Seafood
American
Burgers

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Popular Items

10 Bone In Wings
French Fries
Baked Flounder Imperial Plate

Starters

10 Bone In Wings

10 Bone In Wings

$17.00

Jumbo chicken wings fried & tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery & your choice of our house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing

5 Bone In Wings

5 Bone In Wings

$9.00

Jumbo chicken wings fried & tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery & your choice of our house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Avocado Beach Ball

Avocado Beach Ball

$18.50

Avocado filled with soft shell crab, spicy krab, spicy tuna & tobiko, topped with spicy mango, sesame seeds, unagi sauce & masago

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Our hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$14.00

Traditional Cajun style boudin balls served with house made remoulade sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Hand cut & breaded, tub & tentacle calamari fried to perfection served with our house made marina sauce, parmesan cheese & lemon wedges

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

Golden french fries topped with our house made chili, cheddar cheese & red onions

Creole Crab Cakes

Creole Crab Cakes

$22.00

Perfectly seasoned crab cakes, with a creole spice kick & served with our house made remoulade sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Fresh steamed soybeans sprinkled with sea salt

Escargot

Escargot

$11.00

Baked to perfection in our garlic herb butter & topped with puffed pastry

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Pickle slices lightly breaded & fried, served with our house made ranch dressing

Island Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Island Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Mushroom caps filled with our crab & cream cheese blend, baked to perfection & served with our horsey sauce & lemon wedges

Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp stuffed with jalapenos, wrapped in bacon & served over our Scuttle-puppies, served with our signature sweet n spicy jalapeno jelly

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Jalapeno halves filled with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon & baked to perfection, served with our house made ranch

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$14.00

Potato skins baked to perfection, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles & chives, served with sour cream

Mozzarella Wedges

Mozzarella Wedges

$13.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.50

Hand cut & breaded onion rings served with house made secret sauce

Smoked Redfish Dip

Smoked Redfish Dip

$15.00

Redfish smoked in house with our spice blend & served with firecrackers

Tempura Asparagus

Tempura Asparagus

$14.00

Fresh asparagus hand dipped in tempura batter, flash fried & served with our spicy mayo

Yum Yum Rolls

Yum Yum Rolls

$13.00

Eggs rolls filled with spicy krab, cream cheese, jalapeno & avocado, served with a side of spicy mayo

Ahi Tuna Poke

$17.00

Sushi

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$16.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado & asparagus with krab & spicy mayo on top

California Roll

California Roll

$11.50

Krab, avocado, & cucumber topped with spicy mayo

Crunchy Texas Roll

Crunchy Texas Roll

$16.00

Panko fried with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, avocado & cream cheese topped with unagi sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Tempura fried shrimp, cucumber, krab & eel topped with avocado & unagi sauce

Lion Roll

Lion Roll

$18.00

Cream cheese, shrimp tempura, jalapeno, & eel topped with avocado, tempura crunchies, spicy mayo, eel sauce, then baked to perfection

Nigiri

Nigiri

$8.00

3 PC

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$14.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, & cream cheese topped with dynamite sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Krab & cucumber inside, topped with salmon, tuna, white fish, & avocado

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with peppered tuna & spicy mayo

Sashimi

Sashimi

$9.00

2 PC

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Tempura fried shrimp cucumber, krab, & avocado topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Single Fish Roll

Single Fish Roll

$13.00
Spicy Crunch Roll

Spicy Crunch Roll

$18.00

Spicy krab mix, cream cheese, jalapenos, avocado, & fried panko shrimp topped with spicy tuna, wakame, & unagi sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$17.00

Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, krab & avocado topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Tamay Da Wind Surfa

Tamay Da Wind Surfa

$16.00

Tempura fried coconut shrimp, krab & mango topped with unagi sauce

Tarantula

Tarantula

$18.00

Fried soft shell crab, peppered tuna, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Tijuana

Tijuana

$17.00

Peppered tuna, avocado, jalapenos, & cream cheese topped with spicy krab & sriracha

Tokyo Roll

Tokyo Roll

$17.00

Tempura fried shrimp, krab, & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo,& sriracha on top

Tropical Storm Roll

Tropical Storm Roll

$18.00

Cream cheese, wakame, & coconut shrimp then topped with salmon, avocado, mango, & eel sauce

Veggie Delight Roll

Veggie Delight Roll

$11.50

Avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, kimchi & asparagus topped with spicy mayo, unagi, & scallions

Spring Rolls

$7.50

Sushi Bowls

Ninja

$16.00

Citrus Ponzu Poke

$16.00

Sweet Chili Poke

$16.00

Sauces

Scampi Sauce

$2.50

Garlic, capers, tomatoes, & cream

Ale & Garlic Sauce

$2.50

Draft ale & minced garlic

Diablo Sauce

$2.50

Crushed red peppers & tomato sauce

Honey Chipotle Glaze

$2.00

Crab Sauce

$8.00

A cream based sauce with crab meat, butter, garlic & white wine

Gravy

$2.00

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Honey Chipotle

$0.50

Asian Sweet & Spicy

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Insanity Sauce

$2.00

Unagi (Eel Sauce)

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Dynamite Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Soups & Salads

Cup of Chili

$6.00

House made beef & bean chili topped with cheddar cheese & red onions

Cup of New England Style Clam Chow-Da

$7.00

House made. The perfect blend of clams, potatoes, celery & spices in a traditional cream-based broth

Cup of Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

$7.00Out of stock

House made. Generous mix of shrimp, fish, crawfish, & andouille sausage served with rice & garnished with fried okra

House Salad

$8.00

Chopped lettuce blend topped with cucumbers, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

The Iceberg Wedge

$11.00

1/4 wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon bits, & bleu cheese crumbles

Grilled Caesar with Chicken

$17.50

Grilled or blackened chicken breast served atop lightly grilled romaine lettuce, with fresh parmesan cheese & toasted capers. Served with our house made Caesar dressing

Grilled Caesar with Shrimp

$19.50

Grilled or blackened shrimp served atop lightly grilled romaine lettuce, with fresh parmesan cheese & toasted capers. Served with our house made Caesar dressing

Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad

$20.50

Sashimi grade Ahi tuna blackened & seared rare, served over lettuce blend, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, & red onions

Scuttlebutt's Salmon Salad

$20.50

Grilled or blackened salmon served over lettuce blend, topped with candied pecans, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & bacon crumbles

Bowl of Chili

$9.00

Bowl of New England Style Clam Chow-Da

$11.00

Bowl of Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

$11.00

Pasta

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

A perfectly blackened chicken breast served over a bed of fettuccine with our house made alfredo sauce

Chicken El Diablo Pasta

$18.00

A little kick added to a blend of our red & white sauces tossed with tomatoes, capers, & penne pasta. Served with your choice of blackened chicken or shrimp

Seafood Fettuccine

$30.00

A delicious combination of shrimp, crab, sea scallops, & mussels gently sautéed & tossed in our house made alfredo sauce

Shrimp El Diablo Pasta

$23.00

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes & capers in a scampi sauce served over a bed of fettuccine pasta

Shrimp Pasta Primavera

$23.00

Chicken Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Veggie Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, & capers sautéed in garlic butter & served over a bed of penne pasta

Burgers & Sliders

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

1/2lb choice ground beef, bacon, grilled mushrooms, & Swiss cheese served on a grilled sourdough bun

Chili Cheeseburger

$16.00

1/2lb choice ground beef, house-made chili, cheddar cheese & red onions on grilled sourdough bun

Texas Patty Melt

$16.00

1/2lb choice ground beef smothered with sautéed onions & Swiss cheese served on grilled Texas toast with 1000 island dressing

Elvis Burger

$17.00

1/2lb choice ground beef topped with bacon marmalade, cheddar cheese, caramelized bananas, bacon, honey, & peanut butter served on a grilled sourdough bun

California Club Burger

$16.00

1/2lb choice ground beef topped with avocado, bacon, & swiss cheese, served on a grilled sourdough bun with lettuce & tomato

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

Start with a 1/2lb burger patty on a grilled sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato, & onion

Burger Sliders

$14.00

Our miniature handmade burgers with red onions & pickles on grilled slider buns

Sandwiches & Baskets

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed onions & Swiss cheese served on a grilled sourdough bun

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$22.00

Blackened Mahi-mahi served on a grilled hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hand battered chicken breast tossed in your choice of mild or hot sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese crumbles on a grilled sourdough bun

Caesar Steak Sandwich

$18.00

8oz Hand cut ribeye steak served on a grilled sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato, & our house made Caesar dressing

Chicken Bites Basket

$14.00

Hand-battered chicken tenders served with French fries, country gravy, & Texas toast

Chicken Sliders

$14.00

3 chicken tenders hand battered & fried served with pickles on grilled slider buns with a honey mustard dipping’ sauce

Fried Catfish Basket

$18.00

Hand-battered catfish filets fried golden brown & served with our house made tartar sauce

Fried Oyster Basket

$21.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$20.00

1/2lb of hand-battered shrimp, fried golden brown & served with our house made cocktail sauce

Grilled Chicken Club

$16.00

Chicken breast topped with bacon & Swiss cheese served on a grilled sourdough bun with lettuce & tomato

Island Style Fish N Chips Basket

$22.00

Mahi-mahi filet hand-battered in tempura batter, fried golden brown, served with house made tartar sauce

Seafood Po Boys

Grilled 10” hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato, & coleslaw, topped with your choice of hand breaded & golden fish, shrimp or oysters

Sea

Baked Flounder Imperial Plate

$28.00

Fresh flounder filet filled with crab meat stuffing, baked, & topped with our lemon butter caper sauce, served with grilled asparagus

Blackened Mahi Mahi Plate

$29.50

Mahi-mahi, blackened & topped with crab sauce & served with asparagus

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$26.00

Hand breaded coconut shrimp served with our sweet orange chili sauce for dipping & tropical rice & grilled zucchini

Drunken Scallops Plate

$29.50

Pan seared scallops topped with a creamy bacon ale sauce, served on a bed of crab mashed potatoes with a side of grilled zucchini

Firecracker Red Snapper

$28.00

Grilled Salmon Plate

$26.00

Salmon topped with herb butter & served with tropical rice & coleslaw

Scuttlebutt's Platter

$38.00

6 fried shrimp, 6 fried oysters, 2 fried catfish fillets, & jalapeno Scuttle-puppies. Served with fries & coleslaw

Signature Ahi Tuna Plate

$28.00

Sashimi grade ahi tuna blackened to medium rare on a cast iron skillet & topped with butter, minced garlic, & fresh lime. Served with grilled asparagus & tropical rice

Soft Shell Crab Plate

$29.50

2 soft shell crabs lightly battered & fried served with our homemade tartar sauce & tropical rice & grilled zucchini

Land

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Plate

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast & andouille sausage, tossed with grilled bell peppers & onions, In our house made honey chipotle sauce, served with French fries

Hand Cut Beef Tenderloin

Tender, filet of beef, seasoned with house made spices & finished with herb butter. Served with loaded baked potato & house salad

Hand Cut Ribeye

Ribeye seasoned with house made spices & finished with herb butter served with a loaded baked potato & house salad

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

$20.00

Hand breaded 8oz ribeye steak, served with mashed potatoes, creamy country gravy & Texas toast

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Pasta

Kid's Chicken Pasta

$8.00

Grilled chicken tossed in penne pasta with a choice of marinara or alfredo sauce served with Texas toast

Mac N Cheese Hot Dog Bowl

Mac N Cheese Hot Dog Bowl

$8.00

Our three-cheese mac with grilled & sliced beef hot dog served with Texas toast

Kid's Shrimp & Fries

Kid's Shrimp & Fries

$8.00

Hand breaded fried shrimp served with French fries

Chicken Little Basket

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Sweet Stuff

Margarita Key Lime Pie

$10.50

Key lime pie infused with tequila & orange liquor on graham cracker crust

Carrot Cake

$10.50

Triple layer carrot cake topped with a true cream cheese frosting simply delicious

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.50

Classic bread pudding with white chocolate morsels baked throughout, topped with our house made caramel sauce & powdered sugar

Hummingbird Cake

$10.50

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.50

Choc Caramel Crunch Cheesecake

$10.50

Sides

Tropical Rice

$4.50

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Pan Seared Button Mushrooms

$4.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Grilled Zucchini

$4.50

Grilled Asparagus

$4.50

Spinach Au Gratin

$4.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Three Cheese Mac

$4.50

Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$2.50

French Fries

$4.50

side salad

$4.00

white rice

$3.50

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

Add Ons

6 Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Fire Crackers

$2.00

Catfish Filet

$4.50

Ahi Tuna Solo

$15.00

6 Scallops

$20.00

Salmon Solo

$18.00

Solo Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

6 Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Merchandise

Orange Fish Shirt

$25.00

Green Fish Shirt

$25.00

Pink Butts for Boobs Shirt

$20.00

Insanity Wings Shirt

$20.00

White Crawfish Long Sleeve

$30.00

Black Crawfish Long Sleeve

$30.00

Black & Red Hat

$30.00

White Sunset Long Sleeve

$30.00

Black Sunset Long Sleeve

$30.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Aqua Panna

$3.25

Big Red

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Directions

