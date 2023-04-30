Restaurant header imageView gallery

Westward

review star

No reviews yet

2501 N Northlake Way

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dinner

Oysters

Cliff Point

$5.00

Westcott

$5.00Out of stock

Moon Beam

$5.00

Pickering

$5.00

Arcadia

$5.00Out of stock

Brisco Point

$5.00

Shooter (Mezcal)

$13.00

Tower

$125.00

Add TOWER TOPPER GIFT

$35.00

Hot Sauce

$4.00

Cocktail Sauce

$4.00

Whitefish Caviar

$6.00

Horseradish

Dinner

Dill Dip

$10.00

Clam Dip

$14.00

Baked Oysters

$22.00

ADD Lardo

$6.00

Kale Salad

$18.00

Beef Shank Birria

$20.00

Raw Geoduck Crudo

$22.00

Mushroom Fritter

$32.00

Hama Hama Clams

$32.00

Salmon Steak

$42.00

Pouisson

$38.00

Bread

$8.00

Peanuts

$6.00

Olives

$8.00

Potatoes

$9.00

Side Spring Onion

$16.00

House Ketchup

$2.00

Aioli

$2.00

Extra Chips

$4.00

Side Dip

$5.00

Ritz

$2.00

Ritz (Tower)

Grilled Toast

$2.00

Birria N Mush

$8.00

HH Veggie Taco

$8.00

HH Smelt

$16.00

Spot Prawn Special

$32.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cobbler

$12.00

A la Mode

$8.00

Cheese Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Burnt Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Cake Cutting

$5.00

Birthday

Orange Blossom Panna Cotta

$10.00

Banquet

Event Bread

Event Olives

Event Peanuts

Event Dill Dip

Event Clam Dip

Event Geoduck

Event Salad

Sardine Toast

Event Egg Salad Toast

Event Rillette

Event Fish

Event Fritter

Event Leek & Fennel Strata

Event Mushroom Benedict

Event Eggs

Event Potatoes

Event House Bacon

Corn & Almond Cake

Event Extra Chips

Event Crispy Duck Leg

Mezcal Seminar: Pechuga

$120.00

Mezcal Seminar: Arroqueno

$150.00

Mezcal Seminar: Tepezate

$110.00

Mezcal Seminar: Ensemble

$50.00

Mezcal Seminar: Cuishe

$98.00

Mezcal Seminar: Espadin / Tobala

$85.00

Mezcal Seminar : Tobala

$115.00

Seminar Food

$5.00

Seminar Liquor

Beverages

Wine

GLS Alta Alella

$14.00

GLS Duomo Pet Nat

$19.00

GLS Ridge Of Wonders

$15.00

GLS DE Majas Rose

$13.00

GLS Monte Xanic Rose

$14.00

GLS Muscadet

$13.00

GLS Gorrondona/Txakolina

$14.00

GLS Inzolia

$12.00

GLS Vermentinu

$15.00

GLS Monte Xanic Chenin Blanc

$13.00Out of stock

GLS Gulfi Rosso

$18.00

GLS Argiolas Cannonau

$14.00

GLS Stolpman Love you Bunches

$17.00

GLS Lomita Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Capofaro Malvasia

$14.00

GLS Fenouillet Muscat

$15.00

Cheers

Corkage

$30.00

HH Liebart 375 BTL

$32.00

HH Inzolia BTL

$60.00

HH Lomita BTL

$70.00

HH White Glass

$10.00

BTL Mylonas Savatiano

$76.00

BTL Duomo Rosado Pet Nat

$92.00

BTL Jane Venture Cava

$75.00

BTL Liebart Pinot Meunier (375)

$60.00

BTL Liebart Pinot Meunier (750)

$100.00

BTL Billecart Cuvee

$440.00

BTL Laurent-Perrier Pinot

$210.00

BTL Pomalo Pet-Nat

$75.00

BTL Pierre Gerbais

$180.00

BTL Alta Alella

$68.00

BTL Folk Machine Gamay

$70.00

BTL Domaine Du Bagnol

$86.00

BTL Mina Penelope Montepulciano

$88.00

BTL Rezebel Txakolina

$62.00

BTL Ott Romassan Bandol

$360.00

BTL De Majas Rose

$65.00

BTL Monte Xanic Rose

$68.00

BTL Ridge Of Wnders

$75.00

BTL Lieubeau Muscadet

$65.00

BTL Gorrondona Txakolina

$68.00

BTL Inzolia

$60.00

BTL Monte Xanic Chenin

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Maestracci Vermentinu

$75.00

BTL Jerome Gabbro

$125.00

BTL Santo Assyrtiko

$110.00

BTL Pardas Pur Xarel Lo

$84.00

BTL Mina Penelope Sauv Blanc

$88.00

BTL Barrigon Charelo

$136.00

BTL Mortellito Grillo

$84.00

BTL Granbazan Albarino

$80.00

BTL COR Wine cellars Gewuztraminer/Gris

$76.00

BTL Divison Wine Chardonnay

$92.00

BTL Vigneti Vecchio

$134.00

BTL Los Loros Listan Blanco

$110.00

BTL Ashes And Diamonds

$136.00

BTL Lyrarkis Plyto

$72.00

BTL Gulfi Rosso

$88.00

BTL Argiolas Cardinera

$70.00

BTL Stolpman Love You Bunches

$85.00

BTL Cameron Abbey Pinot

$170.00

BTL JK Carriere

$136.00

BTL Occhipinti Frappato

$128.00

BTL Dominio Abejas Nebbiolo

$100.00

BTL Envinate Albahra Garnacha

$96.00

BTL Tenuta Nerello

$110.00

BTL Solar Fortun Syrah

$85.00

BTL Paolo Paoloni Sangiovese

$88.00

BTL Duoma Syrah

$100.00

BTL Solar Fortun Mourvedre

$84.00

BTL Lomita Pagano Grenache

$124.00

BTL Reynvaan Family Cabernet

$180.00

BTL Argiolas Turriga

$200.00

Lomita Cab

$65.00

Cocktails

Baby Come Back

$17.00

Boys of Summer

$18.00

Cheek To Cheek

$17.00

Days Like This

$22.00

Heat Is On

$18.00