Scratch Kitchen - Boulder

Soups
Kin & Co
BBQ Grilled Chicken Plate
Classic Crispy Chicken Plate
Miso Salmon Plate
Kin Plate Special
Don’t let us get in your way. Customize your own plate with a choice of any of our delicious proteins paired with two of our homestyle sides.
5 Piece Chicken Tenders
Scratch made tenders paired with your choice of our signature sauces.
Chicken Pot Pie
A deconstruction of the classic chicken pot pie with a savory filling made from scratch and paired with a puff pastry.
Custom Mac & Cheese
Rotini and house cheese blend outfitted to your heart’s content.
Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl
Custom Grilled Cheese + Tomato Bisque
Biscuit 4-Pack with Honey Butter
Cheddar Biscuit
Scratch made dough that is dropped like its hot. This biscuit will melt in your mouth with a buttery finish.
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
This classic mashed potatoes and gravy is elevated a bit with roasted garlic and a slight hit of tang. It is sure to hit the spot.
Side Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Crispy on the outside and tender in the center.
Sugar Snap Peas & Carrots
The veggie side you remember modernized with roasting and just the right amount of brown butter.
Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts
Gluten Free Chicken Noodle Soup Cup
Custom Mac & Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Pesto Grilled Chicken Mac & Cheese
BBQ Carnitas Mac & Cheese
Kin Plate Special
Build Your Own Burger Combo
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich Combo
Highline
Bacon Avocado Burger
Build Your Own Burger
Highline Burger
Portobello Burger
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich (deli wrap)
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (deli wrap)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (deli wrap)
Chicken Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings
Cauliflower Wings
5 Piece Chicken Wings
Bacon Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Fried Pickle Spears
Tater Tots
Celery and Carrots
Side Roasted Cauliflower
2 Piece Tenders
3 Piece Tenders
Bacon Avocado Burger Combo
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich Combo
Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
Highline Burger Combo
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo
Portobello Burger Combo
3 Piece Chicken Tenders Combo
5 Piece Chicken Wings Combo
10 Piece Chicken Wings Combo
2 Chix
3 Chix
4 Chix
Chix Sandwich
Burger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Actual Veggies Burger
Tomato Avocado Veggie Burger
Portobello Burger
Build Your Own Vegetarian Burger
Vegan Actual Veggies Burger
Vegan Tomato Avocado Veggie Burger
Build Your Own Vegan Burger
Casera
Taco 3P Baja Fish
Burrito
Burrito Bowl
Casera Salad
Enchiladas
Chips & Guac
Chips & Salsa
Side Black Beans
Street Corn
Pick 3 Taco
Taco 3P Baja Fish
Taco 3P Chix Tinga
Taco 3P Carnitas
Taco 3P Grilled Chix
Taco 3P Potato Bean
Grilled Chicken Casera Salad
Carnitas Casera Salad
Fish Taco Casera Salad
Sweet Potato Black Bean Casera Salad
Build Your Own Casera Salad
Build Your Own Burrito Bowl
Greenlight
Asian Salad
Flavors from the far east, featuring a bed of cabbage, nutty almonds, mandarin oranges, fresh veggies, grilled chicken, and miso sesame dressing.
Build Your Own Salad
Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar, featuring crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing and anchovies.
Cobb Salad
Perfect mix of wholesome and indulgent, featuring bacon, avocado, blue cheese, egg, tomato, grilled chicken, and croutons on a bed of greens.
Greek Salad
Flavors of the Med, featuring marinated artichoke, roasted red peppers, feta, olives, and crispy chickpeas with lemon oregano vinaigrette.
Southwest Salad
Southwestern flare, featuring creamy avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, grilled chicken, and tortilla strips with cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad
Avocado Ranch Salad
Boulder Bowl
Lots of healthy goodness, featuring kale, edamame, carrots, grilled chicken, and toasted chickpeas on our brown rice quinoa blend topped with balsamic vinaigrette.
Buddha Bowl
Zen captured in a bowl, featuring avocado, edamame, marinated beets, chickpeas, and tofu on our brown rice quinoa blend with our signature miso sesame dressing.
Build Your Own Bowl
Cave Dweller Bowl
A paleo nod to our ancestors, featuring kale, spiced sweet potatoes, marinated beets, and a nutty medley on cauliflower rice with apple cider vinaigrette.
Chicken Katsu Bowl
A Western take on an Eastern classic, featuring crispy chicken, crunchy cabbage, snap peas, and roasted mushrooms on our brown rice quinoa blend and topped with our tangy teriyaki.
Mediterranean Chickpea Bowl
Flavors of the Med in bowl form, featuring marinated artichokes, olives, grilled chicken, and feta on our brown rice quinoa blend with our lemon oregano vinaigrette.
Miso Chicken Bowl
Balsamic Quinoa Kale Bowl
Miso Mushroom Beets Bowl
Harvest Bowl
Crispy Chicken Cobb
This salad is a perfect mix of wholesome and indulgent, including organic mixed greens, crispy chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, chopped egg, organic tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and ranch dressing.
Crispy Chicken Southwest
This salad features authentic southwest flavors, including organic mixed greens, crispy chicken, avocado, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, radishes, tortilla strips, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Caesar
Crispy Chicken Greek
Build Your Own Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken Greek Salad
Salmon Greek Salad
Greek Salmon Chickpea Bowl
Honey Sriracha Salmon Salad
Asian Chopped Salad
Crispy Chicken Tiger Bowl
Grilled Tofu Tiger Bowl
Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl
Honey Sriracha Chicken Bowl
Honey Sriracha Tofu Bowl
Goddess Bowl
Goddess Cobb Salad
Goddess Salad
Goddess Grain Bowl
Sweet Potato Goddess Bowl
Goddess Greens and Beets Bowl
Fried Pickle Spears
Club House
BLT
A classic BLT served on sourdough with mayo and a pickle.
Carved Turkey and Provolone
A turkey sandwich for everyday, this sandwich features roasted turkey breast paired with provolone and is served with a pickle.
Cheesesteak
Our cheesesteak features flash charred ribeye, provolone, sauteed onions and mushrooms on a classic hoagie and is served with a pickle.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Our chicken parm features breaded chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, and marinara on a classic hoagie and is served with a pickle.
Custom Grilled Cheese
Toasty outside, gooey inside. This grilled cheese features our cheese blend on sourdough and is served with a pickle.
Meatball Grinder
Our take on a classic, this sandwich features house-made gluten-free meatballs topped with marinara and cheese on a classic hoagie and is served with a pickle.
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Southwest Turkey Sandwich
Caprese Sandwich
Bacon Crispy Chicken Ranch Grilled Cheese
Hand Cut Fries
Roasted Beets with Goat Cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar, featuring crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing and anchovies.
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mixed Berries
Side Simple Greens Salad
Simple, fresh and crisp, this salad has mixed baby greens topped with cucumbers, cherry tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.
Side Bacon Caesar Salad
Pickle Spear
Side Caprese Salad
Chicken Noodle Soup Cup
Roasted Tomato Bisque Cup
Boulder Canyon - Kettle Chips
Boulder Canyon - Malt Vinegar & Sea Salt
Good Crisp - Sour Cream & Onion
1.6 oz
Kettle - Backyard Barbeque
Kettle - Jalapeno
Kettle - Salt and Pepper
Bacon Cheddar Chicken Cutlet
Balsamic Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Caesar Cutlet
Chicken Caprese Cutlet
Vegetarian Mushroom Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Italian Cutlet
Gina's Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Italian Cutlet (Gina's)
Little Fish
A La Mode
Coconut Chia Pudding
Vegan Chocolate Pudding
Chocolate Brownie
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Berries and Cream
Sweet Treat - 4 Pack
Sweet Treat - 6 Pack
Snickerdoodle
Side Mixed Berries
Whipped Cream
Talenti - Gelato Caramel Cookie Crunch
1 Pint
Talenti - Gelato Vanilla Bean
1 Pint
Talenti - Coffee Chocolate Chip
1 Pint
Coolhaus - Chocolate Molten Cake Ice Cream
Coolhaus - Street Cart Churro Dough Ice Cream
Gelato Boy - Dairy Free Gelato Cookies And Cream
1 Pint
Gelato Boy - Dairy Free Chocolate Chunk
1 Pint
Gelato Boy - Gelato Salted Caramel
1 Pint
Gelato Boy - Mint Chip
1 Pint
Ben & Jerry's - Half Baked
Ben & Jerry's - Cherry Garcia
Ben & Jerry's - Americone dream
Ben & Jerry's - Phish food
Ben & Jerry's - Tonight Dough
Green Tea Mochi - 6-Pack
Mango Mochi - 6-Pack
Strawberry Mochi - 6-Pack
Key Lime Pie
Sea Salt Cheesecake
New York Cheesecake
Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Takeaway
Gin and Tonic
Elderflower Gin and Tonic
Manhattan
Old Fashioned
Vodka Lemonade
Lychee Martini
Margarita
Pineapple-Jalapeño Margarita
By the Can
Mix and Match 4-Pack
Six Pack
José Palacios Pétalos
Bernebaleva Camino de Navaherreros
Aerena Cabernet Sauvignon
Zuccardi Serie Q Malbec
Domaine de Pallus Chinon Messanges Rouge
Elio Perrone Barbera d'Alba Tasmorcan
Domaine Talmard Mâcon-Chardonnay
Domaine Saint Roch Touraine SB
Elk Cove Willamette Valley Pinot Gris
Masciarelli Trebbiano d'Abruzzo
Juvé & Camps NV Brut Cava
Peyrassol La Croix de Peyrassol
SK Beverages
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
Blue Bottle Coffee - Cold Brew
8oz
Stumptown Coffee - Nitro Cold Brew
10.3oz
La Colombe - Vanilla Draft Latte
9 oz
Teatulia - Iced Black Tea
Teatulia - Iced Green Tea
Teatulia - Iced Peach Tea
Coke
20 oz
Diet Coke
20 oz
Mexican Coke
12 oz
Mexican Sprite
12 oz
Reed's Premium Ginger Brew
12 oz
Virgil's Root Beer
12 oz
Izze - Clementine
12 oz
Boylan - Black Cherry
Boylan - Vanilla Crème Soda
Lacroix - Tangerine
12 oz
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime
12 oz
Topo Chico Sparkling Water
12 oz
Lacroix - Sparkling Lime
12oz
Essentia Water
20 oz
Harmless Harvest Raw Coconut Water
12oz
Gts Organic - Gingerade
16 oz
Rowdy Mermaid Alpine Lavender
12oz
Rowdy Mermaid Savory Peach
12oz
Rowdy Mermaid Watermelon Bloom
Olipop - Vintage Cola
Olipop - Root Beer
Vitamin Water - Power C
20oz
Catering
BBQ Grilled Chicken Plate - CAT
Classic Crispy Chicken Plate - CAT
Miso Salmon Plate - CAT
5 Piece Chicken Tenders - CAT
Chicken Pot Pie - CAT
Mac & Cheese - CAT
GF Mac & Cheese - CAT
Chicken Noodle Soup - CAT
GF Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque - CAT
GF Chicken Noodle Soup - CAT
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque - CAT
Asian Salad - CAT
Vegan Asian Salad - CAT
Caesar Salad - CAT
Vegetarian Caesar Salad - CAT
Cobb Salad - CAT
Southwest Salad - CAT
Greek Salad - CAT
Buddha Bowl - CAT
Mediterranean Chickpea Bowl - CAT
Chicken Katsu Bowl - CAT
Boulder Bowl - CAT
Cave Dweller Bowl - CAT
BLT - CAT
Carved Turkey and Provolone Sandwich - CAT
Cheesesteak - CAT
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - CAT
Meatball Grinder - CAT
Grilled Cheese Sandwich - CAT
GF BLT - CAT
GF Carved Turkey and Provolone Sandwich - CAT
GF Cheesesteak - CAT
GF Meatball Grinder - CAT
GF Grilled Cheese Sandwich - CAT
Bacon Avocado Burger - CAT
Highline Burger - CAT
Portobello Burger - CAT
Vegan Portobello Burger - CAT
GF Bacon Avocado Burger - CAT
GF Highline Burger - CAT
GF Portobello Burger - CAT
GF Vegan Portobello Burger - CAT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - CAT
Fried Chicken Sandwich - CAT
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich - CAT
Boneless Chicken Wings - CAT
Cauliflower Wings - CAT
Chicken Wings - CAT
Grilled Chicken Burrito - CAT
Carnitas Burrito - CAT
Sweet Potato Black Bean Burrito - CAT
Vegan Sweet Potato Black Bean Burrito - CAT
Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl - CAT
Carnitas Burrito Bowl - CAT
Sweet Potato Black Bean Burrito Bowl - CAT
Vegan Sweet Potato Black Bean Burrito Bowl - CAT
Grilled Chicken Casera Salad - CAT
Carnitas Casera Salad - CAT
Sweet Potato Black Bean Casera Salad - CAT
Vegan Sweet Potato Black Bean Casera Salad - CAT
Chocolate Brownie - CAT
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie - CAT
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie - CAT
scrAMble
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Pesto Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
The Cure Breakfast Sandwich
Chipotle Bacon Guac Breakfast Sandwich
Honey Sriracha Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Honey Mustard Ham and Swiss Breakfast Sandwich
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Vegan Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Vegan Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Vegan Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Spicy Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Spicy Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Spicy Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Spicy Carnitas Breakfast Burrito
Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl
Coconut Chia Pudding
Side Mixed Berries
Cucumber & Dill Avocado Toast
Crunchy Veggie Avocado Toast
Egg Avocado Toast
Salmon Avocado Toast
Chia Pudding and Berry Parfait
Side Simple Greens Salad
Union Jack's Fish & Chips
Salads TEST
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
