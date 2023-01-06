Screpesi‘s 2 - Mohnton 1365 Alleghenyville Road
No reviews yet
1365 Alleghenyville Road
Mohnton, PA 19540
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Large Sandwiches
LG Italian Sub
salami, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions, provolone, capicola
LG Ham
chipped polish ham, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, onions
LG Turkey
chipped oven roasted turkey breast, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
LG Roast Beef
tender, juicy roast beef, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
LG Tuna
tuna, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
LG Steak
top quality chipped rib eye, sauce, onions
LG Meatball
own own homemade recipe straight from Sicily, sauce, grated parmesan
LG Sausage
fresh sausage, sauteed onions & green peppers
Small Sandwiches
SM Italian Sub
salami, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions, provolone, capicola
SM Ham
chipped polish ham, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
SM Turkey
chipped oven roasted turkey breast, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
SM Roast Beef
tender, juicy roast beef, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
SM Tuna
tuna, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
SM Steak
top quality chipped rib eye, sauce, onions
SM Meatball
own own homemade recipe straight from Sicily, sauce, grated parmesan
SM Sausage
fresh sausage, sauteed onions & green peppers
Party sandwiches
2 Foot Turkey
2 Foot sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Onions, peppers, oil, and mayo on the side.
2 Foot Ham
2 Foot sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Onions, peppers, oil, and mayo on the side.
2 Foot Italian
2 Foot sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Onions, peppers, oil, and mayo on the side.
2 Foot Roast Beef
2 Foot sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Onions, peppers, oil, and mayo on the side.
2 Foot Tuna
2 Foot sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Onions, peppers, oil, and mayo on the side.
Large Salads
Small Salads
Italian Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, salami, provolone, capicola, dressing
Ham Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, chipped polish ham
Turkey Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, chiped oven roasted turkey breast
Roast Beef Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, tender juicy roast beef
Tuna Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt.pepper, tuna, mayo
Steak Salad
Meatball Salad
Sausage Salad
Pizza
Additions
Beverages
2 Liter A-treat Cream
2 Liter A-treat Black Cherry
2 Liter A-treat Birch
2 Liter A-treat Orange
2 Liter A-treat Ginger Ale
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Sprite
20 oz Coke
20 oz Diet Coke
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Kutztown Sarsparilla
Kutztown Red Cream
Kutztown Birch Beer
Kutztown Orange Cream
A-Treat Cream
A-Treat Grape
A-Treat Big Blue
A-Treat Orange Cream
A-Treat Orange
A-Treat Black Cherry
A-Treat Grapefruit
A-Treat Pineapple
A-Treat White Birch
A-Treat Root Beer
A-Treat Birch Beer
A-Treat Cola
A-Treat Ginger Ale
A-treat Sarsaparilla
Water
Chocolate Milk
White Milk
Orange Juice
Icy Tea Pint Reg
Diet Icy Tea
1/2 gallon Icy Tea Reg
Gallon Icy Tea
Rasberry
Peach
Pink Lemonade
Green Tea
Diet Green Tea
Black Cherry
Cranberry Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale
Diet Ginger Ale
7 UP
Sunkist Orange
Sunkist Diet Orange
Sunkist Grape
Hawiian Punch
RC Cola
A&W Root Beer
A&W Diet Root Beer
A&W Cream
Arnold Palmer
Gatorade
Diet Lemon Icy Tea
Lemonade
Celsius
Chips
Goods Red Small
Goods Red Medium
Goods Red Large
Goods Blue Small
Goods Blue Medium
Goods Blue Large
Goods Ripple 12oz
Goods BBQ Small
Goods BBQ Medium
Goods Cheese curls
Dieffenbachs Old Fashion Kettle 2oz
Dieffenbachs Old Fashion Kettle 9oz
Dieffenbachs Old Fashion Kettle 16.2oz
Dieffenbachs Hand Cooked Kettle 9oz
Dieffenbachs Salt & Vinegar 2oz
Dieffenbachs Salt & Vinegar 9oz
Dieffenbachs BBQ 2oz
Dieffenbachs BBQ 9oz
Dieffenbachs Jalapeno 2oz
Dieffenbachs Jalapeno 9oz
Dieffenbachs Ghost Pepper 9oz
Dieffenbachs Sour Cream & Onion 2oz
Dieffenbachs Sour Cream & Onion 9oz
Dieffenbachs Dill Pickle Chips 9oz
Dieffenbachs Hickory Smoked Bacon & Cheddar 9oz
Uglys Sea Salt 2oz
Uglys Sea Salt 6oz
Uglys Salt & Vinegar 2oz
Uglys Salt & Vinegar 6 Oz
Uglys BBQ 2oz
Uglys BBQ 6oz
Ugly's Jalapeno 2oz
Uglys Jalapeno 6oz
Snacks
Tom Sturgis Little Ones
Tastycake Krimpets
Tastycake Chocolate cupcakes
Tastycake Peanut Butter Kandykakes
Tastycake Apple Pie
Tastycake Lemon Pie
Tastycake Blueberry Pie
Tastycake Cherry Pie
Tastycake French Apple
Tastycake Pumpkin Pie
Tastycake Pumpkin Cheese Pie
2 Pack Oreo
6 Pack Oreo
Knott's
Famous Amos
Crackers Chee
Hostess
Crackers Cream
Crackers PB
Judy's Bread Half
Judy's Bread Whole
Small Sandwiches
SM Italian Sub
salami, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions, provolone, capicola
SM Ham
chipped polish ham, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
SM Turkey
chipped oven roasted turkey breast, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
SM Roast Beef
tender, juicy roast beef, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
SM Tuna
tuna, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
SM Steak
top quality chipped rib eye, sauce, onions
SM Meatball
own own homemade recipe straight from Sicily, sauce, grated parmesan
SM Sausage
fresh sausage, sauteed onions & green peppers
Large Sandwiches
LG Italian Sub
salami, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions, provolone, capicola
LG Ham
chipped polish ham, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
LG Turkey
chipped oven roasted turkey breast, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
LG Roast Beef
tender, juicy roast beef, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
LG Tuna
tuna, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, oil, sweet onions
LG Steak
top quality chipped rib eye, sauce, onions
LG Meatball
own own homemade recipe straight from Sicily, sauce, grated parmesan
LG Sausage
fresh sausage, sauteed onions & green peppers
Party sandwiches
Salads
Italian Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, salami, provolone, capicola, dressing
Ham Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, chipped polish ha
Turkey Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, chiped oven roasted turkey breast
Roast Beef Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt/pepper, tender juicy roast beef
Tuna Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, salt.pepper, tuna, mayo
Pizza
Additions
Beverages
2 Liter A-treat
2 Liter Coke
Coke
Diet Coke
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Kutztown Sarsparilla
Kutztown Red Cream
Kutztown Birch Beer
Kutztown Orange Cream
A-Treat Cream
A-Treat Grape
A-Treat Big Blue
A-Treat Orange Cream
A-Treat Orange
A-Treat Black Cherry
A-Treat Grapefruit
A-Treat Pineapple
A-Treat White Birch
A-Treat Root Beer
A-Treat Birch Beer
A-Treat Cola
A-Treat Ginger Ale
Water
Chocolate Milk
White Milk
Orange Juice
Icy Tea
Diet Icy Tea
1/2 gallon Icy Tea
Gallon Icy Tea
Rasberry
Peach
Pink Lemonade
Green Tea
Diet Green Tea
Black Cherry
Cranberry Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale
Diet Ginger Ale
7 UP
Sunkist Orange
Sunkist Diet Orange
Sunkist Grape
Hawiian Punch
RC Cola
A&W Root Beer
A&W Diet Root Beer
A&W Cream
Snapple kiwi strawberry
Snapple raspberry tea
Snapple watermelon lemonade
Snapple prickly pear & peach white tea
Snapple lemonade iced tea
Snapple peach tea
Snapple dragon fruit
Arizona fruit punch
Arizona orangeade
Arizona Arnold Palmer
Arizona Sweet tea
Arizona Green tea
Arizona Watermelon fruit juice cocktail
Arizona Mucho Mango
Arizona Raspberry tea
Celsius Orange
Celsius Wild Berry
Celsius Kiwi Guava
Chips
Goods Homestyle 1oz
Goods Homestyle 6oz
Goods Homestyle 12oz
Goods Kettle Cooked 1oz
Goods Kettle Cooked 6oz
Goods Kettle Cooked 12oz
Goods Ripple 12oz
Goods BBQ 1oz
Goods BBQ 6oz
Goods Cheese curls
Dieffenbachs Old Fashion Kettle 2oz
Dieffenbachs Old Fashion Kettle 9oz
Dieffenbachs Old Fashion Kettle 16.2oz
Dieffenbachs Hand Cooked Kettle 9oz
Dieffenbachs Salt & Vinegar 2oz
Dieffenbachs Salt & Vinegar 9oz
Dieffenbachs BBQ 2oz
Dieffenbachs BBQ 9oz
Dieffenbachs Jalapeno 2oz
Dieffenbachs Jalapeno 9oz
Dieffenbachs Ghost Pepper 9oz
Dieffenbachs Sour Cream & Onion 2oz
Dieffenbachs Sour Cream & Onion 9oz
Dieffenbachs Dill Pickle Chips 9oz
Dieffenbachs Hickory Smoked Bacon & Cheddar 9oz
Uglys Sea Salt 2oz
Uglys Sea Salt 9oz
Uglys Salt & Vinegar 2oz
Uglys Salt & Vinegar 9oz
Uglys BBQ 2oz
Uglys BBQ 9oz
Ugly's Jalapeno 2oz
Uglys Jalapeno 9oz
Snacks
Tom Sturgis Little Ones
Tastycake Krimpets
Tastycake Chocolate cupcakes
Tastycake Peanut Butter Kandykakes
Tastycake Apple Pie
Tastycake Lemon Pie
Tastycake Blueberry Pie
Tastycake Cherry Pie
Tastycake French Apple
Tastycake Pumpkin Pie
Tastycake Pumpkin Cheese Pie
Slim Jim
Honey Bun
White Fudge Oreos
Cheese Crackers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1365 Alleghenyville Road, Mohnton, PA 19540