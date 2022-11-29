Scuderia Italian Cuisine 4805 Cortez Rd W
4805 Cortez Rd W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Popular Items
Appetizer
Garlic Knots
Italian bread toasted with olive oil, herbs and fresh garlic.
Calamari
Lightly breaded and fried, served with lemon, and our home-made marinara
Shrimp-ccini
Breaded shrimp tossed with pepperoncini rings in olive oil and served over a small bed of romaine.
Caprese
Jumbo fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Chicken tenders
Six breaded or grilled chicken tenders.
French Fries
Chef's Meatballs
Cheese Arancini
Fried Mozzarella
Cup Minestrone
Bowl Minestrone
Bufalina
Fried Shrimp Scampi
Hot Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
American cheese and thinly sliced steak.
Chicken Cheesesteak(Plain, buffalo, bbq)
American cheese and chopped chicken breast
Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
Sweet Italian sausage, bell peppers, and sauteed onions
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Sub
with provolone and roasted red peppers.
Veggie Sandwich
mushrooms, bell peppers, white onions, grilled eggplant, and roasted red peppers.
Chicken Parm Sub
Mozzarella cheese and our home-made sauce.
Meatball Parm Sub
Meatballs, Mozzarella, and provolone cheese mix on a french baguette.
Cold Sandwiches
Salads
Classic Caesar
Romaine, Shredded parmesan, and croutons
Garden
Romaine, iceberg, carrots, bell peppers, celery, red onions, and grape tomatoes.
Fresh Mozzarella
Romaine, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and fresh mozzarella slices. Served with house vinaigarette on the side.
Chicken And Walnut
Pineapple Salad
Fruit Salad
Kids Menu
Pasta
Pasta
Your choice of pasta served with red sauce.
Eggplant Parm
Seasoned and breaded eggplant slices topped with our homemade sauce and mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pasta of your choice
Ravioli
Served with our homemade red sauce and your choice of homemade meatballs or Italian sausage.
Fresh Spinach and Pasta
Fresh garlic sauteed with fresh spinach in olive oil and tossed with angel hair pasta.
Escarole and Cannellini Beans
Fresh escarole sauteed with garlic, bacon, and cannellini beans in olive oil and tossed with angel hair pasta
Pasta Primavera
Zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, scallions and garlic tossed with penne in a white wine sauce. Finished with parmesan and romano cheese.
Penne Melanzane
Eggplant cubes tossed in a sweet creamy tomato sauce and tossed with red onions, roasted garlic and penne.
Tortellini al Pesto
Tortellini, sun dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers tossed in a rich and creamy pesto sauce.
Tortellini Carbonara
Bacon, pepperoni and capicola ham sauteed into a rich alfredo sauce and tossed with tortellini.
Tortellini Modena
Bacon, pepperoni, capicola ham, and spinach sauteed in a creamy tomato sauce.
Sausage Diavolo
Italian sausage sauteed with bell peppers, red onions, long hot peppers and roasted garlic in a spicy chunky tomato sauce with penne.
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe With White Beans
Italian sausage tossed with roasted garlic, white beans and broccoli rabe in a parmesan and romano cheese sauce. Served with penne.
Penne a la vodka
A creamy tomato vodka sauce tossed with roasted garlic, sundried tomatoes and roasted red peppers.
Deconstructed Lasagna
Goat Cheese Alfredo
Lobster Ravioli
7 Mushroom Ravioli
Short Rib Ravioli
Chicken
Chicken Parm
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pasta of your choice.
Pesto Chicken
Chicken tenderloins with scallions, diced tomatoes and black olives in a white wine pesto sauce and tossed with penne.
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken tenders, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions in a chunky garlic and herb tomato sauce and served over linguini.
Chicken Verona
Chicken tenders, bell peppers, white onions and roasted garlic in a white wine alfredo sauce and tossed with pasta.
Chicken-Ccini
Two battered chicken breasts cooked in a spicy white wine tomato sauce with pepperoncini. Served over pasta.
Chicken Franchaise
Two battered chicken breasts cooked in a rich lemon butter sauce with capers. Served over pasta or steamed fresh spinach.
Chicken Sorrentino
Two battered chicken breasts cooked in a white wine tomato sauce and topped with grilled eggplant, thin sliced prosciutto, and melted provolone cheese. Served over pasta.
Chicken Pizzaiola
Two battered chicken breasts cooked with mushrooms, bell peppers and red onions in a white wine tomato sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese and served over pasta.
Chicken Roma
Two battered chicken breasts cooked in a white wine tomato sauce with sausage and topped with broccoli rabe and melted provolone. Served over pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Two battered chicken breasts with sauteed mushrooms, white onions and roasted garlic in the perfect marsala wine sauce. Served over a bed of pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Two battered chicken breasts served in our alfredo sauce. Topped with broccoli and served over a bed of pasta.
Chicken Scuderia
Two battered chicken breasts cooked in a thick beef gravy topped with roasted red peppers and melted fresh mozzarella. Served over pasta.
Chicken Saltimbocca
GRILLED CHICKEN PARM
Seafood
Linguini and Clams
Baby clams tossed with fresh garlic, herbs, white wine with parmesan and romano cheese, served in marinara or white wine.
Mussels
A generous portion of fresh mussels served with your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo
Shrimp
Fresh Jumbo gulf shrimp served with your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo -Scampi
Scallops
Fresh Sea scallops served with your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo -Scampi
Seafood Alfredo
Littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, scallops tossed with a roasted garlic white wine alfredo.
Seafood Lovers
Mussels, littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, sea scallops tossed in your choice of sauce. -Red -White -Fra Diavolo -Scampi
Mussels Gorgonzola
Calzone
Four Cheese Calzone
mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, and romano
Spinach and Olives Calzone
w/mozzarella, provolone, and roasted red peppers
Sausage and Green peppers Calzone
w/ mozzarella, provolone, and onions
Italian Calzone
sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, capicola ham, mozzarella, provolone, onions, and peppers.
Veggie calzone
tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, zucchini, provolone, and mozzarella.
Ham and Cheese Calzone
ham, American cheese, mozzarella, and provolone
Create your own (includes pizza cheese)
BreadSticks
Cheesy
Mozzarella and provolone on a garlic base with salt and pepper crust.
Pesto
cheesy breadsticks with a delicious pesto drizzle.
Old Bay
cheesy breadsticks with flavorful old bay seasoning.
Bruschetta
cheesy breadsticks topped with diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Prosciutto Flatbread
Original Pizza
Plain
homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and provolone.
White
garlic base, mozzarella, and provolone.
Five Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and Monterey jack topped with romano on your choice of pizza sauce or garlic base.
Sauce It Up
garlic base, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, provolone and the red sauce on top.
Scuderia Pizza
Specialty Pizza
BBQ chicken
homemade bbq sauce base, diced grilled chicken, red onions, smoked gouda, mozzarella, and provolone. Topped with fresh cilantro.
Buffalo chicken
homemade buffalo sauce base, diced grilled chicken, mozzarella, and provolone. Topped with shredded iceberg lettuce. Served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Buffalo-BBQ chicken
homemade buffalo and bbq mix base, diced grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, and provolone. Side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Cheeseburger pie
burger meat, bacon, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with diced pickles, red onions, and secret sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
white base, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone, diced grilled chicken, and bacon. Drizzled with ranch.
Chicken Caesar Pizza
white base, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, and diced grilled chicken. Topped with fresh romaine lettuce.
Clams Casino
white base, bacon, diced tri-colored peppers, mozzarella, and provolone.
Crabby pie
white pizza topped with crab and old bay seasoning.
Greek
white base, spinach, diced red onion, black olives, kalamata olives, oregano, feta, and topped with diced tomatoes.
Hawaiian Pie
mascarpone cheese base, pineapple, ham, smoked gouda, mozzarella, provolone, coconut, green onions, cherries.
Loaded Fry Pie
sour cream base, salt and peppered French fries, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone. Topped with scallions. Ex sour cream on the side.
Margherita
mozzarella, provolone, chunky tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil on an olive oil base with salt and pepper crust.
Meat Lovers
pizza sauce, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, ham.
Pesto Chicken Parm pizza
pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, crispy breaded chicken, and drizzled pesto.
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
pizza sauce, American, mozzarella and provolone cheese, steak, fried onions.
Salty Sweet Pie
pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, sweet, caramelized onions, salty prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, romano.
Supremo
pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, pepperoni, and sausage.
Taco pie
taco sauce base, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes, cilantro, and shredded iceberg lettuce. Sour cream on the side.
Veggie pizza
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Pie
Roasted Garlic base, sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, provolone.
The Northerner Breakfast Pizza
Family Sized Stromboli
Four Cheese Stromboli
mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, and romano
Spinach and Olives Stromboli
w/mozzarella, provolone, and roasted red peppers
Sausage and Green Peppers Stromboli
w/ mozzarella, provolone, and onions
Italian Stromboli
sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, capicola ham, mozzarella, provolone, onions, and peppers.
Veggie Stromboli
tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, zucchini, provolone, and mozzarella.
Ham and Cheese Stromboli
ham, American cheese, mozzarella, and provolone
Cheese Stromboli
Veal
Bottled Beer
Bud light
Budweiser
Corona
Corona light
Goose IPA
Mich Ultra
Stella Artois
Draft Turbid 7 Ipa
Pint Turbid 7 Ipa
Tall Turbid 7 ipa
Pint Turbid 7 Ipa
Pint Mango Cart
Tall Mango Cart
Pint VTWIN
Tall VTWIN
Vodka Peach
Vodka Blackberry
Vodka Grapefruit
Vodka Lemon Lime
Cannoli Mug
Chocolate Hazelnut Calzone
Nutella Stix
Tiramisu
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210