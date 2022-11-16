Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Scrumptions

112 Reviews

$$

5600 Post Road

East Greenwich, RI 02818

Popular Items

Vanilla Birthday Cake

Fall Butter Cookie Boxes

Fall Butter Cookies - One Pound Box

Fall Butter Cookies - One Pound Box

$27.00

An assortment of our butter cookies with a few seasonal favorites. Packaging may vary.

Fall Butter Cookies - 1/2 Pound Box

Fall Butter Cookies - 1/2 Pound Box

$13.75

An assortment of our butter cookies with a few seasonal favorites. Packaging may vary.

Pies + Seasonal Favorites

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Creamy, rich and simply heavenly with warm notes of the perfect blend of spices in a buttery, flaky crust. Topped with fresh whipped cream and accented with golden, flaky pie dough leaves.

All American Apple Pie

All American Apple Pie

$29.95

Better than homemade, filed with crisp apples seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices, sweetened with maple syrup and apple cider and baked to perfection in a flaky, buttery crust.

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$29.95

This light and creamy pie begins with freshly sliced bananas that are gently tossed and caramelized in brown sugar and butter and layered into a graham cracker crust, then topped with fresh whipped cream and sprinkled lightly with graham cracker crumbs.

Caramel Apple Pie

Caramel Apple Pie

$29.95

A twist on a traditional apple pie, this one has lots of extra love baked in - extra butter, lots of sweet caramel and butter-oat streusel - is added to fresh sliced, seasoned apples and topped with a flaky and buttery lattice crust and then baked until golden brown.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$29.95

Silky, smooth this decadent chocolate cream pie is topped with fresh whipped cream in an Oreo cookie crust. And to make it even better, it’s sprinkled with rich, dark chocolate shavings.

Holiday Harvest Pie

Holiday Harvest Pie

$29.95

An autumn bounty this pie is filed with cranberries, fresh apples, orange zest, raisins and walnuts in a flaky crust topped with crisp, pie-crust leaves and baked until golden brown.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$29.95

Smooth, creamy filling made with freshly squeezed limes in a buttery graham cracker crust makes this a summertime favorite. It is finished with fresh whipped cream, lime zest and garnished with fresh slices of lime.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$29.95

This silky, seriously-lemon curd filling is made with freshly squeezed lemons. Combine that tangy flavor with mounds of sweet, fluffy meringue toasted to perfection for a classic dessert.

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$29.95

There is nothing like a pecan pie and this one is a classic. Sweet, rich and gooey and loaded with pecans.

Salted Caramel Apple Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Salted Caramel Apple Pecan Cheesecake Pie

$29.95

Gooey apples, caramel, creamy cheesecake, toasted pecans and fresh whipped cream with a dash of sea salt encased in a graham cracker crust.

Mini Pie Assortments

Mini Pie Assortments

$39.95+

A box of a dozen delicious bite-size pies: includes the following flavors: apple, chocolate, key lime, pumpkin, pecan and blueberry crumb.

Chocolate Chip Bourbon Pecan Pie

$29.95

Gourmet Cakes

Boston Cream Cake

Boston Cream Cake

$35.50+

Vanilla sponge cake filled with vanilla custard and frosted with whipped chocolate ganache, sprinkled with dark chocolate shavings. 8' round shown

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$45.50

A sweet and tender spice cake made with coconut, carrots and walnuts.  Frosted with a tangy cream cheese butter cream frosting. 8” round shown (serves 8 to 12).

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Torte

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Torte

$45.50+

Layers of chocolate cake filled with a combination of peanut butter mousse, swirls of chocolate ganache and chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups. It is then finished with chocolate ganache frosting and chopped peanut butter cups.

Cookies & Cream Mousse Cake

Cookies & Cream Mousse Cake

$35.50+

Alternating layers of chocolate cake and cookies and cream mousse. Topped with fresh whipped cream and finished with crushed Oreo cookies. 8' round shown (serves 8 to 12).

Fresh Berry Tart

Fresh Berry Tart

$45.50+

A butter tart filled with vanilla custard and topped with an assortment of fresh sweet seasonal strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries.

Lemon Mousse Cheesecake

Lemon Mousse Cheesecake

$35.50+

New York style lemon cheesecake topped with a light and refreshing lemon mousse, made with freshly squeezed lemons. It is decorated with a cluster of assorted fresh berries and lemon zest. 8" round shown (serves 8 to 12).

Cheesecake - Cherry or Blueberry Topped

Cheesecake - Cherry or Blueberry Topped

$35.50+

Classic cheesecake topped with either cherry or blueberry

Lemon Raspberry Mousse Cake

Lemon Raspberry Mousse Cake

$45.50+

Lemon Raspberry Mousse Cake: Lemon cake filled with alternating layers of fresh lemon mousse and raspberry mousse. It is lightly frosted with a Swiss Meringue Butter Cream and glazed with a white chocolate drip. The cake is decorated with French Macarons, fresh raspberries and meringues.

Mochaccino Cake

Mochaccino Cake

$45.50

Alternating layers of rich chocolate cake with a delicate mocha flavored Swiss butter cream frosting. It is decorated with pure dark chocolate and dark chocolate covered mocha beans. 8” round shown (serves 8 to 12).

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$45.50

A rich, creamy cheesecake bursting with warm, fall flavors sits on top of a crisp spice flavored crust then garnished with a maple-caramel cream cheese butter cream frosting and a sprinkle of baked streusel.

S'mores Cake

S'mores Cake

$45.50+

Chocolate cake filled with marshmallow cream, rich chocolate ganache, chocolate mousse and graham crackers. It is finished with a thin layer of vanilla buttercream with a drizzle of chocolate ganache. It is garnished with perfectly toasted marshmallows, marshmallow buttercream, Hershey's chocolate and crushed graham crackers. 8" round shown (serves 8 to 12).

Spice Cake

Spice Cake

$45.50

Tender and moist; brimming with lots of cozy autumn spices. Filled with cream cheese butter cream and frosted in a delicious caramel butter cream frosting, a caramel drizzle and a light sprinkle of toffee. 8” round shown (serves 8 to 12).

Strawberry Whipped Cream Shortcake

Strawberry Whipped Cream Shortcake

$35.50+

Vanilla cake filled with fresh whipped cream and fresh sliced strawberries and finished with fresh whipped cream and glazed strawberries.

Strawberries & Champagne Ladyfinger Torte

Strawberries & Champagne Ladyfinger Torte

$35.50+

Our most popular dessert. Alternating layers of moist vanilla cake filled with a delicate champagne mousse and fresh strawberry filling then finished with fresh whipped cream, strawberries, and ladyfingers.

Strawberry Crunch Cake

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$45.50+

Strawberry Crunch Cake: Two layers of strawberry cake alternating with a layer of vanilla cake. Filled and finished with strawberry butter cream frosting. The sides are covered with strawberry and vanilla crumbles. Topped with vanilla Oreo cookies and fresh strawberries.

Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$35.50+

Vanilla cake that has been lightly flavored with coffee. It is filled with a creamy combination of mascarpone cheese, Marsala wine and other specialty ingredients. The cake is finished with fresh whipped cream and ladyfingers and garnished with dark chocolate shavings and a dusting of cocoa

Outrageous Chocolate Flourless Torte

$24.95

A rich, decadent flourless chocolate cake that has a fudge-like texture. It is decorated with a dark chocolate ganache glaze.

White Chocolate Raspberry Swiss Torte

$45.50

Alternating layers of vanilla cake with seedless raspberry preserves, then frosted with white chocolate Swiss buttercream and finished with white chocolate shavings and fresh raspberries.

Tea Breads + Coffee Cake

Pumpkin Tea Bread

Pumpkin Tea Bread

$10.00

Bursting with the perfect blend of fall flavors and topped with a buttery oat streusel.

Banana Walnut with Brown Butter Streusel

Banana Walnut with Brown Butter Streusel

$10.00

Made with bananas, toasted walnuts and sprinkled with a brown butter and oat streusel.

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake (Round)

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake (Round)

$22.50

This moist coffee cake is make with fresh, sliced apples seasoned with warm spices, toasted pecans and brown sugar. And then sprinkled with a mix of cinnamon sugar and toasted pecans. Can be left at room temperature. Round, serves 10

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Bread

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Bread

$10.00

This moist bread is made with fresh, sliced apples seasoned with warm spices, toasted pecans and brown sugar then sprinkled with a mix of cinnamon sugar and toasted pecans. Can be left at room temperature.

Birthday Cakes

Vanilla Birthday Cake

Vanilla Birthday Cake

$35.50+

Vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream frosting. Add a birthday greeting, confetti and/or ribbon to personalize at no additional charge. 8" (serves 8 to 12). ***For specialty cake orders, please call us to discuss and place a custom order.

Chocolate Birthday Cake

Chocolate Birthday Cake

$35.50+

Chocolate cake filled and finished in a fudgy chocolate buttercream frosting. Add a birthday greeting, confetti and/or ribbon to personalize at no additional charge. 8" (serves 8 to 12). ***For specialty cake orders, please call us to discuss and place a custom order.

Funfetti Birthday Cakes

Funfetti Birthday Cakes

$35.50+

Funfetti cake filled with fudgy chocolate buttercream and frosted in vanilla buttercream. Add a birthday greeting, confetti and/or ribbon to personalize at no additional charge. 8" (serves 8 to 12). ***For specialty cake orders, please call us to discuss and place a custom order.

Gourmet Cupcakes

Lemon Burst - Box of Two Cupcakes

Lemon Burst - Box of Two Cupcakes

$13.00

Spongy lemon cupcake filled with lemon and finished with lemon buttercream

S'mores - Box of Two Cupcakes

S'mores - Box of Two Cupcakes

$13.00

Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and finished with marshmallow cream, then topped with chocolate and graham cracker pieces.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse - Box of Two Cupcakes

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse - Box of Two Cupcakes

$13.00

Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and topped with peanut butter mousse and glazed in dark chocolate ganache.

Strawberries & Champagne - Box of Two Cupcakes

Strawberries & Champagne - Box of Two Cupcakes

$13.00

Spongy vanilla cupcake filled with a creamy strawberry and champagne mousse and finished in fresh whipped cream.

Double Chocolate - Box of Two Cupcakes

Double Chocolate - Box of Two Cupcakes

$13.00

Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and frosted with white chocolate Swiss butter cream

Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel - Box of Two Cupcakes

Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel - Box of Two Cupcakes

$13.00

Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and finished in caramel butter cream. It is drizzled with dark chocolate, caramel sauce and a light sprinkle of sea salt

Half Dozen Gourmet Cupcakes - Assorted Box of 6

Half Dozen Gourmet Cupcakes - Assorted Box of 6

$36.00

Assortment includes our most popular flavors. If you prefer more of one flavor, please indicate in the special instructions.

1 Dozen Gourmet Cupcakes - Assorted Box of 12

1 Dozen Gourmet Cupcakes - Assorted Box of 12

$66.00

Assortment includes our most popular flavors. If you prefer more of one flavor, please indicate in the special instructions.

Everyday Cupcakes

Box of 6 Cupcakes - Assorted

Box of 6 Cupcakes - Assorted

$23.50

Assortment includes two of each cupcake flavor - vanilla, chocolate and funfetti frosted with vanilla butter cream or chocolate butter cream and sprinkles. If you prefer one flavor or frosting, please indicate in the special instructions.

Box of 12 Cupcakes - Assorted

Box of 12 Cupcakes - Assorted

$45.00

Assortment includes four of each cupcake flavor - vanilla, chocolate and funfetti frosted with vanilla butter cream or chocolate butter cream and sprinkles. If you prefer one flavor or frosting, please indicate in the special instructions.

Gluten-friendly Cupcakes

Box of 6 Gluten-friendly Cupcakes

Box of 6 Gluten-friendly Cupcakes

$30.00

Cupcakes are available in chocolate, funfetti or vanilla with either vanilla or chocolate butter cream frosting.

Box of 12 Gluten-friendly Cupcakes

Box of 12 Gluten-friendly Cupcakes

$60.00

Cupcakes are available in chocolate, funfetti or vanilla with either vanilla or chocolate butter cream frosting.

Mini Pies & Pastries

Seasonal Mini Pies - 1 Dozen Assorted

Seasonal Mini Pies - 1 Dozen Assorted

$39.95

A box of delicious bite-size pies: includes an assortment of the following pies: apple, chocolate, pumpkin, key lime, and blueberry crumb.

Seasonal Mini Pies - 1/2 Dozen Assorted

Seasonal Mini Pies - 1/2 Dozen Assorted

$18.00

A box of delicious bite-size pies: includes an assortment of the following pies: apple, chocolate, pumpkin, key lime, and blueberry crumb.

Mini Pastries - 1 Dozen Assorted

Mini Pastries - 1 Dozen Assorted

$37.00

A dozen of our most popular mini pastries: cream puffs, eclairs, cheesecakes, tiramisu squares, blueberry crumb pies and chocolate cream pies.

Mini Pastries - Assorted 1 and 1/2 Dozen with Special Additions

Mini Pastries - Assorted 1 and 1/2 Dozen with Special Additions

$55.50

A dozen and a half of our most popular mini pastries: cream puffs, eclairs, cheesecakes, pumpkin pies, chocolate cream pies, mini carrot cakes, lemon mousse, tiramisu mousse and chocolate mouse cannolis.

Mini Cheesecakes - 1/2 Dozen

Mini Cheesecakes - 1/2 Dozen

$16.50

A half dozen of our most popular mini cheesecakes: cherry, blueberry and fresh fruit.

Mini Cheesecakes - 1 Dozen

Mini Cheesecakes - 1 Dozen

$33.00

A dozen of our most popular mini cheesecakes: cherry, blueberry and fresh fruit.

French Macarons - 1/2 Dozen - Gluten Friendly

French Macarons - 1/2 Dozen - Gluten Friendly

$18.00

A selection of our four most-popular flavors: chocolate caramel sea salt, lemon, strawberry and vanilla. Gluten Friendly

French Macarons - 1 Dozen - Gluten Friendly

French Macarons - 1 Dozen - Gluten Friendly

$36.00

A selection of our four most-popular flavors: chocolate caramel sea salt, lemon, strawberry and vanilla. Gluten Friendly

Gluten Friendly Minis - 1/2 Dozen

Gluten Friendly Minis - 1/2 Dozen

$15.50

A selection of our most-popular gluten friendly options: chocolate mousse, french macarons and chocolate cream pies

Gluten Friendly Minis - 1 Dozen

Gluten Friendly Minis - 1 Dozen

$31.00

A selection of our most-popular gluten friendly options: chocolate mousse, french macarons and chocolate cream pies

Brownies - 1/2 Dozen

Brownies - 1/2 Dozen

$24.00

A selection of our most-popular flavors: Pecan, No nut, Peanut Butter and Caramel

Brownies - 1 Dozen

Brownies - 1 Dozen

$48.00

A selection of our most-popular flavors: Pecan, No nut, Peanut Butter and Caramel

4-Pack of Shooters

4-Pack of Shooters

$26.00

One of each of flavor: Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Oreo Mousse Tiramisu Lemon Mousse

Vegan Cupcakes

Box of 6 Vegan Cupcakes

Box of 6 Vegan Cupcakes

$30.00

Cupcakes are available in chocolate or vanilla with the choice of vanilla or chocolate vegan butter cream frosting. Please indicate your preferences in the special instructions.

Box of 12 Vegan Cupcakes

Box of 12 Vegan Cupcakes

$60.00

Cupcakes are available in chocolate or vanilla with the choice of vanilla or chocolate vegan butter cream frosting. Please indicate your preferences in the special instructions.

Cookie Jar Favorites

Chocolate Chip - 6 Cookies

Chocolate Chip - 6 Cookies

$13.50

Made with butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips

Oatmeal Raisin - 6 Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin - 6 Cookies

$13.50

Made with oats and raisins

Double Chocolate - 6 Cookies

Double Chocolate - 6 Cookies

$13.50

Decadent chocolate cookies with dark chocolate chunks

Assorted Dozen - Box of 12 Cookies

Assorted Dozen - Box of 12 Cookies

$27.00

Box includes a variety of our most popular flavors - chocolate chip, double chocolate and oatmeal raisin. Please indicate if you want to exclude a particular flavor.

Chocolate Truffles - Boxed

Box of 24 Assorted Chocolate Truffles

$25.50

Box of 12 Assorted Chocolate Truffles

$12.75
A made-from-scratch bakery specializing in fine pastry, desserts, special occasion and wedding cakes. Vegan, gluten friendly and special dietary cake options are available.

Scrumptions image
Scrumptions image

