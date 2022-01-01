Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Whale Wins

1,661 Reviews

$$$

3506 Stone Way N

Seattle, WA 98103

Order Again

Small Plates

Pickled Vegetables

$12.00

Dinah's Cheese

$18.00

Chicken Liver Pate

$16.00

Smoked Clam Tartine

$19.00

Lettuces

$18.00

Roasted Radicchio

$19.00

Carrots

$18.00

Sardines On Toast

$18.00

Marrow Bones

$23.00Out of stock

Main Plates

Hama Hama Clams

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$55.00Out of stock

Coho Salmon Steak

$44.00

Roasted Chicken

$41.00

Dessert

Eton Mess

$11.00

Zucchini Bread

$13.00

Brownie

$12.00

Roasted Dates

$9.00

Cocktails

Cuddle Puddle

$14.00

Hunter's Moon

$17.00

Black Ops

$16.00

Normandy Old Fashioned

$19.00

Wine

Gaston Chiquet Blanc de Blanc

$28.00

Josep I Pau

$16.00

B. Gaston Chiquet

$140.00

B. Josep I Pau

$70.00

Tempier Bandol Rose

$25.00

Bisson Rosato

$18.00

Chateau Ste Anne

$16.00

Kobal Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

B. Bisson Rosato

$88.00

B. Chateau Ste Anne

$80.00

B. Kobal Sauvignon Blanc

$84.00

Txomin Txakolina

$14.00

Chateau Lestrille

$17.00

Battenfeld Riesling

$15.00

Gautheron Chablis

$23.00

B. Txomin Txakolina

$70.00

B. Chateau Lestrille

$84.00

B. Battenfeld Riesling

$70.00

B. Gautheron Chablis

$110.00

Fossil & Fawn Pinot Noir

$18.00

Mas Des Bressades Rouge

$12.00

Marchesi Langhe Nebbiolo

$17.00

Le Piane Nebbiolo

$18.00

Arnaud Lambert Saumur

$17.00

B. Fossil & Fawn Pinot Noir

$88.00

B. Mas Des Bressades Rouge

$58.00

B. Marchesi Langhe Nebbiolo

$85.00

B. Le Piane Nebbiolo

$88.00

B. Arnaud Lambert Saumur

$84.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Takeout available for brunch 8am-3pm, and dinner 5pm-8pm. For casse croute take out please give us a call.

Location

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
The Whale Wins image
The Whale Wins image

