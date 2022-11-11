Restaurant header imageView gallery
Scratch Sandwich Company

932 Reviews

$$

X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD

Laredo, TX 78041

Popular Items

WHEN PIGS FLY
MILE HIGH CLUB
SCRATCH

APPETIZERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$8.00

| Bite-size chicken pieces mixed with homemade buffalo sauce, cream cheese, and spices until creamy & velvety | Served with pork chicharrones, carrots, & celery |

BUFFALO POPPERS

BUFFALO POPPERS

$7.00

| Classic boneless wings smothered in buffalo sauce | Served with our house made cilantro ranch dressing |

CHORIQUESO FRIES

$5.00+

| Plate of seasoned Scratch fries smothered with our house made choriqueso |

CRAZY SCRATCH FRIES

$5.00+

| Plate of seasoned Scratch fries topped with melted cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped grilled chicken, fresh green onions, & spicy jalapeños |

FRIED PICKLES

$5.00+

| Plate of house cured pickles fried to a golden crisp | Served with our home made cilantro ranch |

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.00

| 7 spicy cream cheese-filled poppers covered in a crunchy chicharron layer | Perfect to dip with our home made cilantro ranch

REDRUM EDAMAME

$7.00

| Boiled and salted soybeans covered in our spicy hot redrum sauce |

TECATE CHILI FRIES

$5.00+

| Plate of our seasoned Scratch fries loaded with melted cheese sauce, our signature Chicken Chili, and fresh cilantro

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Cabo Fish Taco

$10.00Out of stock

Lamb Kofta

$12.00Out of stock

Delivery

$10.00Out of stock

Lamb Kofta Empanada

$12.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

BROWNIE

$2.50Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.00

| Classic freshly baked chocolate chip |

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.00Out of stock

| CLASSIC CINNAMON ROLL WITH A SUGAR GLAZE |

CONCHA De CHOCO

$3.00Out of stock

CONCHA De VANILLA

$3.00Out of stock

| Mexican style concha with a classic vanilla coating |

EMPANADA DE CAJETA

$3.00

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$2.00Out of stock

| FRESHLY BAKED OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE |

Banana MUFFIN

$2.50Out of stock

| Freshly baked oatmeal cookie with fresh oats and sweet raisins |

SIDES

BLUE CORN CHIPS

$1.00

| Side of fresh blue corn tortilla chips |

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

PICAROS BOTTLE

$3.00

| Locally made & bought chile rojo hot sauce |

SCRATCH CHIPS

$0.47+

| Side of our signature seasoned potato chips |

SCRATCH FRIES

$2.00+

| Side of our signature Scratch seasoned fries |

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

SANDWICHES

ADULT CHKN STRIPS

$12.00

| 5 crispy chicken strips | Tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, Nashville hot sauce, or smoky BBQ sauce | Served with a side of Scratch fries |

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00+

| Toasted country loaf with perfectly melted Cheddar, provolone, & Monterrey Jack cheese with tomatoes & fresh arugula |

BIG TUNA

$8.00+

| Our tuna is placed on top of a spread of avocado, sliced tomatoes, house cured pickles, & Provolone cheesed melted on top |

BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00+

| Upgrade your grilled cheese experience & have it served with our delicious 12 hour smoked BBQ brisket, crispy fried onions, & spicy jalapeños |

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$8.00+

| Our signature chicken tenders are coated in spicy Buffalo sauce & placed on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, housed cured pickles, & a drizzle of our cilantro ranch dressing |

CHICHARRON FISH WRAP

$12.00

CHICHARRON PRENSADO WRAP

$13.00

CUBA LIBRE

$8.00+

| Our take on the Cuban sandwich is served with Cuban style marinated pork, sliced ham, house cured pickles, mayo, mustard & Swiss cheese melted to perfection |

LA COSA NOSTRA

$8.00+

| Our Italian inspired sandwich is filled with traditional Italian meats | Ham, cappacola, & salami on a bed of romaine lettuce, jardiniere. raw red onions, house cured pickles, & provolone cheese | Drizzled with Olive oil, red wine vinegar. & mayo |

MERICA BURGER

$12.00

| ALL 'MERICAN burger with the works | American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, house cured pickles, red onion, & mayo | Served with a side of Scratch fries |

MILE HIGH CLUB

$8.00+

| Our take on the traditional club sandwich | Sliced ham, shaved turkey, and crispy bacon are accompanied by crisp romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, house cured pickles, raw red onions, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese to be finished off with our house made chipotle mayo & whole grain mustard |

NASHVILLE HOT

$8.00+

| Our signature chicken tenders are coated in hot Nashville sauce & placed on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, housed cured pickles, & a drizzle of our cilantro ranch dressing |

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$8.00+

RAW GARDEN

$10.00

SCRATCH

$8.00+

SHRIMP NOT SO PO'BOY

$8.00+
S.S.C. BURGER

S.S.C. BURGER

$13.00

-Melts in your mouth -1/2lb freshly grounded beef, seasoned lightly let all the flavors of the meat come through -topped with thick savory slice of bacon -melted provolone cheese -Served with charred red onions & tomato

TORTA AHOGADA

$12.00

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY

$9.00+

WHEN PIGS FLY

$8.00+

C.Y.O. SANDWICH

C.Y.O SUB

$5.40+

C.Y.O. WRAP

$8.97

SALADS

ALL HAIL CAESAR

$8.00+

| Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with grape tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and house baked croutons | Served with our hose made Caesar dressing |

AVOCADO SALAD

$9.00+

CHEF GONE CRAZY

$8.00+

| Crazy loaded spring mix salad with grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, fresh cucumbers, sliced avocado, diced bacon, chopped boiled egg, and croutons | Paired with our house made honey dijon dressing |

GET HIM TO THE GREEK

$8.00+

| Fresh spring mix salad with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, tangy pepperocini, raw red onion, black kalamata olives, and feta cheese | Paired with our house made Greek dressing |

PRIMAVERA CHOPPED

$9.00+

| Shaved green cabbage tossed with brussel sprouts, fresh kale, grape tomatoes, cilantro topped with chopped grilled chicken & walnuts | Paired with our house made cilantro lime dressing

SCRATCH SALAD

$8.00+

| Signature house salad with fresh spring mix, shaved carrots, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, raw red onion topped with house baked croutons | Paired with our house made onion caper vinaigrette

C.Y.O. SALAD

C.Y.O. SALAD

$8.97+

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$2.97

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$2.99

CORONA

$2.99

DOS XX

$2.99

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$2.99

MICHELOB

$2.99

MILLER LITE

$2.99

MODELO

$2.99Out of stock

PACIFICO

$2.99Out of stock

SHINER BOCK

$2.99

TECATE LITE

$2.99

Ultra Gold

$2.99

DRAFT FLIGHT (3)

$2.99Out of stock

EIGHT LIGHT

$3.99

GUINNESS

$3.99

SCRATCH GROWLER

$30.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50Out of stock

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

CLUB SODA

$1.00

COFFEE

$3.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00+

FOUNTAIN WATER

GALLON OF DRINK

$10.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.50

JAMAICA & GUAVA JUGO

$3.50Out of stock

LIQUID DEATH WATER

$3.00Out of stock

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE & MINT JUGO

$3.50Out of stock

LARGE ORANGE

$5.00

WINE

ELOUAN (ROSE)

$7.00

McMANIS (WHITE)

$7.00

MURPHY (RED)

$7.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS TENDERS

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS HAM

$5.00

KIDS TURKEY

$5.00

CATERING BOX

CATERING

$80.00

Special Event

Baby shower cocktail event

$70.00
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD, Laredo, TX 78041

Directions

