan aioli.

Poke Bowl

$17.50

Sushi rice with tuna poke, wakame salad, avocado, edamame, cucumber, pickled ginger, wasabi-miso crema and mirin-soy glaze.

SANDWICHES

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Waffle-battered fried chicken with spicy maple syrup aioli, candied bacon and house pimento cheese with Scratch-made pickles. Served on a brioche bun.

NC Banh Mi

$15.00

House-smoked pulled pork, traditional Vietnamese pickled vegetables, cucumber, fresh cilantro, kimchi aioli. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Scratch BLT

$15.00

Candied bacon, arugula, cold-smoked green tomatoes, Korean mayo. Served on a lightly toasted sourdough bread.

Scratch Philly

$15.00

Your choice of grilled chicken or marinated shaved ribeye, sauteed peppers and onions, and Worcestershire cheese sauce on a hoagie roll.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Fried shrimp with Carolina slaw on a toasted hoagie bun with Korean mayo, tomato, arugula and crispy capers.

Korean Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

BURGERS

Apex Burger

$13.50

Fresh tomato, pickled onion, and shredded lettuce.

BBQ Burger

$16.00

House-Smoked pulled pork and white cheddar, BBQ aioli, crispy onion straws, and Scratch-made pickles.

Jammin' Burger

$15.00

Scratch-made red pepper jam, creamed feta, onion straws, and spicy Korean mayo.

Truffle Mac & Cheese Burger

$16.50

Fried truffle mac & cheese with candied bacon, arugula, and roasted garlic-truffle aioli.

Westminster Abbey

$15.00

Worcestershire cheese sauce, blue cheese, candied bacon, and sauteed mushrooms.

NOODLES

Blues Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Shaved and marinated ribeye steak, bleu and Monterey Jack cheese, caramelized mushrooms and onions, and candied bacon bits.

Classic Mac

$17.00

Creamy N.C. hoop cheese blend topped with crunchy panko breadcrumbs.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$36.00

Poached lobster over truffled lobster bisque mac & cheese.

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Slow-smoked pork on smoked cheddar mac & cheese with fried onions and Cheerwine-Korean BBQ sauce.

Low Country Pad Thai

$21.00

Shrimp, bay scallops, andouille sausage with toasted cashews, garlic, onion, cilantro and sprouts in a spicy sauce

Coconut Curry Beef

$22.00

Beef lo mein in a coconut curry sauce with bell peppers, baby corn, mushrooms, and water chestnuts. Finished with scallions, cilantro, and crispy collard greens.

Entrees

Three pan-seared scallops served over a creamy bacon risotto with hints of sweet chili and coconut.

Bone-In Pork Chop

$30.00

Char-grilled chop with Asian pear and fennel chutney, potato and parsnip mash, and sauteed bacon collard greens.

Cast-Iron Chicken

$23.00

Beer-brined, lemon-rosemary half chicken seared in cast iron with butternut squash and caramelized Brussels sprouts.

General Tsao Cauliflower

$20.00

Crispy cauliflower florets topped with sesame seeds, tossed in a sweet and spicy Hunan-style orange sauce. Served over sticky rice and topped with fresh scallions.

Sesame Salmon

$31.00

Pan-seared salmon over a mushroom and edamame sticky rice risotto, garnished with a mirin-soy glaze.

Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

Tempura shrimp and stone-ground jalapeno cheese grits with a miso ginger-garlic sauce.

NY Strip

$36.00

Seared NY Strip* with caramelized onion butter, fingerling potatoes and sautéed bacon collard greens, served with sake-Worcestershire au jus.

Seared Tuna

$28.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$14.00

SIDES

Black-Eyed Peas

$4.00

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Carolina Slaw

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

Potato and Parsnip Mash

$4.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Traditional Potato Salad

$4.00

Truffle Cotija Fries

$8.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side Bacon Collards

$4.00

Small Bruss

$3.50

KIDS

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken tenderloin lightly breaded and fried with ranch or house-made Cheerwine BBQ sauce.

Kids Classic Mac

$8.00

Kids Hard Boiled Eggs

$8.00

Kids Quinoa Salad

$8.00

Cooked Quinoa with corn, edamame, and cilantro lime aioli.

Kids Sauteed Shrimp

$8.00

10 shrimp sauteed to perfection

Kids Smoked Pork Slider

$8.00

House-smoked pork with house-made BBQ sauce on a slider bun.

Kids Spicy Ahi Tuna Poke

$8.00

Kids Three Sides

$8.00

DESSERTS

Fudge Brownie

$12.00Out of stock

Pumkin Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Dessert - Sundae

$4.00

(ToGo) Strawberry Rhubarb Trifle

$10.00

(ToGo) Creme Brulee

$10.00

(ToGo) Muddy Jar

$10.00

(ToGo) Coco Seduction

$8.00

Nutella Trifle

$8.00Out of stock

To Go Seasonal

$10.00

Blueberry cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

(BOTTLE) White Wine

BTL Bernier Chardonnay

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Bottega Pinot Grigio

$52.00

BTL Cline Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Pikorua Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Franciscan Chardonnay

$37.00

BTL Pacific Rim Riesling

$32.00

BTL Elicio Rose

$36.00

BTL '84 Prosecco

$30.00

BTL Mumm Brut

$45.00

BTL Zonin Pinot Grigio

$19.00

BTL Mason Cellars Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL Tre Terre Chard

$56.00

BTL Casellanos Pinot Grigo

$19.00

BTL Million Trees Sav Blanv

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Bay Mist Reisling

$36.00

(BOTTLE) Red Wine

BTL Avalon Pinot Noir

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Donati Red Blend

$48.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$120.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Merlot

$50.00

BTL Kenwood Cabernet

$20.00

BTL Mossback Cabernet

$44.00

BTL Mt Veeder Cabernet

$108.00

BTL Saintsbury Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL Silver Oak Cabernet

$183.00

BTL Steelhead Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Chateau De Bon Ami Bordeaux

$34.00

BTL Silverado Cabernet

$135.00

BTL Rvbido Merlot

$40.00

BTL Portillo Malbec

$32.00

BTL Rainstorm Pinot

$25.00

BTL Gun Dog

$25.00

BTL Chianti

$40.00Out of stock

OPEN BAR

Avery Tax

$0.02

Wine Refills

RF Elicio Rose

$10.00

RF Mason Cellars

$11.00

RF Castellano

$6.00

RF Bottega

$14.00

RF Pacific Rim

$9.00Out of stock

RF Bernier

$8.00

RF Cline

$10.00

RF Cesira Sav Blanc

$10.00

RF Franciscan

$10.50

RF Avalon

$8.00

RF Rvbido

$14.00

RF Gun Dog

$8.00

RF Portillo

$9.00

RF Kenwood

$6.00

RF Mossback

$12.00

RF Chateau Bordeaux

$10.00

RF Donati

$13.00

N/A Mocktails

Misc. Mocktail

$5.00

Retail Items

Apron

$25.00

Hat

$15.00

Gray with Logo

Long Sleeved Shirt

$30.00

Short Sleeved Shirt

$20.00

Polo

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

With dishes made from scratch, careful attention to details, and focus on southern hospitality, we hope you find Scratch Kitchen and Taproom to be the place to enjoy a great meal with your friends and family. Scratch Kitchen and Taproom aims to contribute to the “Peak of Good Living” by providing a fun place to work for our staff, being a positive addition to the community, and by becoming your go-to place for a great meal. We cannot wait to prove it’s better from scratch!

Website

Location

225 Salem Street, Apex, NC 27502

Directions

