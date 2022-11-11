Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scuttlebutt Coffee Company

10a Bridge Street

Dartmouth, MA 02748

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Cold Brew
Latte

Hot Drinks

Filter Coffee

$2.85+

Small - 12oz or Large - 16oz of our house filter coffee, Tandem Coffee's Stoker blend.

Latte

$4.00

2oz of espresso with 10oz steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.75

2oz of espresso with 6oz steamed milk and foam on top, served in our 8oz cup.

Flat white

$3.75

2oz of espresso with 6oz steamed milk (basically a less milky cappuccino) served in our 8oz cup.

Cortado

$3.50

2oz of espresso with 2oz of steamed milk.

Espresso

$2.85

Double shot of our house espresso - Tandem Coffee's West End Blues.

Americano

$3.25

2oz of espresso and 10oz hot water.

Chai

$3.75

MEM Chai Tea steamed with whole milk (or other milk choices available with modifiers). Select "add espresso" to make it a "dirty chai".

Hot Tea

$3.00

We source our tea from MEM Teas in Cambridge, MA. Select from the currently available options!

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

House chocolate syrup in 12oz steamed milk.

Box of Joe

$20.00

Hot Cider

$3.50

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.85

Iced coffee served in our 16oz cold cup using Tandem Coffee's Stoker blend.

Cold Brew

$4.40

Cold brew served in our 16oz cold cup, using Tandem Coffee's Time and Temperature blend. Steeped for 18 hours over night, producing a smooth, high caffeine cold coffee.

Iced Latte

$4.50

2oz of espresso over ice with whole milk (or choose a different milk in the modifiers) in our 16oz cold cup.

Iced Tea

$3.75

MEM Black Iced Tea or MEM Lemon Ginger Iced Tea.

Iced Chai

$4.25

MEM Chai Tea served with whole milk over ice (or other milk choices available with modifiers) in our 16oz cold cup. Select "add espresso" to make it a "dirty chai".

Iced Americano

$3.80

2oz of espresso over ice with cold water in our 16oz cup.

Spindrift

$2.00

Babyccino

Free small cup of warm milk for kids.

Boxed Water

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Espresso

$3.00

Casamera Club Amado Leisure Soda (NA)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our hours to order online differ slightly from our "open hours". Our Online Store hours are as follows: Coffee - all day, every day; Breakfast - 8AM to 1PM, every day; Lunch - 11:30AM to 2PM, every day; Apps and Dinner - 5:30PM-7:30PM, Thursdays and Saturdays; *Our Friday Night Burger Night is only available for walk-ins, dine-in or takeout* / Scuttlebutt is a restaurant serving specialty coffee, breakfast, lunch, cocktails, and dinner. We are a place where friends and family can gather over a good cup of coffee or a glass of wine and a freshly prepared, delicious meal. Scuttlebutt resides on the south coast of Massachusetts in Padanaram, Dartmouth's quaint seaside village.

Location

10a Bridge Street, Dartmouth, MA 02748

Directions

