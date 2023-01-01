Scully's 107 S. Cogswell Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
A family owned establishment with a nostalgic atmosphere of the classic American diner, combined with a made from fresh menu, individually prepared by one impassioned Chef. Featuring slow-roasted corned beef, juicy ham off the bone, farm fresh eggs, golden-fried Scully's donut bites, and a decadent fried Nutella PB&J. The coffee is always hot, the Marys and Mimosas stay cold, join us on beautiful Silver Lake.
107 S.Cogswell Drive, Silver Lake, WI 53170
