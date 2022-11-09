Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Collective Spirit Co.

819 2nd Ave. South

Nashville, TN 37210

Order Again

Gift Shop Release

It's Complicated

$100.00

Bernie's Butter Bomb

$89.99

No One's Gonna Know

$100.00

Back In Time

$100.00

Stranger Things

$89.99

One And Done

$130.00

Bread Winner

$89.99

What da funk?

$120.00

Vodka

$25.00

Dark Side of the Stave

$120.00

Hell Valley

$120.00

Spookey Juice

$120.00

Sleepy Hollow

$100.00

Swag

Baby Glens

$12.00

Elite Pocket T

$25.00

Flask

$30.00

Glen Cairns

$12.00

Rocks Glass

$15.00

Women's Polo

$30.00

Women's T

$22.00

Glens W Stems

$15.00

Bottle Shippers

$3.00

Game

$20.00

Barrel Head

$90.00

Box

$10.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Barrel-aged Syrup

$25.00

Patches

$5.00

Soda

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Energy Drinks

$5.00
Each and every barrel is carefully hand selected by a group of experienced palates, bringing you nothing but the best barrels out there. Southern Collective Spirit Company brings you an experience in selecting your very own whiskey straight from the barrel, creating an exclusive experience distinctive to your choosing.

819 2nd Ave. South, Nashville, TN 37210

Banner pic
Main pic

