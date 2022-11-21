Sweet Crude Travel Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We have fresh, made-to-order food and grab-n-go. Stop in... call ahead... or order online.
Location
12678 ND-200, Grassy Butte, ND 58634
Gallery
More near Grassy Butte