Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach 3002 N Ocean Blvd

No reviews yet

3002 N Ocean Blvd

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Popular Items

D She Crab Soup- Cup

Dinner Starters

D Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Panko fried green tomatoes topped with a smoked gouda pimento cheese sauce

$20.00

Eight traditional fried oysters served with a side of our house remoulade

$16.00

Cream style seafood boil with shrimp, corn, andouille sausage and a side of toast points

$7.00

Rich and creamy soup with blue crab and a touch of sherry

$12.00

Rich and creamy soup with blue crab and a touch of sherry

$13.50

Crispy breaded shrimp served over mixed greens nd topped with our homemade sweet & spicy sauce

$17.00

Yellowfin tuna, avocado, pineapple, cucumber, tomato and sticky rice, topped with a sriracha mayo

$20.00

Our famous crab cake served over cannellini bean succotash, topped with a light mustard cream sauce

D Dozen Hushpuppies

$3.25

Dinner Salads

$22.00

Fresh boiled & chilled shrimp, jumbo lump crab, avocado, asparagus, olives and tomato served over homemade remoulade

$16.00

Fresh boiled & chilled shrimp, sweet bell peppers, celery, capers, and mayonnaise served over mixed greens

$19.00

Seared scallops, mandarin oranges, craisins, and crumbled goat cheese served over greens with choice of dressing

$17.00

Mixed field greens tossed in port wine vinaigrette and topped with strawberries, blackberries, toasted almonds, bleu cheese with grilled shrimp

D Entrée Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, croutons and shaved asiago cheese

D Side House Salad

$8.00

Fresh lettuce mix, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon and cheese, served with choice of dressing

D Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, croutons and shaved asiago cheese

Dinner Captains Favorites

D Adult Chix Finger

$18.95
$45.00

Certified Angus Beef 16 oz. bone in strip, dry aged for 28 days, grilled and topped with a compound herb butter , served with a choice of side

D Broiled Crab Cake

$37.00

Two Maryland style crab cakes topped with a light mustard ream sauce, served with a choice of side

$30.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, fish, clams, mussels, pancetta, potatoes and celery in a saffron tomato broth

$26.50

Two chicken cutlets and heirloom tomatoes sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce, topped with capers and served with a choice of side

D Grilled Filet

$36.00

Season 8oz filet of beef, grilled to perfection and topped with a compound herb butter, served with a choice of side

$28.50

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, spicy tasso ham, andouille sausage and okra cooked in a spicy tomato sauce, served over white rice

$28.00

Shrimp, onions, celery, and bacon sautéed in a cream sauce, served with a cheese grit cake

$26.50

1/2 Chicken seared in herbs, with a broken garlic white wine sauce, served with a side choice

$29.00

Shrimp, clams, heirloom tomatoes and linguine tossed in a white wine butter sauce

Dinner Traditional Captains

D Flounder

$29.00

Jumbo flounder served broiled or fried

$27.00

Delicious jumbo shrimp served broiled or fried

D Sea Scallops

$36.00

Sweet NC sea scallops served broiled or fried

$34.00

Three of your favorite items: flounder, shrimp, and scallops, served broiled or fried

$24.00

A lighter portion of our famous shrimp platter served broiled or fried

D Oyster Dinner

$34.00

Dinner Specialty Seafood

$27.00

Grilled shrimp and grilled flounder, tossed in a scamp sauce, served with a baked potato

$28.00

Grilled salmon in a Maker's barbeque glaze, served over saffron rice

$34.00

Snapper sautéed in a crispy pecan curst and toped with a citrus beurre blanc, served with saffron rice

$28.00

Grilled Mahi topped with a roasted red pepper sauce, served with brussel sprouts

D GRILLED Snapper

$34.00Out of stock

Dinner Kids Menu

D Kid Chicken Finger

$7.95

D Kid Flounder

$7.95

D Kid Shrimp

$7.95

D Kid Combo

$9.95

D Kid Hamburger

$6.95

D Kid PB&J

$5.00

D Kid Cheeseburger

$7.95

D Kid Pasta

$6.95

D Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

D Kid Fruit Dish

$5.00

D Kid Applesauce

$1.50

D Kid Baked Potato

$5.00

D Kid French Fries

$4.00

D Kid Veggie

$5.00

D Kid Saffron Rice

$4.00

Dinner Sides/ Add-Ons

D SD Baked Potato

$5.00

D SD French Fries

$4.00

D SD Chef's Vegetable

$5.00

D SD Fresh Fruit

$5.00

D SD Saffron Rice

$4.00

D SD Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

D SD Loaded BP

$6.50

D Toast Points

$1.00

D Salmon

$9.00

D To Go Sauces

D SD Slaw

$4.00

D QT She Crab

$33.56

D SD Scampi Sauce

$2.00

D Add Crab Cake

$12.95

Dinner Dessert Menu

D Hummingbird Cake

$7.00

A southern favorite with layers or spice cake, made with pecans, pineapple, banana, and cream cheese frosting

D Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Sweet and tangy, this creamy creation is the perfect compliment to seafood

D Pecan Pie

$7.00

Rich pecan pie, baked with bourbon in a delicious pastry crust

D Hot Fudge Cake

$7.00

Homemade chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge sauce, pecans, whipped cream, and topped of with a cherry

D Ice Cream

$4.00

D Dessert Special

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

