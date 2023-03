Restaurant info

Se7en, an Ultra High-End Entertainment Restaurant & Lounge located in the Upper Kirby, River Oaks area at 3300 Kirby Dr., Suite B, Houston Texas. Se7en will offer an Upscale Asian/Mediterranean Flare Cuisine and focus on exemplary culinary fine dining, decadent cocktails, extraordinary service, and unrivaled ambiance with live entertainment, performers, and DJs.

Website