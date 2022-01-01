- Home
- /
- Corpus Christi
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311
Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
10 Bone In Wings
Jumbo chicken wings fried & tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery & your choice of our house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing
5 Bone In Wings
Jumbo chicken wings fried & tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery & your choice of our house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Avocado Beach Ball
Avocado filled with soft shell crab, spicy krab, spicy tuna & tobiko, topped with spicy mango, sesame seeds, unagi sauce & masago
Boneless Wings
Our hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Boudin Balls
Traditional Cajun style boudin balls served with house made remoulade sauce
Calamari
Hand cut & breaded, tub & tentacle calamari fried to perfection served with our house made marina sauce, parmesan cheese & lemon wedges
Chili Cheese Fries
Golden french fries topped with our house made chili, cheddar cheese & red onions
Creole Crab Cakes
Perfectly seasoned crab cakes, with a creole spice kick & served with our house made remoulade sauce
Edamame
Fresh steamed soybeans sprinkled with sea salt
Escargot
Baked to perfection in our garlic herb butter & topped with puffed pastry
Fried Pickles
Pickle slices lightly breaded & fried, served with our house made ranch dressing
Island Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom caps filled with our crab & cream cheese blend, baked to perfection & served with our horsey sauce & lemon wedges
Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Shrimp stuffed with jalapenos, wrapped in bacon & served over our Scuttle-puppies, served with our signature sweet n spicy jalapeno jelly
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno halves filled with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon & baked to perfection, served with our house made ranch
Loaded Potato Skins
Potato skins baked to perfection, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles & chives, served with sour cream
Mozzarella Wedges
Onion Rings
Hand cut & breaded onion rings served with house made secret sauce
Smoked Redfish Dip
Redfish smoked in house with our spice blend & served with firecrackers
Tempura Asparagus
Fresh asparagus hand dipped in tempura batter, flash fried & served with our spicy mayo
Yum Yum Rolls
Eggs rolls filled with spicy krab, cream cheese, jalapeno & avocado, served with a side of spicy mayo
Ahi Tuna Poke
Sushi
Alaska Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado & asparagus with krab & spicy mayo on top
California Roll
Krab, avocado, & cucumber topped with spicy mayo
Crunchy Texas Roll
Panko fried with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, avocado & cream cheese topped with unagi sauce
Dragon Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, cucumber, krab & eel topped with avocado & unagi sauce
Lion Roll
Cream cheese, shrimp tempura, jalapeno, & eel topped with avocado, tempura crunchies, spicy mayo, eel sauce, then baked to perfection
Nigiri
3 PC
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, & cream cheese topped with dynamite sauce
Rainbow Roll
Krab & cucumber inside, topped with salmon, tuna, white fish, & avocado
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with peppered tuna & spicy mayo
Sashimi
2 PC
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura fried shrimp cucumber, krab, & avocado topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Single Fish Roll
Spicy Crunch Roll
Spicy krab mix, cream cheese, jalapenos, avocado, & fried panko shrimp topped with spicy tuna, wakame, & unagi sauce
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, krab & avocado topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Tamay Da Wind Surfa
Tempura fried coconut shrimp, krab & mango topped with unagi sauce
Tarantula
Fried soft shell crab, peppered tuna, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Tijuana
Peppered tuna, avocado, jalapenos, & cream cheese topped with spicy krab & sriracha
Tokyo Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, krab, & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo,& sriracha on top
Tropical Storm Roll
Cream cheese, wakame, & coconut shrimp then topped with salmon, avocado, mango, & eel sauce
Veggie Delight Roll
Avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, kimchi & asparagus topped with spicy mayo, unagi, & scallions
Spring Rolls
Sauces
Scampi Sauce
Garlic, capers, tomatoes, & cream
Ale & Garlic Sauce
Draft ale & minced garlic
Diablo Sauce
Crushed red peppers & tomato sauce
Honey Chipotle Glaze
Crab Sauce
A cream based sauce with crab meat, butter, garlic & white wine
Gravy
Mild Buffalo
Hot Buffalo
Honey Chipotle
Asian Sweet & Spicy
Lemon Pepper
BBQ
Teriyaki
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar
Honey Mustard
1000 Island
Cocktail
Horseradish
Insanity Sauce
Unagi (Eel Sauce)
Spicy Mayo
Dynamite Sauce
Wasabi
Ginger
Tartar
Sour Cream
Soups & Salads
Cup of Chili
House made beef & bean chili topped with cheddar cheese & red onions
Cup of New England Style Clam Chow-Da
House made. The perfect blend of clams, potatoes, celery & spices in a traditional cream-based broth
Cup of Seafood & Sausage Gumbo
House made. Generous mix of shrimp, fish, crawfish, & andouille sausage served with rice & garnished with fried okra
House Salad
Chopped lettuce blend topped with cucumbers, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
The Iceberg Wedge
1/4 wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon bits, & bleu cheese crumbles
Grilled Caesar with Chicken
Grilled or blackened chicken breast served atop lightly grilled romaine lettuce, with fresh parmesan cheese & toasted capers. Served with our house made Caesar dressing
Grilled Caesar with Shrimp
Grilled or blackened shrimp served atop lightly grilled romaine lettuce, with fresh parmesan cheese & toasted capers. Served with our house made Caesar dressing
Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad
Sashimi grade Ahi tuna blackened & seared rare, served over lettuce blend, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, & red onions
Scuttlebutt's Salmon Salad
Grilled or blackened salmon served over lettuce blend, topped with candied pecans, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & bacon crumbles
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of New England Style Clam Chow-Da
Bowl of Seafood & Sausage Gumbo
Pasta
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
A perfectly blackened chicken breast served over a bed of fettuccine with our house made alfredo sauce
Chicken El Diablo Pasta
A little kick added to a blend of our red & white sauces tossed with tomatoes, capers, & penne pasta. Served with your choice of blackened chicken or shrimp
Seafood Fettuccine
A delicious combination of shrimp, crab, sea scallops, & mussels gently sautéed & tossed in our house made alfredo sauce
Shrimp El Diablo Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes & capers in a scampi sauce served over a bed of fettuccine pasta
Shrimp Pasta Primavera
Chicken Pasta Primavera
Veggie Pasta Primavera
Zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, & capers sautéed in garlic butter & served over a bed of penne pasta
Burgers & Sliders
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2lb choice ground beef, bacon, grilled mushrooms, & Swiss cheese served on a grilled sourdough bun
Chili Cheeseburger
1/2lb choice ground beef, house-made chili, cheddar cheese & red onions on grilled sourdough bun
Texas Patty Melt
1/2lb choice ground beef smothered with sautéed onions & Swiss cheese served on grilled Texas toast with 1000 island dressing
Elvis Burger
1/2lb choice ground beef topped with bacon marmalade, cheddar cheese, caramelized bananas, bacon, honey, & peanut butter served on a grilled sourdough bun
California Club Burger
1/2lb choice ground beef topped with avocado, bacon, & swiss cheese, served on a grilled sourdough bun with lettuce & tomato
Build Your Own Burger
Start with a 1/2lb burger patty on a grilled sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato, & onion
Burger Sliders
Our miniature handmade burgers with red onions & pickles on grilled slider buns
Sandwiches & Baskets
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed onions & Swiss cheese served on a grilled sourdough bun
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
Blackened Mahi-mahi served on a grilled hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered chicken breast tossed in your choice of mild or hot sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese crumbles on a grilled sourdough bun
Caesar Steak Sandwich
8oz Hand cut ribeye steak served on a grilled sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato, & our house made Caesar dressing
Chicken Bites Basket
Hand-battered chicken tenders served with French fries, country gravy, & Texas toast
Chicken Sliders
3 chicken tenders hand battered & fried served with pickles on grilled slider buns with a honey mustard dipping’ sauce
Fried Catfish Basket
Hand-battered catfish filets fried golden brown & served with our house made tartar sauce
Fried Oyster Basket
Fried Shrimp Basket
1/2lb of hand-battered shrimp, fried golden brown & served with our house made cocktail sauce
Grilled Chicken Club
Chicken breast topped with bacon & Swiss cheese served on a grilled sourdough bun with lettuce & tomato
Island Style Fish N Chips Basket
Mahi-mahi filet hand-battered in tempura batter, fried golden brown, served with house made tartar sauce
Seafood Po Boys
Grilled 10” hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato, & coleslaw, topped with your choice of hand breaded & golden fish, shrimp or oysters
Sea
Baked Flounder Imperial Plate
Fresh flounder filet filled with crab meat stuffing, baked, & topped with our lemon butter caper sauce, served with grilled asparagus
Blackened Mahi Mahi Plate
Mahi-mahi, blackened & topped with crab sauce & served with asparagus
Coconut Shrimp Plate
Hand breaded coconut shrimp served with our sweet orange chili sauce for dipping & tropical rice & grilled zucchini
Drunken Scallops Plate
Pan seared scallops topped with a creamy bacon ale sauce, served on a bed of crab mashed potatoes with a side of grilled zucchini
Firecracker Red Snapper
Grilled Salmon Plate
Salmon topped with herb butter & served with tropical rice & coleslaw
Scuttlebutt's Platter
6 fried shrimp, 6 fried oysters, 2 fried catfish fillets, & jalapeno Scuttle-puppies. Served with fries & coleslaw
Signature Ahi Tuna Plate
Sashimi grade ahi tuna blackened to medium rare on a cast iron skillet & topped with butter, minced garlic, & fresh lime. Served with grilled asparagus & tropical rice
Soft Shell Crab Plate
2 soft shell crabs lightly battered & fried served with our homemade tartar sauce & tropical rice & grilled zucchini
Land
Chicken & Andouille Sausage Plate
Grilled chicken breast & andouille sausage, tossed with grilled bell peppers & onions, In our house made honey chipotle sauce, served with French fries
Hand Cut Beef Tenderloin
Tender, filet of beef, seasoned with house made spices & finished with herb butter. Served with loaded baked potato & house salad
Hand Cut Ribeye
Ribeye seasoned with house made spices & finished with herb butter served with a loaded baked potato & house salad
Chicken Fried Steak Plate
Hand breaded 8oz ribeye steak, served with mashed potatoes, creamy country gravy & Texas toast
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken tossed in penne pasta with a choice of marinara or alfredo sauce served with Texas toast
Mac N Cheese Hot Dog Bowl
Our three-cheese mac with grilled & sliced beef hot dog served with Texas toast
Kid's Shrimp & Fries
Hand breaded fried shrimp served with French fries
Chicken Little Basket
Grilled Cheese & Fries
Sweet Stuff
Margarita Key Lime Pie
Key lime pie infused with tequila & orange liquor on graham cracker crust
Carrot Cake
Triple layer carrot cake topped with a true cream cheese frosting simply delicious
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Classic bread pudding with white chocolate morsels baked throughout, topped with our house made caramel sauce & powdered sugar
Hummingbird Cake
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Choc Caramel Crunch Cheesecake
Sides
Tropical Rice
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Pan Seared Button Mushrooms
Loaded Baked Potato
Grilled Zucchini
Grilled Asparagus
Spinach Au Gratin
Fried Okra
Three Cheese Mac
Jalapeno Hushpuppies
Coleslaw
Garlic Bread
French Fries
side salad
white rice
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Add Ons
Merchandise
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi, TX 78418