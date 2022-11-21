Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Crude Travel Center

12678 ND-200

Grassy Butte, ND 58634

Breakfast

Our fresh, made-to-order breakfast is always on the menu.
Trucker's Breakfast

Trucker's Breakfast

$14.99

This monster breakfast is fit for a busy trucker. You get a stack of three pancakes, your choice of meat, hash browns, and two eggs.

Gut Bustin' Biscuits & Gravy

Gut Bustin' Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Hungry? Try two biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, meat of your choice, two eggs made your way, hash browns. Don't wear a belt.

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$11.99

This flavorful three egg omelette has ham, cheese, peppers, and onions and comes with a side of hash browns and toast or pancake.

Make It Your Own

Make It Your Own

Pick what you want and how you want it.

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$19.79+

Fried Ravioli

$11.99Out of stock
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$11.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.99
Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$11.99
Tator Kegs

Tator Kegs

$11.99
Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.99
Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons

$11.99
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.99
Sriracha Cheese Curds

Sriracha Cheese Curds

$11.99
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$11.99Out of stock
Mini Tacos

Mini Tacos

$11.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

We have the region's best craft burgers and homemade sandwiches that will satisfy even the biggest appetite. They're all served with golden french fries.
Burgers

Burgers

$12.99

Hamburger (or cheeseburger) with your choice of fries or other side.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$12.99
Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.99
Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

Get homemade meatloaf on a 4 inch square focaccia bun.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Beef Philly Marinated Sirloin Steak topped with peppers, onions, and cheese packed into an 8 inch crusty hoagie roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Get two of our double-breaded chicken tenders, topped with swiss cheese on a Rustic Brioche Bun.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.99
Pulled BBQ Pork

Pulled BBQ Pork

$10.99

Sweet Crude Blend of BBQ and spices coating a slow roasted pork loin cooked to perfection, and shredded.

Spicy Pulled BBQ Pork

Spicy Pulled BBQ Pork

$11.99
Po Boy Sandwich

Po Boy Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Wingman Pizza

Cheese

Cheese

$12.00
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.00
Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$13.00

Hawaiian

$14.00
3 Meat

3 Meat

$16.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Chipotle Ranch Chicken

$16.00

Supreme

$16.00
Breakfast

Breakfast

$16.00

You're The Pilot

$12.00

Salads

Sweet Crude Salad

Sweet Crude Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Pizza & Wings Special

Pepp Pizza & 10 Wings

$19.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have fresh, made-to-order food and grab-n-go. Stop in... call ahead... or order online.

Location

12678 ND-200, Grassy Butte, ND 58634

Directions

Sweet Crude Travel Center image
Sweet Crude Travel Center image
Sweet Crude Travel Center image
