Scrooge Maki POS (1) 1107 13th St

1107 13th St

boulder, CO 80026

Menu Items

Tonkatsu Ramen

$19.99

Udon

$19.99

Salmon Poke

$19.99

Korean Chicken Poke

$19.99

Takoyaki

$15.99

Spring Rolls

$10.99

Dumplings

$10.99

Hamachi

$21.99

Sashimi

$36.99

veggie rice bowl

$17.99

포케

투나 포케

$500.00

Poke bowl made with tuna drizzled with spicy aioli and sweet unagi sauce

살몬 포케

$16.99

Poke bowl made with salmon drizzled with spicy aioli and sweet unagi sauce

하마치 포케

$17.99

Poke bowl made with yellowtail drizzled with spicy aioli and sweet unagi sauce

코리안 치킨 보울

$16.99

Poke bowl made with fried chicken drizzled with spicy aioli and sweet unagi sauce

베지 포케

$15.99

Poke bowl made with fried vegetable egg roll drizzled with spicy aioli and sweet unagi sauce

라멘/우동

라면

$16.99

Spicy Korean style ramen

돈코츠 라멘

$16.99

sprouts, spring onion, Ramen egg, spinach, chashu (braised pork), broth, noodle/rice

미소 라멘

$16.99

sprouts, spring onion, Ramen egg, spinach, tofu, seaweed, broth, noodle/rice

새우튀김 우동

$16.99

spring onion, dried fried tofu, naruto maki, tempura crunch, tempura shrimp(2pic), dried seaweed, fish cake, broth, noodle

김치 우동

$15.99

spring onion, dried fried tofu, naruto maki, tempura crunch, Kimchi, dried seaweed, fish cake, broth, noodle

육수 대

$6.99

18oz soup broth

육소 소

$5.99

12oz soup broth

스페셜

스페셜

$25.00

에퍼타이저

만두 12pcs

$10.99

에그롤 6pcs

$10.99

타코야끼 9pcs

$13.99

해초 샐러드 15oz

$13.99

김치 10oz

$6.99

라면 달걀 하나

$1.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
