American
Steakhouses

Screamers Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

803 Q St Ste 150

Lincoln, NE 68508

Popular Items

Red Velvet Cake
Mixed Greens Salad
Salmon Pesto Pasta

Opening Act(Appetizers)

Annie B's Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Tender, boneless, home style, white meat tenders. deep fried Golden brown and served atop 2 Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles. Served with Annie B's Spicy Honey syrup and standard maple syrup

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00
Chips and Salsa (Mild, Hot or Verde)

Chips and Salsa (Mild, Hot or Verde)

$8.00+

House made Salsa from the freshest of garden ingredients. Choose from Hot, Mild or Verde. Or sample all there.

Crab Cake Appetizer

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Roasted Brussels Appetizer

$12.00

Screamers Fried Trio Sampler

$25.00

Cheese Curds, Buffalo Cauliflower, fried Mushrooms.

Smoking Bruschetta

Smoking Bruschetta

$12.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

Preludes (Soup & Salad)

Asian Chicken Salad

$14.00+

Mixed Greens, Chopped Romaine, Shredded Carrot and Cucumber, Red Onion, Orange, Crispy noodles, Screamers Asian Vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.50+

Mixed Greens, Chopped Romaine Red Onion, English Cucumbers, Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Hot Sweet Pepper Bacon Vinaigrette

Soup Of The Day

$4.99+

Ask Server about the homemade Soup of the Day

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.99+

Screamers Caesar Salad

$8.50+

Spinach Salad

$8.50+

Between Breads(Sandwiches)

Screamin' Cheeseburger

$16.00

Best Little Burger in Nebraska

$16.00

BBQ , jalapeño popper, bacon, smoked Gouda, haystack onions.

James and the Giant Burger

James and the Giant Burger

$15.00
Disco Inferno Burger

Disco Inferno Burger

$17.00

Charred Jalapeño, white cheddar, bacon, Spicy Bacon Jam, Annie B’s Sauce, onion straws, Lettuce

Mushroom & Gruyere Burger

$15.00

Sautéed mushrooms & Onion, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, pickles

Screamers Classic Burger

Screamers Classic Burger

$14.00

American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion straws.

Annie B's Chicken Club

$17.00

Meatball Hoagie

$15.00

House made meatballs and marinara, caramelized onions, peppers, shaved parmesan cheese

Aladyn's Veggie SandWISH

$14.00

Fried eggplant, pepperccinis, Lettuce, Tomato, onion, marinara, swiss cheese

Reuben

$17.00

House roasted Corn beef, sauerkraut, house thousand Island dressing, gruyere, marble rye bread $17

Pastrami on Rye

$17.00

Pastrami, gruyere, caramelized onion, house mustard, marble rye

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Shave Prime Rib, Sauté Mushrooms, onions and peppers, gruyere cheese

French Dip

$17.00

Shaved prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, gruyere cheese, onion jam, au jus.

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Brisket

$15.99Out of stock

Pasta

Under The Sea Meldly

$24.00

Fettuccine, shrimp, crab meat, bay scallops, Parmesan flakes, Choose from white wine cream, seafood marinara or spicy creole sauce

Smoke Salmon Pasta

$20.00

House smoked Nova Salmon, fettuccine, seafood cream sauce, capers & green onion garnish

Salmon Pesto Pasta

$22.00

Butter basted salmon, pesto, Penne pasta,

Screamers Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Chef’s medley of cheeses, cavatappi pasta, golden panko crumbs.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Chunky marinara sauce, House made meatball trio, pesto, parmesan

Garlic Chicken Penne

$17.00

Headliners(Entrée)

Prime Rib Dinner

Prime Rib Dinner

$40.00+

Prime Rib cooked to order served with 2 side dishes, dinner roll, 1 trip salad bar and Au jus.

Ribeye Steak

$34.00+

New York Strip Steak

$28.00+

Crab Cake Trio

$23.00

Sautéed Salmon

$20.00

Fish and Chip Basket

$18.00

Half Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Served with 2 side dishes and a dinner roll.

Mom Ruth's Meatloaf

$17.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$16.50

Kid's Menu

Kid Hamburger

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kid Chicken Finger Dinner

$6.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.50

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Kid Salmon Dinner

$8.99

Kid Steak Dinner

$8.99

Dessert

Red Velvet Cake

$10.50

Chocolate layer Cake

$10.50

Lemon Lavendar Cheese Cake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Turttle Cheese Cake

$10.00

Italian Berry Creme Cake

$9.50

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoops

Stand Alone Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Skin on Roasted Potatoes

$350.00

Screamers Fries

$4.50

Grean Beans

$3.50

Fire Roasted Corn

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

803 Q St Ste 150, Lincoln, NE 68508

Directions

