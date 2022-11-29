Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scuderia Italian Cuisine 4805 Cortez Rd W

review star

No reviews yet

4805 Cortez Rd W

Bradenton, FL 34210

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain
Garlic Knots
Classic Caesar

Coke products

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$4.00

Barq's Root Beer

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet tea

$4.00

Water

Club Soda

Pellegrino

$3.00

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.50

Espresso Single

$2.50

Espresso Double

$3.50

Cappucino

$6.00

Appetizer

Garlic Knots

$5.00+

Italian bread toasted with olive oil, herbs and fresh garlic.

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly breaded and fried, served with lemon, and our home-made marinara

Shrimp-ccini

$14.00

Breaded shrimp tossed with pepperoncini rings in olive oil and served over a small bed of romaine.

Caprese

$14.00

Jumbo fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Chicken tenders

$12.00

Six breaded or grilled chicken tenders.

French Fries

$5.00

Chef's Meatballs

$14.00

Cheese Arancini

$9.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Cup Minestrone

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl Minestrone

$7.00Out of stock

Bufalina

$17.00

Fried Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Hot Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$14.00

American cheese and thinly sliced steak.

Chicken Cheesesteak(Plain, buffalo, bbq)

$14.00

American cheese and chopped chicken breast

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

$14.00

Sweet Italian sausage, bell peppers, and sauteed onions

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Sub

$15.00

with provolone and roasted red peppers.

Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

mushrooms, bell peppers, white onions, grilled eggplant, and roasted red peppers.

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese and our home-made sauce.

Meatball Parm Sub

$16.00

Meatballs, Mozzarella, and provolone cheese mix on a french baguette.

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey, provolone, L,T,O,

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Genoa salami, capicola ham, prosciutto and provolone.

Prosciutto Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and fresh basil.

Salads

Classic Caesar

$4.00+

Romaine, Shredded parmesan, and croutons

Garden

$4.00+

Romaine, iceberg, carrots, bell peppers, celery, red onions, and grape tomatoes.

Fresh Mozzarella

$8.00+

Romaine, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and fresh mozzarella slices. Served with house vinaigarette on the side.

Chicken And Walnut

$14.00

Pineapple Salad

$14.00

Fruit Salad

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids chicken tenders

$10.00

Two grilled tenders, served with fries or apple sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American cheese and white bread, served with fries or apple sauce

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Penne pasta with red sauce.

Pasta

Pasta

$16.00

Your choice of pasta served with red sauce.

Eggplant Parm

$23.00

Seasoned and breaded eggplant slices topped with our homemade sauce and mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pasta of your choice

Ravioli

$23.00

Served with our homemade red sauce and your choice of homemade meatballs or Italian sausage.

Fresh Spinach and Pasta

$21.00

Fresh garlic sauteed with fresh spinach in olive oil and tossed with angel hair pasta.

Escarole and Cannellini Beans

$25.00Out of stock

Fresh escarole sauteed with garlic, bacon, and cannellini beans in olive oil and tossed with angel hair pasta

Pasta Primavera

$23.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, scallions and garlic tossed with penne in a white wine sauce. Finished with parmesan and romano cheese.

Penne Melanzane

$25.00

Eggplant cubes tossed in a sweet creamy tomato sauce and tossed with red onions, roasted garlic and penne.

Tortellini al Pesto

$26.00

Tortellini, sun dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers tossed in a rich and creamy pesto sauce.

Tortellini Carbonara

$28.00

Bacon, pepperoni and capicola ham sauteed into a rich alfredo sauce and tossed with tortellini.

Tortellini Modena

$29.00

Bacon, pepperoni, capicola ham, and spinach sauteed in a creamy tomato sauce.

Sausage Diavolo

$22.00

Italian sausage sauteed with bell peppers, red onions, long hot peppers and roasted garlic in a spicy chunky tomato sauce with penne.

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe With White Beans

$27.00

Italian sausage tossed with roasted garlic, white beans and broccoli rabe in a parmesan and romano cheese sauce. Served with penne.

Penne a la vodka

$26.00

A creamy tomato vodka sauce tossed with roasted garlic, sundried tomatoes and roasted red peppers.

Deconstructed Lasagna

$26.00

Goat Cheese Alfredo

$25.00

Lobster Ravioli

$32.00

7 Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$22.00

Chicken

Chicken Parm

$25.00

Seasoned and breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pasta of your choice.

Pesto Chicken

$25.00

Chicken tenderloins with scallions, diced tomatoes and black olives in a white wine pesto sauce and tossed with penne.

Chicken Cacciatore

$27.00

Chicken tenders, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions in a chunky garlic and herb tomato sauce and served over linguini.

Chicken Verona

$29.00

Chicken tenders, bell peppers, white onions and roasted garlic in a white wine alfredo sauce and tossed with pasta.

Chicken-Ccini

$26.00

Two battered chicken breasts cooked in a spicy white wine tomato sauce with pepperoncini. Served over pasta.

Chicken Franchaise

$28.00

Two battered chicken breasts cooked in a rich lemon butter sauce with capers. Served over pasta or steamed fresh spinach.

Chicken Sorrentino

$29.00

Two battered chicken breasts cooked in a white wine tomato sauce and topped with grilled eggplant, thin sliced prosciutto, and melted provolone cheese. Served over pasta.

Chicken Pizzaiola

$29.00

Two battered chicken breasts cooked with mushrooms, bell peppers and red onions in a white wine tomato sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese and served over pasta.

Chicken Roma

$30.00

Two battered chicken breasts cooked in a white wine tomato sauce with sausage and topped with broccoli rabe and melted provolone. Served over pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Two battered chicken breasts with sauteed mushrooms, white onions and roasted garlic in the perfect marsala wine sauce. Served over a bed of pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$27.00

Two battered chicken breasts served in our alfredo sauce. Topped with broccoli and served over a bed of pasta.

Chicken Scuderia

$29.00

Two battered chicken breasts cooked in a thick beef gravy topped with roasted red peppers and melted fresh mozzarella. Served over pasta.

Chicken Saltimbocca

$30.00

GRILLED CHICKEN PARM

$23.00

Seafood

Linguini and Clams

$21.00

Baby clams tossed with fresh garlic, herbs, white wine with parmesan and romano cheese, served in marinara or white wine.

Mussels

$25.00Out of stock

A generous portion of fresh mussels served with your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo

Shrimp

$30.00

Fresh Jumbo gulf shrimp served with your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo -Scampi

Scallops

$27.00

Fresh Sea scallops served with your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo -Scampi

Seafood Alfredo

$36.00

Littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, scallops tossed with a roasted garlic white wine alfredo.

Seafood Lovers

$36.00

Mussels, littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, sea scallops tossed in your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo -Scampi

Mussels Gorgonzola

$27.00Out of stock

Calzone

Four Cheese Calzone

$18.00

mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, and romano

Spinach and Olives Calzone

$18.00

w/mozzarella, provolone, and roasted red peppers

Sausage and Green peppers Calzone

$18.00

w/ mozzarella, provolone, and onions

Italian Calzone

$18.00

sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, capicola ham, mozzarella, provolone, onions, and peppers.

Veggie calzone

$18.00

tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, zucchini, provolone, and mozzarella.

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$18.00

ham, American cheese, mozzarella, and provolone

Create your own (includes pizza cheese)

$15.00

BreadSticks

Cheesy

$12.00

Mozzarella and provolone on a garlic base with salt and pepper crust.

Pesto

$13.00

cheesy breadsticks with a delicious pesto drizzle.

Old Bay

$13.00

cheesy breadsticks with flavorful old bay seasoning.

Bruschetta

$15.00

cheesy breadsticks topped with diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Prosciutto Flatbread

$15.00

Original Pizza

Plain

$10.00+

homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and provolone.

White

$10.00+

garlic base, mozzarella, and provolone.

Five Cheese

$13.00+

mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and Monterey jack topped with romano on your choice of pizza sauce or garlic base.

Sauce It Up

$11.00+

garlic base, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, provolone and the red sauce on top.

Scuderia Pizza

$13.00+

Specialty Pizza

BBQ chicken

$15.00+

homemade bbq sauce base, diced grilled chicken, red onions, smoked gouda, mozzarella, and provolone. Topped with fresh cilantro.

Buffalo chicken

$15.00+

homemade buffalo sauce base, diced grilled chicken, mozzarella, and provolone. Topped with shredded iceberg lettuce. Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch.

Buffalo-BBQ chicken

$15.00+

homemade buffalo and bbq mix base, diced grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, and provolone. Side of bleu cheese or ranch.

Cheeseburger pie

$15.00+

burger meat, bacon, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with diced pickles, red onions, and secret sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00+

white base, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone, diced grilled chicken, and bacon. Drizzled with ranch.

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$15.00+

white base, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, and diced grilled chicken. Topped with fresh romaine lettuce.

Clams Casino

$15.00+Out of stock

white base, bacon, diced tri-colored peppers, mozzarella, and provolone.

Crabby pie

$15.00+Out of stock

white pizza topped with crab and old bay seasoning.

Greek

$15.00+

white base, spinach, diced red onion, black olives, kalamata olives, oregano, feta, and topped with diced tomatoes.

Hawaiian Pie

$15.00+

mascarpone cheese base, pineapple, ham, smoked gouda, mozzarella, provolone, coconut, green onions, cherries.

Loaded Fry Pie

$15.00+

sour cream base, salt and peppered French fries, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone. Topped with scallions. Ex sour cream on the side.

Margherita

$14.00+

mozzarella, provolone, chunky tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil on an olive oil base with salt and pepper crust.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$15.00+

pizza sauce, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, ham.

Pesto Chicken Parm pizza

$15.00+

pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, crispy breaded chicken, and drizzled pesto.

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.00+

pizza sauce, American, mozzarella and provolone cheese, steak, fried onions.

Salty Sweet Pie

$15.00+

pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, sweet, caramelized onions, salty prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, romano.

Supremo

$15.00+

pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, pepperoni, and sausage.

Taco pie

$15.00+

taco sauce base, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes, cilantro, and shredded iceberg lettuce. Sour cream on the side.

Veggie pizza

$15.00+

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Pie

$15.00+

Roasted Garlic base, sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, provolone.

The Northerner Breakfast Pizza

$15.00+

Family Sized Stromboli

Four Cheese Stromboli

$31.00

mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, and romano

Spinach and Olives Stromboli

$31.00

w/mozzarella, provolone, and roasted red peppers

Sausage and Green Peppers Stromboli

$31.00

w/ mozzarella, provolone, and onions

Italian Stromboli

$31.00

sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, capicola ham, mozzarella, provolone, onions, and peppers.

Veggie Stromboli

$31.00

tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, zucchini, provolone, and mozzarella.

Ham and Cheese Stromboli

$31.00

ham, American cheese, mozzarella, and provolone

Cheese Stromboli

$31.00

Veal

Veal

$22.00+

Pasta

1/2 Pasta

$10.00

Your choice of pasta served with red sauce.

1/2 Eggplant Parm

$11.00

Seasoned and breaded eggplant slices topped with our homemade sauce and mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pasta of your choice

1/2 Ravioli

$11.00

Served with our homemade red sauce and your choice of homemade meatballs or Italian sausage.

1/2 Fresh Spinach and Pasta

$10.00

Fresh garlic sauteed with fresh spinach in olive oil and tossed with angel hair pasta.

1/2 Escarole and Cannellini Beans

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh escarole sauteed with garlic and cannellini beans in olive oil and tossed with angel hair pasta

1/2 Pasta Primavera

$11.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, scallions and garlic tossed with penne in a white wine sauce. Finished with parmesan and romano cheese.

1/2 Penne Melanzane

$13.00

Eggplant cubes tossed in a sweet creamy tomato sauce and tossed with red onions, roasted garlic and penne.

1/2 Tortellini al Pesto

$13.00

Tortellini, sun dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers tossed in a rich and creamy pesto sauce.

1/2 Tortellini Carbonara

$14.00

Bacon, pepperoni and capicola ham sauteed into a rich alfredo sauce and tossed with tortellini.

1/2 Tortellini Modena

$15.00

Bacon, pepperoni, capicola ham, and spinach sauteed in a creamy tomato sauce.

1/2 Sausage Diavolo

$13.00

Italian sausage sauteed with bell peppers, red onions, long hot peppers and roasted garlic in a spicy chunky tomato sauce with penne.

1/2 Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$13.00

Italian sausage tossed with roasted garlic, white beans and broccoli rabe in a parmesan and romano cheese sauce. Served with penne.

1/2 Penne a la vodka

$13.00

A creamy tomato vodka sauce tossed with roasted garlic, sundried tomatoes and roasted red peppers.

1/2 Deconstructed Lasagna

$16.00

1/2 Goat Cheese Alfredo

$13.00

1/2 Chicken saltimbocca

$17.00

Chicken

1/2 Chicken Parm

$13.00

Seasoned and breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pasta of your choice.

1/2 Pesto Chicken

$13.00

Chicken tenderloins with scallions, diced tomatoes and black olives in a white wine pesto sauce and tossed with penne.

1/2 Chicken Cacciatore

$14.00

Chicken tenders, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions in a chunky garlic and herb tomato sauce and served over linguini.

1/2 Chicken Verona

$15.00

Grilled chicken tenders, bell peppers, white onions and roasted garlic in a white wine alfredo sauce and tossed with pasta.

1/2 Chicken-Ccini

$13.00

One battered chicken breast cooked in a spicy white wine tomato sauce with pepperoncini. Served over pasta.

1/2 Chicken Franchaise

$14.00

One battered chicken breasts cooked in a rich lemon butter sauce with capers. Served over pasta or steamed fresh spinach.

1/2 Chicken Sorrentino

$15.00

One battered chicken breasts cooked in a white wine tomato sauce and topped with grilled eggplant, thin sliced prosciutto, and melted provolone cheese. Served over pasta.

1/2 Chicken Pizzaiola

$15.00

One battered chicken breasts cooked with mushrooms, bell peppers and red onions in a white wine tomato sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese and served over pasta.

1/2 Chicken Roma

$15.00

One battered chicken breasts cooked in a white wine tomato sauce and topped with broccoli rabe and melted sharp provolone. Served over pasta.

1/2 Chicken Marsala

$15.00

One battered chicken breasts with sautéed mushrooms, white onions and roasted garlic in the perfect marsala wine sauce. Served over a bed of pasta.

1/2 Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

One battered chicken breast served in our home-made alfredo sauce. Topped with broccoli and served over a bed of pasta.

1/2 Chicken Scuderia

$15.00

One battered chicken breast cooked in a thick beef gravy topped with roasted red peppers and melted fresh mozzarella. Served over pasta.

1/2 Chicken Saltimbocca

$19.00

Seafood

1/2 Linguini and Clams

$10.50

Baby clams tossed with fresh garlic, herbs, white wine with parmesan and romano cheese, served in marinara or white wine.

1/2 Mussels

$13.00

A generous portion of fresh mussels served with your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo

1/2 Shrimp

$15.00

Fresh Jumbo gulf shrimp served with your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo -Scampi

1/2 Scallops

$15.00

Fresh Sea scallops served with your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo -Scampi

1/2 Seafood Alfredo

$18.00

Littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, scallops tossed with a roasted garlic white wine alfredo.

1/2 Seafood Lovers

$18.00

Mussels, littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, sea scallops tossed in your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo -Scampi

Bottled Beer

Bud light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona light

$5.00

Goose IPA

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Draft Turbid 7 Ipa

$12.00

Pint Turbid 7 Ipa

$7.00

Tall Turbid 7 ipa

$12.00

Pint Turbid 7 Ipa

$9.00

Pint Mango Cart

$7.00

Tall Mango Cart

$10.00

Pint VTWIN

$7.00

Tall VTWIN

$10.00

Vodka Peach

$6.00

Vodka Blackberry

$6.00

Vodka Grapefruit

$6.00

Vodka Lemon Lime

$6.00

Cannoli Mug

Cannoli mug dessert

$12.00

LARGE CANNOLI

$6.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Calzone

Chocolate Hazelnut Calzone

$13.00

Nutella Stix

Nutella Stix

$12.00

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

