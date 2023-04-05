Main picView gallery

Blush Brunch 713 S Alamo

review star

No reviews yet

713 S Alamo

San Antonio, TX 78203

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.50

2 OZ POUR OF ESPRESSO

DBL ESPRESSO

$4.50

4 OZ POUR OF ESPRESSO

CAPUCCINO

$5.00

2 OZ ESPRESSO 4 OZ OF MILK & FOAM

LATTE

$6.00

2 OZ ESPRESSO 10 OZ MILK

FLAT WHITE

$5.00

2 OZ ESPRESSO 6 OZ MILK

CORTADO

$4.00

2 OZ ESPRESSO E OZ STEAMED MILK

COLD BREW

$3.50

HOUSE MADE COLD BREW

DRIP COFFEE

$3.50

EXCLUSIVE HOUSE ROASTED COFFEE

MACHIATO

$4.50

2 OZ ESPRESSO WITH FOAM

MOCHA

$5.50

2 OZ ESPRESSO WITH MILK AND CHOCOLATE SAUCE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE SAUCE WITH STEAMED MILK

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.50

Caramel latte

$5.50

Iced coffee

$3.50

Iced latte

$6.00

BAKERY

CUPCAKE

$4.00Out of stock

COOKIE

$4.00

UBE FLAN

$5.00Out of stock

ENSYMADA HAM & CHEESE

$5.50

ENSYMADA SWEET

$6.00

CROISSANT

$4.50

FLORENTINE

$5.00

HAM AND CHEESE Croissant

$5.00

PAIN ROND

$8.00

CINNAMON CRUFFIN

$6.00Out of stock

PAIN AU CHOCOLATE

$6.00

FOCACCIA

$6.00+

SOURDOUGH

$7.50

BRIOCHE LOAF

$7.50

BRIOCHE BUN

$3.00

BROWNIE

$4.50

CARAMEL BAR

$4.50

Bread pudding croissant

$6.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

White Velvet Cake

$4.50

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Bacon Quiche

$5.00Out of stock

RAS OATMEAL BAR

$4.00

CHOC OATMEAL BAR

$4.00

Rasin Monkey Bread

$5.00

Lemon Cake

$5.00

Nutella Croissant

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Orange Cake

$5.00

Bacon And Cheese Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Blueberry Scone

$5.00

Cherry Scone

$5.00

Savory Muffin

$6.00

Banana Coffee Cake Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Spinach Crossant

$5.50

Cherry Muffin

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

Gluten Free Orange Cookie

$4.00

Babka

$5.00

Red Velvet

$5.50

Whole Choc Cake

$80.00

Cheesecake Bar

$4.00

DESSERT

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kid Pancakes

$5.00

House Syrup

Kid Waffle

$5.00

House Syrup

Kid Omelette

$5.00

Kid Burger

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, meat, cheese, bun

Kid French Toast

$5.00

House Syrup

Kid Eggs (Your Way)

$5.00

Kid Thick Cut Bacon

$5.00

Kid Pork Sausage

$5.00

Kid Chicken

$5.00

Side of Tots

$2.00

Side of Fries

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery, Brunch, Bar

Location

713 S Alamo, San Antonio, TX 78203

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

