Scrumptions
112 Reviews
$$
5600 Post Road
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Popular Items
Fall Butter Cookie Boxes
Pies + Seasonal Favorites
Pumpkin Pie
Creamy, rich and simply heavenly with warm notes of the perfect blend of spices in a buttery, flaky crust. Topped with fresh whipped cream and accented with golden, flaky pie dough leaves.
All American Apple Pie
Better than homemade, filed with crisp apples seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices, sweetened with maple syrup and apple cider and baked to perfection in a flaky, buttery crust.
Banana Cream Pie
This light and creamy pie begins with freshly sliced bananas that are gently tossed and caramelized in brown sugar and butter and layered into a graham cracker crust, then topped with fresh whipped cream and sprinkled lightly with graham cracker crumbs.
Caramel Apple Pie
A twist on a traditional apple pie, this one has lots of extra love baked in - extra butter, lots of sweet caramel and butter-oat streusel - is added to fresh sliced, seasoned apples and topped with a flaky and buttery lattice crust and then baked until golden brown.
Chocolate Cream Pie
Silky, smooth this decadent chocolate cream pie is topped with fresh whipped cream in an Oreo cookie crust. And to make it even better, it’s sprinkled with rich, dark chocolate shavings.
Holiday Harvest Pie
An autumn bounty this pie is filed with cranberries, fresh apples, orange zest, raisins and walnuts in a flaky crust topped with crisp, pie-crust leaves and baked until golden brown.
Key Lime Pie
Smooth, creamy filling made with freshly squeezed limes in a buttery graham cracker crust makes this a summertime favorite. It is finished with fresh whipped cream, lime zest and garnished with fresh slices of lime.
Lemon Meringue Pie
This silky, seriously-lemon curd filling is made with freshly squeezed lemons. Combine that tangy flavor with mounds of sweet, fluffy meringue toasted to perfection for a classic dessert.
Pecan Pie
There is nothing like a pecan pie and this one is a classic. Sweet, rich and gooey and loaded with pecans.
Salted Caramel Apple Pecan Cheesecake Pie
Gooey apples, caramel, creamy cheesecake, toasted pecans and fresh whipped cream with a dash of sea salt encased in a graham cracker crust.
Mini Pie Assortments
A box of a dozen delicious bite-size pies: includes the following flavors: apple, chocolate, key lime, pumpkin, pecan and blueberry crumb.
Chocolate Chip Bourbon Pecan Pie
Gourmet Cakes
Boston Cream Cake
Vanilla sponge cake filled with vanilla custard and frosted with whipped chocolate ganache, sprinkled with dark chocolate shavings. 8' round shown
Carrot Cake
A sweet and tender spice cake made with coconut, carrots and walnuts. Frosted with a tangy cream cheese butter cream frosting. 8” round shown (serves 8 to 12).
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Torte
Layers of chocolate cake filled with a combination of peanut butter mousse, swirls of chocolate ganache and chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups. It is then finished with chocolate ganache frosting and chopped peanut butter cups.
Cookies & Cream Mousse Cake
Alternating layers of chocolate cake and cookies and cream mousse. Topped with fresh whipped cream and finished with crushed Oreo cookies. 8' round shown (serves 8 to 12).
Fresh Berry Tart
A butter tart filled with vanilla custard and topped with an assortment of fresh sweet seasonal strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries.
Lemon Mousse Cheesecake
New York style lemon cheesecake topped with a light and refreshing lemon mousse, made with freshly squeezed lemons. It is decorated with a cluster of assorted fresh berries and lemon zest. 8" round shown (serves 8 to 12).
Cheesecake - Cherry or Blueberry Topped
Classic cheesecake topped with either cherry or blueberry
Lemon Raspberry Mousse Cake
Lemon Raspberry Mousse Cake: Lemon cake filled with alternating layers of fresh lemon mousse and raspberry mousse. It is lightly frosted with a Swiss Meringue Butter Cream and glazed with a white chocolate drip. The cake is decorated with French Macarons, fresh raspberries and meringues.
Mochaccino Cake
Alternating layers of rich chocolate cake with a delicate mocha flavored Swiss butter cream frosting. It is decorated with pure dark chocolate and dark chocolate covered mocha beans. 8” round shown (serves 8 to 12).
Pumpkin Cheesecake
A rich, creamy cheesecake bursting with warm, fall flavors sits on top of a crisp spice flavored crust then garnished with a maple-caramel cream cheese butter cream frosting and a sprinkle of baked streusel.
S'mores Cake
Chocolate cake filled with marshmallow cream, rich chocolate ganache, chocolate mousse and graham crackers. It is finished with a thin layer of vanilla buttercream with a drizzle of chocolate ganache. It is garnished with perfectly toasted marshmallows, marshmallow buttercream, Hershey's chocolate and crushed graham crackers. 8" round shown (serves 8 to 12).
Spice Cake
Tender and moist; brimming with lots of cozy autumn spices. Filled with cream cheese butter cream and frosted in a delicious caramel butter cream frosting, a caramel drizzle and a light sprinkle of toffee. 8” round shown (serves 8 to 12).
Strawberry Whipped Cream Shortcake
Vanilla cake filled with fresh whipped cream and fresh sliced strawberries and finished with fresh whipped cream and glazed strawberries.
Strawberries & Champagne Ladyfinger Torte
Our most popular dessert. Alternating layers of moist vanilla cake filled with a delicate champagne mousse and fresh strawberry filling then finished with fresh whipped cream, strawberries, and ladyfingers.
Strawberry Crunch Cake
Strawberry Crunch Cake: Two layers of strawberry cake alternating with a layer of vanilla cake. Filled and finished with strawberry butter cream frosting. The sides are covered with strawberry and vanilla crumbles. Topped with vanilla Oreo cookies and fresh strawberries.
Tiramisu Cake
Vanilla cake that has been lightly flavored with coffee. It is filled with a creamy combination of mascarpone cheese, Marsala wine and other specialty ingredients. The cake is finished with fresh whipped cream and ladyfingers and garnished with dark chocolate shavings and a dusting of cocoa
Outrageous Chocolate Flourless Torte
A rich, decadent flourless chocolate cake that has a fudge-like texture. It is decorated with a dark chocolate ganache glaze.
White Chocolate Raspberry Swiss Torte
Alternating layers of vanilla cake with seedless raspberry preserves, then frosted with white chocolate Swiss buttercream and finished with white chocolate shavings and fresh raspberries.
Tea Breads + Coffee Cake
Pumpkin Tea Bread
Bursting with the perfect blend of fall flavors and topped with a buttery oat streusel.
Banana Walnut with Brown Butter Streusel
Made with bananas, toasted walnuts and sprinkled with a brown butter and oat streusel.
Apple Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake (Round)
This moist coffee cake is make with fresh, sliced apples seasoned with warm spices, toasted pecans and brown sugar. And then sprinkled with a mix of cinnamon sugar and toasted pecans. Can be left at room temperature. Round, serves 10
Apple Cinnamon Pecan Bread
This moist bread is made with fresh, sliced apples seasoned with warm spices, toasted pecans and brown sugar then sprinkled with a mix of cinnamon sugar and toasted pecans. Can be left at room temperature.
Birthday Cakes
Vanilla Birthday Cake
Vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream frosting. Add a birthday greeting, confetti and/or ribbon to personalize at no additional charge. 8" (serves 8 to 12). ***For specialty cake orders, please call us to discuss and place a custom order.
Chocolate Birthday Cake
Chocolate cake filled and finished in a fudgy chocolate buttercream frosting. Add a birthday greeting, confetti and/or ribbon to personalize at no additional charge. 8" (serves 8 to 12). ***For specialty cake orders, please call us to discuss and place a custom order.
Funfetti Birthday Cakes
Funfetti cake filled with fudgy chocolate buttercream and frosted in vanilla buttercream. Add a birthday greeting, confetti and/or ribbon to personalize at no additional charge. 8" (serves 8 to 12). ***For specialty cake orders, please call us to discuss and place a custom order.
Gourmet Cupcakes
Lemon Burst - Box of Two Cupcakes
Spongy lemon cupcake filled with lemon and finished with lemon buttercream
S'mores - Box of Two Cupcakes
Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and finished with marshmallow cream, then topped with chocolate and graham cracker pieces.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse - Box of Two Cupcakes
Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and topped with peanut butter mousse and glazed in dark chocolate ganache.
Strawberries & Champagne - Box of Two Cupcakes
Spongy vanilla cupcake filled with a creamy strawberry and champagne mousse and finished in fresh whipped cream.
Double Chocolate - Box of Two Cupcakes
Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and frosted with white chocolate Swiss butter cream
Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel - Box of Two Cupcakes
Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and finished in caramel butter cream. It is drizzled with dark chocolate, caramel sauce and a light sprinkle of sea salt
Half Dozen Gourmet Cupcakes - Assorted Box of 6
Assortment includes our most popular flavors. If you prefer more of one flavor, please indicate in the special instructions.
1 Dozen Gourmet Cupcakes - Assorted Box of 12
Assortment includes our most popular flavors. If you prefer more of one flavor, please indicate in the special instructions.
Everyday Cupcakes
Box of 6 Cupcakes - Assorted
Assortment includes two of each cupcake flavor - vanilla, chocolate and funfetti frosted with vanilla butter cream or chocolate butter cream and sprinkles. If you prefer one flavor or frosting, please indicate in the special instructions.
Box of 12 Cupcakes - Assorted
Assortment includes four of each cupcake flavor - vanilla, chocolate and funfetti frosted with vanilla butter cream or chocolate butter cream and sprinkles. If you prefer one flavor or frosting, please indicate in the special instructions.
Gluten-friendly Cupcakes
Box of 6 Gluten-friendly Cupcakes
Cupcakes are available in chocolate, funfetti or vanilla with either vanilla or chocolate butter cream frosting.
Box of 12 Gluten-friendly Cupcakes
Cupcakes are available in chocolate, funfetti or vanilla with either vanilla or chocolate butter cream frosting.
Mini Pies & Pastries
Seasonal Mini Pies - 1 Dozen Assorted
A box of delicious bite-size pies: includes an assortment of the following pies: apple, chocolate, pumpkin, key lime, and blueberry crumb.
Seasonal Mini Pies - 1/2 Dozen Assorted
A box of delicious bite-size pies: includes an assortment of the following pies: apple, chocolate, pumpkin, key lime, and blueberry crumb.
Mini Pastries - 1 Dozen Assorted
A dozen of our most popular mini pastries: cream puffs, eclairs, cheesecakes, tiramisu squares, blueberry crumb pies and chocolate cream pies.
Mini Pastries - Assorted 1 and 1/2 Dozen with Special Additions
A dozen and a half of our most popular mini pastries: cream puffs, eclairs, cheesecakes, pumpkin pies, chocolate cream pies, mini carrot cakes, lemon mousse, tiramisu mousse and chocolate mouse cannolis.
Mini Cheesecakes - 1/2 Dozen
A half dozen of our most popular mini cheesecakes: cherry, blueberry and fresh fruit.
Mini Cheesecakes - 1 Dozen
A dozen of our most popular mini cheesecakes: cherry, blueberry and fresh fruit.
French Macarons - 1/2 Dozen - Gluten Friendly
A selection of our four most-popular flavors: chocolate caramel sea salt, lemon, strawberry and vanilla. Gluten Friendly
French Macarons - 1 Dozen - Gluten Friendly
A selection of our four most-popular flavors: chocolate caramel sea salt, lemon, strawberry and vanilla. Gluten Friendly
Gluten Friendly Minis - 1/2 Dozen
A selection of our most-popular gluten friendly options: chocolate mousse, french macarons and chocolate cream pies
Gluten Friendly Minis - 1 Dozen
A selection of our most-popular gluten friendly options: chocolate mousse, french macarons and chocolate cream pies
Brownies - 1/2 Dozen
A selection of our most-popular flavors: Pecan, No nut, Peanut Butter and Caramel
Brownies - 1 Dozen
A selection of our most-popular flavors: Pecan, No nut, Peanut Butter and Caramel
4-Pack of Shooters
One of each of flavor: Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Oreo Mousse Tiramisu Lemon Mousse
Vegan Cupcakes
Box of 6 Vegan Cupcakes
Cupcakes are available in chocolate or vanilla with the choice of vanilla or chocolate vegan butter cream frosting. Please indicate your preferences in the special instructions.
Box of 12 Vegan Cupcakes
Cupcakes are available in chocolate or vanilla with the choice of vanilla or chocolate vegan butter cream frosting. Please indicate your preferences in the special instructions.
Cookie Jar Favorites
Chocolate Chip - 6 Cookies
Made with butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
Oatmeal Raisin - 6 Cookies
Made with oats and raisins
Double Chocolate - 6 Cookies
Decadent chocolate cookies with dark chocolate chunks
Assorted Dozen - Box of 12 Cookies
Box includes a variety of our most popular flavors - chocolate chip, double chocolate and oatmeal raisin. Please indicate if you want to exclude a particular flavor.
Chocolate Truffles - Boxed
A made-from-scratch bakery specializing in fine pastry, desserts, special occasion and wedding cakes. Vegan, gluten friendly and special dietary cake options are available.
5600 Post Road, East Greenwich, RI 02818