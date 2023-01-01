Restaurant info

A family owned establishment with a nostalgic atmosphere of the classic American diner, combined with a made from fresh menu, individually prepared by one impassioned Chef. Featuring slow-roasted corned beef, juicy ham off the bone, farm fresh eggs, golden-fried Scully's donut bites, and a decadent fried Nutella PB&J. The coffee is always hot, the Marys and Mimosas stay cold, join us on beautiful Silver Lake.