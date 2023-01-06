  • Home
Screpesi's 2 - Mohnton 1365 Alleghenyville Road

1365 Alleghenyville Road

Mohnton, PA 19540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Large Sandwiches

LG Italian Sub

$11.00

salami, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions, provolone, capicola

LG Ham

$11.00

chipped polish ham, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, onions

LG Turkey

$11.00

chipped oven roasted turkey breast, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions

LG Roast Beef

$11.00

tender, juicy roast beef, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions

LG Tuna

$11.00

tuna, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions

LG Steak

$11.00

top quality chipped rib eye, sauce, onions

LG Meatball

$11.00

own own homemade recipe straight from Sicily, sauce, grated parmesan

LG Sausage

$11.00

fresh sausage, sauteed onions & green peppers

Small Sandwiches

SM Italian Sub

$10.00

salami, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions, provolone, capicola

SM Ham

$10.00

chipped polish ham, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions

SM Turkey

$10.00

chipped oven roasted turkey breast, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions

SM Roast Beef

$10.00

tender, juicy roast beef, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions

SM Tuna

$10.00

tuna, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions

SM Steak

$10.00

top quality chipped rib eye, sauce, onions

SM Meatball

$10.00

own own homemade recipe straight from Sicily, sauce, grated parmesan

SM Sausage

$10.00

fresh sausage, sauteed onions & green peppers

Party sandwiches

2 Foot Turkey

$22.00

2 Foot sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Onions, peppers, oil, and mayo on the side.

2 Foot Ham

$22.00

2 Foot sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Onions, peppers, oil, and mayo on the side.

2 Foot Italian

$22.00

2 Foot sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Onions, peppers, oil, and mayo on the side.

2 Foot Roast Beef

$22.00

2 Foot sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Onions, peppers, oil, and mayo on the side.

2 Foot Tuna

$22.00

2 Foot sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Onions, peppers, oil, and mayo on the side.

Large Salads

Italian Salad

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, cooked salami, hard salami provolone, capicola, dressing

Ham Salad

$11.00

Turkey Salad

$11.00

Roast Beef Salad

$11.00

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Steak Salad

$11.00

Meatball Salad

$11.00

Sausage Salad

$11.00

Small Salads

Italian Salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, salami, provolone, capicola, dressing

Ham Salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, chipped polish ham

Turkey Salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, chiped oven roasted turkey breast

Roast Beef Salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, tender juicy roast beef

Tuna Salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, salt.pepper, tuna, mayo

Steak Salad

$10.00

Meatball Salad

$10.00

Sausage Salad

$10.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

frozen shell, sauce, oregano, garlic salt, parmesan, mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

frozen shell, sauce, oregano, garlic salt, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni

Mushroom Pizza

frozen shell, sauce, oregano, garlic salt, parmesan, mozzarella, mushrooms

Additions

Fishpond Mac & Cheese (frozen) 2lb

$9.00

2 lb (frozen)

Fishpond Mac & Cheese (frozen)

$22.00

5 lb (frozen)

Stewed tomatoes (1 lb)

$3.50

frozen

Meatballs (1)

$2.50

Beverages

2 Liter A-treat Cream

$2.00

2 Liter A-treat Black Cherry

$2.00

2 Liter A-treat Birch

$2.00

2 Liter A-treat Orange

$2.00

2 Liter A-treat Ginger Ale

$2.00

2 Liter Coke

$2.50

2 Liter Sprite

$2.50

20 oz Coke

$1.75

20 oz Diet Coke

$1.75

Pepsi

$0.75

Diet Pepsi

$0.75

Mountain Dew

$0.75

Kutztown Sarsparilla

$1.65

Kutztown Red Cream

$1.65

Kutztown Birch Beer

$1.65

Kutztown Orange Cream

$1.65

A-Treat Cream

$0.60

A-Treat Grape

$0.60

A-Treat Big Blue

$0.60

A-Treat Orange Cream

$0.60

A-Treat Orange

$0.60

A-Treat Black Cherry

$0.60

A-Treat Grapefruit

$0.60

A-Treat Pineapple

$0.60

A-Treat White Birch

$0.60

A-Treat Root Beer

$0.60

A-Treat Birch Beer

$0.60

A-Treat Cola

$0.60

A-Treat Ginger Ale

$0.60

A-treat Sarsaparilla

$0.60

Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

White Milk

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.25

Icy Tea Pint Reg

$1.25

Diet Icy Tea

$1.25

1/2 gallon Icy Tea Reg

$2.00

Gallon Icy Tea

$3.00

Rasberry

$1.25

Peach

$1.25

Pink Lemonade

$1.25

Green Tea

$1.25

Diet Green Tea

$1.25

Black Cherry

$1.35

Cranberry Ginger Ale

$1.35

Ginger Ale

$1.35

Diet Ginger Ale

$1.35

7 UP

$1.35

Sunkist Orange

$1.35

Sunkist Diet Orange

$1.35

Sunkist Grape

$1.35

Hawiian Punch

$1.35

RC Cola

$1.35

A&W Root Beer

$1.35

A&W Diet Root Beer

$1.35

A&W Cream

$1.35

Arnold Palmer

$1.75

Gatorade

$1.75

Diet Lemon Icy Tea

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.25

Celsius

$2.25

Chips

Goods Red Small

$0.60

Goods Red Medium

$2.69

Goods Red Large

$4.49

Goods Blue Small

$0.60

Goods Blue Medium

$2.69

Goods Blue Large

$4.49

Goods Ripple 12oz

$4.49

Goods BBQ Small

$0.60

Goods BBQ Medium

$2.69

Goods Cheese curls

$2.99

Dieffenbachs Old Fashion Kettle 2oz

$1.25

Dieffenbachs Old Fashion Kettle 9oz

$3.99

Dieffenbachs Old Fashion Kettle 16.2oz

$4.99

Dieffenbachs Hand Cooked Kettle 9oz

$3.99

Dieffenbachs Salt & Vinegar 2oz

$1.25

Dieffenbachs Salt & Vinegar 9oz

$3.99

Dieffenbachs BBQ 2oz

$1.25

Dieffenbachs BBQ 9oz

$3.99

Dieffenbachs Jalapeno 2oz

$1.25

Dieffenbachs Jalapeno 9oz

$3.99

Dieffenbachs Ghost Pepper 9oz

$3.99

Dieffenbachs Sour Cream & Onion 2oz

$1.25

Dieffenbachs Sour Cream & Onion 9oz

$3.99

Dieffenbachs Dill Pickle Chips 9oz

$3.99

Dieffenbachs Hickory Smoked Bacon & Cheddar 9oz

$3.99

Uglys Sea Salt 2oz

$1.25

Uglys Sea Salt 6oz

$2.99

Uglys Salt & Vinegar 2oz

$1.25

Uglys Salt & Vinegar 6 Oz

$2.99

Uglys BBQ 2oz

$1.25

Uglys BBQ 6oz

$2.99

Ugly's Jalapeno 2oz

$1.25

Uglys Jalapeno 6oz

$2.99

Snacks

Tom Sturgis Little Ones

$1.00

Tastycake Krimpets

$2.29

Tastycake Chocolate cupcakes

$2.29

Tastycake Peanut Butter Kandykakes

$2.29

Tastycake Apple Pie

$2.29

Tastycake Lemon Pie

$2.29

Tastycake Blueberry Pie

$2.29

Tastycake Cherry Pie

$2.29

Tastycake French Apple

$2.29

Tastycake Pumpkin Pie

$2.29

Tastycake Pumpkin Cheese Pie

$2.29

2 Pack Oreo

$0.50

6 Pack Oreo

$1.00

Knott's

$0.75

Famous Amos

$0.75

Crackers Chee

$0.75

Hostess

$1.25

Crackers Cream

$0.75

Crackers PB

$0.75

Judy's Bread Half

$3.00

Judy's Bread Whole

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1365 Alleghenyville Road, Mohnton, PA 19540

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
