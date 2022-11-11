- Home
Scratch Sandwich Company
932 Reviews
$$
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD
Laredo, TX 78041
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
| Bite-size chicken pieces mixed with homemade buffalo sauce, cream cheese, and spices until creamy & velvety | Served with pork chicharrones, carrots, & celery |
BUFFALO POPPERS
| Classic boneless wings smothered in buffalo sauce | Served with our house made cilantro ranch dressing |
CHORIQUESO FRIES
| Plate of seasoned Scratch fries smothered with our house made choriqueso |
CRAZY SCRATCH FRIES
| Plate of seasoned Scratch fries topped with melted cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped grilled chicken, fresh green onions, & spicy jalapeños |
FRIED PICKLES
| Plate of house cured pickles fried to a golden crisp | Served with our home made cilantro ranch |
JALAPENO POPPERS
| 7 spicy cream cheese-filled poppers covered in a crunchy chicharron layer | Perfect to dip with our home made cilantro ranch
REDRUM EDAMAME
| Boiled and salted soybeans covered in our spicy hot redrum sauce |
TECATE CHILI FRIES
| Plate of our seasoned Scratch fries loaded with melted cheese sauce, our signature Chicken Chili, and fresh cilantro
Bang Bang Shrimp
Cabo Fish Taco
Lamb Kofta
Delivery
Lamb Kofta Empanada
DESSERTS
BROWNIE
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
| Classic freshly baked chocolate chip |
CINNAMON ROLL
| CLASSIC CINNAMON ROLL WITH A SUGAR GLAZE |
CONCHA De CHOCO
CONCHA De VANILLA
| Mexican style concha with a classic vanilla coating |
EMPANADA DE CAJETA
PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE
| FRESHLY BAKED OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE |
Banana MUFFIN
| Freshly baked oatmeal cookie with fresh oats and sweet raisins |
SIDES
BLUE CORN CHIPS
| Side of fresh blue corn tortilla chips |
EXTRA SAUCE
PICAROS BOTTLE
| Locally made & bought chile rojo hot sauce |
SCRATCH CHIPS
| Side of our signature seasoned potato chips |
SCRATCH FRIES
| Side of our signature Scratch seasoned fries |
SIDE SALAD
SOUP OF THE DAY
SANDWICHES
ADULT CHKN STRIPS
| 5 crispy chicken strips | Tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, Nashville hot sauce, or smoky BBQ sauce | Served with a side of Scratch fries |
ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
| Toasted country loaf with perfectly melted Cheddar, provolone, & Monterrey Jack cheese with tomatoes & fresh arugula |
BIG TUNA
| Our tuna is placed on top of a spread of avocado, sliced tomatoes, house cured pickles, & Provolone cheesed melted on top |
BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE
| Upgrade your grilled cheese experience & have it served with our delicious 12 hour smoked BBQ brisket, crispy fried onions, & spicy jalapeños |
BUFFALO CHICKEN
| Our signature chicken tenders are coated in spicy Buffalo sauce & placed on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, housed cured pickles, & a drizzle of our cilantro ranch dressing |
CHICHARRON FISH WRAP
CHICHARRON PRENSADO WRAP
CUBA LIBRE
| Our take on the Cuban sandwich is served with Cuban style marinated pork, sliced ham, house cured pickles, mayo, mustard & Swiss cheese melted to perfection |
LA COSA NOSTRA
| Our Italian inspired sandwich is filled with traditional Italian meats | Ham, cappacola, & salami on a bed of romaine lettuce, jardiniere. raw red onions, house cured pickles, & provolone cheese | Drizzled with Olive oil, red wine vinegar. & mayo |
MERICA BURGER
| ALL 'MERICAN burger with the works | American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, house cured pickles, red onion, & mayo | Served with a side of Scratch fries |
MILE HIGH CLUB
| Our take on the traditional club sandwich | Sliced ham, shaved turkey, and crispy bacon are accompanied by crisp romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, house cured pickles, raw red onions, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese to be finished off with our house made chipotle mayo & whole grain mustard |
NASHVILLE HOT
| Our signature chicken tenders are coated in hot Nashville sauce & placed on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, housed cured pickles, & a drizzle of our cilantro ranch dressing |
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
RAW GARDEN
SCRATCH
SHRIMP NOT SO PO'BOY
S.S.C. BURGER
-Melts in your mouth -1/2lb freshly grounded beef, seasoned lightly let all the flavors of the meat come through -topped with thick savory slice of bacon -melted provolone cheese -Served with charred red onions & tomato
TORTA AHOGADA
WHEN HARRY MET SALLY
WHEN PIGS FLY
C.Y.O. SANDWICH
SALADS
ALL HAIL CAESAR
| Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with grape tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and house baked croutons | Served with our hose made Caesar dressing |
AVOCADO SALAD
CHEF GONE CRAZY
| Crazy loaded spring mix salad with grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, fresh cucumbers, sliced avocado, diced bacon, chopped boiled egg, and croutons | Paired with our house made honey dijon dressing |
GET HIM TO THE GREEK
| Fresh spring mix salad with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, tangy pepperocini, raw red onion, black kalamata olives, and feta cheese | Paired with our house made Greek dressing |
PRIMAVERA CHOPPED
| Shaved green cabbage tossed with brussel sprouts, fresh kale, grape tomatoes, cilantro topped with chopped grilled chicken & walnuts | Paired with our house made cilantro lime dressing
SCRATCH SALAD
| Signature house salad with fresh spring mix, shaved carrots, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, raw red onion topped with house baked croutons | Paired with our house made onion caper vinaigrette
C.Y.O. SALAD
SIDE SALAD
BEER
NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA
BOTTLED WATER
CAPPUCCINO
CHOCOLATE MILK
CLUB SODA
COFFEE
FOUNTAIN DRINK
FOUNTAIN WATER
GALLON OF DRINK
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
JAMAICA & GUAVA JUGO
LIQUID DEATH WATER
MEXICAN COKE
ORANGE JUICE
PINEAPPLE & MINT JUGO
LARGE ORANGE
CATERING BOX
Special Event
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD, Laredo, TX 78041