Screaming Banshee Bisbee 200 Tombstone Canyon
No reviews yet
200 Tombstone Canyon
Bisbee, AZ 85603
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Small Things
Green Things
Pizza
Calzone
Bar
Boody Marys'
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
stella
$5.50
peroni
$5.50
Pacifico
$5.50
Old Rasputin Russian Stout
$6.00
Negra Modelo
$5.50
Lucky Buddha
$6.00
Lagunitas IPA
$5.50
Guisnness Stout
$5.50
Dos Equis
$5.50
Corona
$5.50
Coors Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
St. Pauli girl NA
$4.00
High Noon
$4.50
Vanilla Porter
$4.50
Ultra
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Blue Moon
$5.50
Angry Orchard Cider
$5.50
Wines
Wycliff Brut Champagne
$4.00
Passionate Sangria
$6.50
Fleurs de Prairie Rose
$7.00
Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Sauv Blanc
$7.00
Chardonnay
$7.00
Riesling
$7.50
Vortex White Sangria
$5.00
White Blend
$9.00
Moscato
$7.00
Red Blend
$8.00
Zinfandel-1,000 Stories
$9.00
Pinot Noir
$10.00
Pinot Noir Rose-Glass
$7.00
Cabernet
$9.00
Montepulciano
$8.00
Carmenere Root 1
$8.00
Vortex Red Sangria
$6.00
Vortex Bimbo Sangria
$5.50
Mystery Red
$5.00
Ergo - Red Blend Glass
$8.00
Fillaboa Bottle
$32.00
Riesling Bottle
$30.00
Bodega Pierce Pandora Bottle
$30.00
Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$36.00
Ferrari Carrano Pinot Grigio Bottle
$30.00
Albamar Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$30.00
Pieropan Soave Bottle
$32.00
Virginia Dare The White Doe Bottle
$34.00
Virginia Dare Two Arrowheads Bottle
$42.00
Bottle Evolution #9 (Sokol Blosser) Bottle
$30.00
Principessa Gavia Gavi Bottle
$36.00
Duckhorn Chardonnay Bottle
$48.00
Martin Codax Albarino Bottle
$36.00
Ferrari Fume Blanc Bottle
$32.00
Van Duzer Riesling Bottle
$32.00
Pillsbury Wildchild Bottle
$32.00
Chardonnay Bottle
$30.00
Pinot Grigio Bottle
$37.00
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$30.00
Erath Pinot Noir Rose Bottle
$35.00
Wycliff Brunt Champagne Bottle
$22.00
Ruffino Prosecco Brut Bottle
$12.00
Fleurs de Prairie Rose Bottle
$30.00
Civello Bottle
$30.00
De Luca Prosecco Bottle
$32.00
Cab Sav-Bogle Bottle
$30.00
Montepulciano Bottle
$30.00
Pinot Noir Boen Bottle
$36.00
Red Blend Totem Bottle
$30.00
Zinfandel 1000 Stories Bottle
$35.00
Lunatic Red Bottle
$30.00
Bogle Cab Bottle
$30.00
Black Doktor Bottle
$28.00
Francis Coppola's Eleanor Bottle
$78.00
Matchbook the Arsonist Bottle
$37.00
Old Soul Petite Sirah Bottle
$32.00
Root 1 Carmenere Bottle
$31.00
Purple Cowboy Tenacious Red Blend Bottle
$35.00
Coronas Torres Tempranillo Bottle
$30.00
Urlo Bottle
$30.00
Villa Antinori Bottle
$30.00
Decoy Cabernet Bottle
$42.00
Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Bottle
$40.00
Estancia Meritage Reserve Bottle
$60.00
PepperJack Barossa Red Bottle
$36.00
Farmstead Cabernet Bottle
$52.00
Seghesio Cortina Zinfandel Bottle
$40.00
VDR Very Dard Red Bottle
$40.00
Imagery Pinot Noir Bottle
$38.00
Saeculum Cellars Gaillia Bottle
$40.00
Penfolds Max's Shiraz Bottle
$38.00
La Maialina Chianti Bottle
$32.00
Specialty Drinks
Alien Secretion
$7.00
Aperol Spritz
$8.00
Banshee Basilito
$7.50
Beach Butter
$7.50
Canyon Mule
$10.00
Cream'n In My Beam'r
$6.50
Dark & Stormy
$8.00
Grapefruit Smash
$7.00
Green Ginger
$7.00
Hard Italian Soda
$10.00
Loaded Corona
$9.50
Long Island Tea
$9.00
Mango Shotta
$5.00
Mini Beer
$5.00
Moscow Mule
$6.50
Pepe, Mexican Mule
$8.50
Perverted Leprechaun
$8.50
Green Tea
$10.00
Lean Green
$8.00
Not Your Mamas Mai Tai
$8.00
Mojito
$8.50
White Russian
$7.50
Margaritas
2 Masters
$16.00
Chupacabra
$8.50
Golden Shower
$7.50
Green Card
$8.00
Lucky Margarita
$8.50
Mab's Summer Fling
$8.00
Mezcalita
$8.00
Midnight Margarita
$10.00
Cucumber Margarita
$8.00
Mango Shotta Margarita
$8.00
Passionfruit Margarita
$8.50
Pomegranate Margarita
$8.00
Raspberita Margarita
$8.50
Red Head Step Child Margarita
$8.50
Vortex - House Margarita
$7.50
Hibiscus Margarita
$7.50
Mango Tango Margarita
$9.00
Champagne Cocktails
Liquor
Kubler
$9.50
Jacques Bonet
$4.50
Rail Brandy
$4.50
Hardy's VSOP
$7.50
Chocolate Mousse
$7.00
Rail Gin
$5.00
Bisbee Blue
$7.00
Bombay Sapphire
$6.50
Nolet's Silver
$8.00
Roku Gin
$7.50
Tanqueray London Dry
$6.50
AZ Distillery Gin
$7.00
Aqwa Coca Herbal Leaf
$7.50
Bailey's Irish Cream
$6.50
Chambord Liqueur
$7.50
Damiana Aphrodisiac
$5.50
Dekuyper Blue Curacao
$5.00
Dekuyper Creme de Banana
$5.00
Dekuyper Peachtree
$5.00
Dekuyper Apple Pucker
$5.00
Dekuyper Triple Sec
$5.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$7.00
Frangelico
$8.50
Godica Dark Chocolate Liqueur
$8.00
Gran Gala Triple Orange Infused VSOP Brandy
$8.00
Kahlua
$7.50
Licor 43
$7.00
Midori Melon
$8.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
St. Germain Elderflower
$6.50
Rumple Minze
$6.00
Tuaca
$8.00
Riga Black Balsam
$5.00
Rum
Vodka
Rail Vodka
$4.50
Absolut Citron Vodka
$6.50
Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka
$6.50
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka
$6.50
Deep Eddy Orange
$6.50
Hangar 1 Straight Vodka
$7.50
Ketel One Vodka
$7.00
Stoli Vodka
$6.00
Stoli Ohranj Vodka
$6.00
Stoli Razberi Vodka
$6.00
Stoli Vanil Vodka
$6.00
Svedka Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Cherry Limeade Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Limeade Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Clementine Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Colada Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Grapefruit Jalapeno Vodka
$5.50
Svedka Peach Vodka
$5.50
Titos Vodka
$7.00
Tequila
Rail Tequila
$4.50
Corazon Blanco Tequila
$6.50
Corazon Reposado Tequila
$7.50
Don Julio Reposado Tequila
$8.50
Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila
$6.00
Herradura Anejo Tequila
$10.00
Herradura Blanco Tequila
$8.00
Hornitos Reposado Tequila
$7.00
Hornitos Black Barrel Anejo Tequila
$8.50
Mi Campo Reposado Tequila
$7.50
Suerte Reposado Tequila
$7.00
Tres Generaciones Anejo Tequila
$9.50
Villa One Anejo Tequila
$9.50
Scotch & Whiskey
Rail Whiskey - Jim Beam Whiskey
$5.50
Bulliet Whiskey
$6.50
Bulliet Rye Whiskey
$7.00
Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey
$8.00
Dewar's White Label Blended Scotch Whiskey
$5.50
Elijah Craig Whiskey
$7.50
Jack Daniels Black Label
$7.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$8.50
Jim Beam Honey Whiskey
$6.50
Jim Beam Kentucky Fire
$7.00
Jim Beam Orange
$6.50
Jim Beam Peach
$6.50
Jim Beam Rye
$7.50
Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Schotoch Whiskey
$8.00
Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey
$8.00
Maker's 46 Whiskey
$6.50
Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$6.50
Oban 14 Yr Single Malt
$9.50
Seagrams 7
$6.50
AZ Distillery Bourbon
$7.00
Mezcal
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Coca Cola
$3.00
Cranberry juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Evian Still Water
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Goslings Ginger Beer
$4.50
IBC Cream Soda
$4.00
IBC Root Beer
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
$4.50
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
white Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Wood fire Pizza
Location
200 Tombstone Canyon, Bisbee, AZ 85603
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Bisbee
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Green Valley
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4 (16 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
Gilbert
Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.