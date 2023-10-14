Scratch Kitchen Online - 1405 South Orange Ave
1405 South Orange Avenue
Orlando, FL 32806
Soups & Salads
Scratch Sexy Salad
This salad is our signature salad, with all fresh fruits and veggies, strawberries, blueberries, cherry tomatoes, carrots, and red onions tossed in our s*** sweet vinaigrette
JAP Wasabi Caesar
Baby greens, wasabi peas, herb crostini, fried egg, fire-roasted tomatoes, Julian carrots, and sliced red onions, tossed in wasabi Caesar dressing
Honey Feel the Beet Salad
Baked seasonal beets, arugula, Julian red onions, sautéed leeks, fresh chevre, and zesty honey vinaigrette
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, mixed greens, tomato halves, cucumbers, red onions, and herb crostini
Greek Quinoa Salad
Mediterranean-style salad, fresh herbs, veg medley, quinoa, and lemon vinaigrette
Baked Beet & Avocado Hummus
Roasted beet & avocado hummus, fresh herbs, and sautéed vegetables with toasted pita
Cup Tomato Basil Soup (Scratch)
Nothing like sipping on a warm tomato soup with all the best aromatic ingredients. Roasted garlic, onions, fresh thyme, fresh basil & the list continues.. Witness distinctive flavors in each bite!!
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup (Scratch)
Smooth, thick, & creamy texture with fresh garlic, and basil
Cup Celebrity Lobster Bisque
from scratch, creamy rich, with subtle hint of lemon & saffron & scrumptious poached lobster
Bowl Celebrity Lobster Bisque
From scratch, creamy rich, subtle hint of lemon & saffron, & with scrumpstious poached lobster
Scratch Bites
Caribbean Crab Cake Sliders
These Caribbean Crab Cake Sliders are the perfect blend of spices and lump crab meat, buttery rolls, and sautéed leeks, & dressed arugala. The perfect Appetizer or main course, these sliders will have you coming back for more. The secret ingredient in these sliders is our scratch tartar sauce, you have to taste the goodness!
Lobster Rolls
The best things in life are free...or at least they should be. You shouldn't have to spend a fortune to enjoy fresh, delicious seafood. But that's exactly what those other guys would have you do. Not us, though. We're Scratch Kitchen, and we're here to change the seafood game. Our lobster rolls are the real deal. We start with fresh, succulent lobster meat, then season it with our signature blend
Steak & Cheese Sliders
These sliders are the perfect bite-sized meal for any steak and cheese lover. Our Scratch Kitchen Steak-&-Cheese Sliders are made with a 5 hr braise, sauteed green & red peppers, melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, and roasted mushrooms. This flavor-packed dish is sure to be a hit at your next gathering!
Creole Pork Sliders
These sliders will have your taste buds singing "When the Saints Go Marching In"! Tender, herb-roasted pork is combined with chipotle aioli and spicy creole pikliz, all nestled on a buttery roll. So good, you might even be tempted to do a happy dance!
Cuban Nachos
If you're looking for a delicious and unique twist on traditional nachos, you've gotta try our Scratch Kitchen Cuban Nachos! We've got herb-roasted pulled pork or braised beef on top of crispy fried tostones, with all the classic toppings like sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Plus, our secret sauce is guaranteed to give you that extra zing you didn't even know you were missing. So come on..
Fried Shrimp Cocktail
This dish is perfect for any seafood lover looking to get their shrimp fix! Our Scratch Kitchen Fried Shrimp Cocktail comes with jumbos, salt water shrimp, our zesty cocktail sauce, and our lemon zest tartar sauce. Enjoy!!
Shrimp Cocktail
Looking for a fun and easy appetizer to make for your next party? Look no further than our Scratch Kitchen Shrimp Cocktail! This dish comes with fresh jumbo saltwater shrimp that are served with our delicious scratch tartar and zesty cocktail sauce.
Baked Beet & Avocado Hummus*
This platter is perfect for any vegan or vegetarian! It is a colorful and flavorful mix of roasted beets, avocado hummus, fresh herbs, and sauteed vegetables. The toasted pita is the perfect accompaniment to this dish. Enjoy!!
Scratch Wings
Scratch Tacos
Blk Bean & Brussel
This dish is basically a flavor fiesta in your mouth. The Brussels sprouts are candied to perfection and the black beans are seasoned to perfection. The tomato salsa and avocado add the perfect amount of sweetness and savory to the dish. The leeks add a slight crunch and the crispy soft shells add the perfect amount of texture.
Fried Lobster Taco
Looking for a delicious and unique seafood taco? Look no further than our Scratch Kitchen Fried Lobster Taco! Our lobster is fried to perfection and served on a crispy soft shell with pico, sour cream, shredded lettuce, and sliced avocado. You're sure to love this one-of-a-kind taco!
Lobster Mac & Cheese Taco
Our Scratch Kitchen Lobster Mac & Cheese Taco is the perfect blend of rich and savory flavors. The hickory smoked mac & cheese is combined with poached lobster, saffron lobster sauce, and sautéed leeks to create a unique and delicious dish.
Blackened Tuna Steak Taco
This taco has many layers to it, as the tuna is generously seasoned with our special blend of blackened seasoning. The tuna filet is then seared in our super hot skillet to give it that nice chard crust. The next layer of perfection is the crispy soft shell, stuffed with fresh shredded lettuce, tuna topped with our tuna marinade and sliced avocado. Come taste the deference!
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Our Grilled Shrimp Taco is the perfect meal for those who love seafood. Our shrimp is lemon O-bay seasoned and grilled to perfection. The crispy soft shells and salsa make the perfect combination. The sour cream and scratch tartar are the perfect finishing touches. The sliced avocado is like the icing on the cake!!
Pesto Chicken Taco
Looking for a chicken taco that'll make your taste buds jump for joy? Look no further than our Scratch Kitchen Herb Pesto Chicken Taco! We start with a bed of shredded lettuce, add in some juicy grilled chicken, pico, and sour cream, and then top it off with our secret weapon – basil pesto. Finally, we add a sprinkle of goat cheese to really take things over the top.
Cod Taco
This delicious dish is made with fresh, deep-fried cod. The soft shell's are toasted with a crispy finish. Topped with always fresh pico, sour cream, and sliced avocado. It's sure to please even the pickiest eaters!!
BBQ Beef Brisket Taco
This is the perfect taco for the BBQ lover in your life. Our Scratch Kitchen BBQ Beef Brisket Taco is made with braised beef, purple slaw, scratch tartar, salsa, and goat cheese. It's the perfect mix of flavors for your next outdoor adventure.
Creole Pulled Pork Taco
We're talkin' some serious South-of-the-Border flavor with our Scratch Kitchen Creole Pulled Pork Taco. We start with our delicious pulled pork, then add some Haitian spicy pikliz, shredded lettuce, creole aioli, pico, and goat cheese. It's the perfect blend of flavors that'll have you coming back for more. So, come on down and try one today!
Scratch Burger
Celebrity Lobster Burger
The Scratch Kitchen Celebrity Lobster Burger is the burger that put us on the map. It's a marinated, delicious, juicy beef patty, topped with succulent lobster, LTO, pepper jack cheese, and our secret sauce. It's served with a side of our famous seasoned crispy fries. This is the burger that you've seen on the Cooking Channel, and it's the burger that you're going to want to try.
Scratch Burger
Introducing the Scratch Kitchen Burger, the most delicious burger you'll ever taste! This burger is made with an island-marinated beef patty, herb roasted pulled pork, rosemary bacon, marinated tomato, sharp cheddar, and caramelized onions. It's served with seasoned shaved potatoes, making it the perfect meal for any occasion!
Pimento & Prosciutto
If you love spice, then this is the burger for you! Our Scratch Kitchen jalapeno -Pimento Cheese Burger is made with a beef patty that's been marinated in island spices, and then topped with spicy mayo, crispy prosciutto, and dressed arugula. It's served with our signature seasoned shaved potatoes, and it's sure to give you a flavor kick that you won't soon forget!
The Chickenator
This sandwich is not for the faint of heart. It's got double the bacon, double the sharp cheddar, and a whole lot of attitude. The purple slaw and chipotle aioli give it a little bit of spice, while the marinated tomato and onion add some sweetness. The toasted garlic brioche bun ties it all together. It's the perfect sandwich for any day of the week.
Grilled Cheese BBQ Brisket
This is not your average grilled cheese sandwich. We start with toasted sourdough bread and add in a generous heaping amount of braised bourbon-infused brisket, layered with pepper jack, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions. If you're looking for a sandwich that packs a flavor punch, this is the one for you!
Shrimp Po'Boy
This po'boy is for the shrimp lover in all of us. A classic Louisiana sandwich, our Scratch Kitchen Shrimp Po'boy is made with fried shrimp, garlic toasted bread, shredded lettuce, marinated tomatoes, red onions, house-made scratch tartar sauce, and jalapeno aioli. It's a flavor-packed punch that'll have you coming back for more.
Cuban Press
This ain't your Abuela's Cuban sandwich. Our Scratch Kitchen Cuban Press is made with garlic-toasted Cuban bread, crispy genoa salami, pulled pork, roasted red peppers, pickles, and dijon mustard, pepper jack cheese, and served with seasoned shaved potatoes. It's the perfect blend of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors that'll have your taste buds dancing the Cha Cha Slide.
Flats Breads & Pizza
Cheesy Meat Sensation
Our Scratch Kitchen Cheesy Meat Sensation is the perfect blend of savory and sweet. The red pepper sauce is the perfect base for the three cheese mix, herb-marinate mushrooms, crispy prosciutto, candied rosemary bacon, blackened Italian sausage & pepperoni. This dish is sure to please any meat lover out there
Sauce & Cheese
There's nothing like a good pizza. Ours is topped with a delicious red pepper sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, and grated pecorino cheese. It's the perfect snack or meal, any time of day!
Alfredo Pizza
Prosciutto & Garlic
A gourmet's dream, this dish is full of deliciousness. Perfectly cooked prosciutto, sweet caramelized onions, and succulent poached garlic all nestled among crispy brussel sprouts. It's drizzled with garlic oil for an extra zing. You'll be in food heaven with every bite.
Vegetarian
A pizza that is so good, even your meat-loving friends will be impressed. Our Scratch Kitchen Vegetarian Pizza is made with red pepper sauce, caramelized onions, garlic oil, poached garlic, red bell pepper, and brussel sprouts. It's the perfect pizza for your next game night, girls' night in, or Netflix binge session.
Pepperoni
We didn't want to just make another boring pepperoni pizza. So we decided to mix things up a bit and put our own spin on it. Our Scratch Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza is made with our own red pepper sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. It's the perfect pizza for those who like to spice things up a bit. So come on over and try our Scratch Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza today.
Dinner Items
Asian Glazed Salmon
This salmon is no joke, fresh, grilled salmon that is covered in a sweet and savory Asian glaze. It's served with salsa, blistered greens, herb-roasted broccolini, and carrots. This dish is healthy and flavorful, and it'll leave you feeling satisfied.
Herb-Roasted Chicken
This is the meal that you'll be fighting your family for the last piece of our succulent chicken. It's marinated to perfection and served with a bouan garlic sauce that will have your taste buds doing a happy dance. The herb-roasted red potatoes round out this dish perfectly.
Black & Blue Flank Steak
Looking for a delicious, hearty meal that will leave you feeling satisfied? Look no further than our Scratch Kitchen B-&-B Flank Steak! This delectable dish features a 7oz flank steak that has been blackened to perfection, smothered in a creamy, smoky blue cheese mushroom sauce, and served over garlic mashed potatoes and candied Brussels sprouts. Trust us, this is one meal you won't soon forget!
Orleans Pasta
This dish is a Cajun classic with a twist. We've taken the rich and creamy alfredo sauce and added succulent chicken and zesty Cajun spices. The result is a dish that is both flavorful and filling. The penne pasta and blistered tomatoes are the perfect accompaniment to the chicken and alfredo, and the fried capers and crostini add a touch of elegance to this dish.
Lovely Seafood Pasta
Spicy, creamy pink sauce, fresh seafood, mussels, red shrimp, and poached lobster, all reduced slowly in our shallot decadent wine base
Ribeye Steak
This is not your average steak dinner. Our Scratch Kitchen Ribeye Steak is a blackened 12oz steak paired with herb-roasted broccolini and garlic Yukon mashed potatoes. This meal is sure to impress with its bold flavors and impressive presentation.
Sides
Truffle Mac N' Cheese
Creamy Spinach & Fried Pita
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Truffled Potato Wedge
Candied Brussel Sprouts
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Our Lobster Mac & Cheese is like none other. The perfect blend hickory smoked flavored cheese sauce, the zesty blend of our lemon obey spices over the fresh succulent, poached lobster is on another level.
Seasoned Crispy Fries
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
