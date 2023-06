Family Meal Chicken Dinner - 4 People

$98.00

Comes w/ 6 pieces of Screen Door's famous buttermilk-battered fried chicken breasts, buttery mashed potatoes w/ tasso ham gravy (gravy contains gluten), 4 pieces of southern style cornbread & your choice of creamy coleslaw or bacon & ham hock stewed collard greens. For dessert, a seasonal fruit crisp! Feeding kids? We've got you covered - select "Kiddie" to substitute 2 pieces of chicken in family meal for 2 "kiddie" dredged crispy chicken breasts (w/ ketchup for dipping!) Comfortably feeds 4