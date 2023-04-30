- Home
- /
- Seattle
- /
- Wallingford
- /
- Westward
Westward
No reviews yet
2501 N Northlake Way
Seattle, WA 98103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Oysters
Dinner
Dill Dip
$10.00
Clam Dip
$14.00
Baked Oysters
$22.00
ADD Lardo
$6.00
Kale Salad
$18.00
Beef Shank Birria
$20.00
Raw Geoduck Crudo
$22.00
Mushroom Fritter
$32.00
Hama Hama Clams
$32.00
Salmon Steak
$42.00
Pouisson
$38.00
Bread
$8.00
Peanuts
$6.00
Olives
$8.00
Potatoes
$9.00
Side Spring Onion
$16.00
House Ketchup
$2.00
Aioli
$2.00
Extra Chips
$4.00
Side Dip
$5.00
Ritz
$2.00
Ritz (Tower)
Grilled Toast
$2.00
Birria N Mush
$8.00
HH Veggie Taco
$8.00
HH Smelt
$16.00
Spot Prawn Special
$32.00Out of stock
Desserts
Banquet
Event Bread
Event Olives
Event Peanuts
Event Dill Dip
Event Clam Dip
Event Geoduck
Event Salad
Sardine Toast
Event Egg Salad Toast
Event Rillette
Event Fish
Event Fritter
Event Leek & Fennel Strata
Event Mushroom Benedict
Event Eggs
Event Potatoes
Event House Bacon
Corn & Almond Cake
Event Extra Chips
Event Crispy Duck Leg
Mezcal Seminar: Pechuga
$120.00
Mezcal Seminar: Arroqueno
$150.00
Mezcal Seminar: Tepezate
$110.00
Mezcal Seminar: Ensemble
$50.00
Mezcal Seminar: Cuishe
$98.00
Mezcal Seminar: Espadin / Tobala
$85.00
Mezcal Seminar : Tobala
$115.00
Seminar Food
$5.00
Seminar Liquor
Beverages
Wine
GLS Alta Alella
$14.00
GLS Duomo Pet Nat
$19.00
GLS Ridge Of Wonders
$15.00
GLS DE Majas Rose
$13.00
GLS Monte Xanic Rose
$14.00
GLS Muscadet
$13.00
GLS Gorrondona/Txakolina
$14.00
GLS Inzolia
$12.00
GLS Vermentinu
$15.00
GLS Monte Xanic Chenin Blanc
$13.00Out of stock
GLS Gulfi Rosso
$18.00
GLS Argiolas Cannonau
$14.00
GLS Stolpman Love you Bunches
$17.00
GLS Lomita Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.00
Capofaro Malvasia
$14.00
GLS Fenouillet Muscat
$15.00
Cheers
Corkage
$30.00
HH Liebart 375 BTL
$32.00
HH Inzolia BTL
$60.00
HH Lomita BTL
$70.00
HH White Glass
$10.00
BTL Mylonas Savatiano
$76.00
BTL Duomo Rosado Pet Nat
$92.00
BTL Jane Venture Cava
$75.00
BTL Liebart Pinot Meunier (375)
$60.00
BTL Liebart Pinot Meunier (750)
$100.00
BTL Billecart Cuvee
$440.00
BTL Laurent-Perrier Pinot
$210.00
BTL Pomalo Pet-Nat
$75.00
BTL Pierre Gerbais
$180.00
BTL Alta Alella
$68.00
BTL Folk Machine Gamay
$70.00
BTL Domaine Du Bagnol
$86.00
BTL Mina Penelope Montepulciano
$88.00
BTL Rezebel Txakolina
$62.00
BTL Ott Romassan Bandol
$360.00
BTL De Majas Rose
$65.00
BTL Monte Xanic Rose
$68.00
BTL Ridge Of Wnders
$75.00
BTL Lieubeau Muscadet
$65.00
BTL Gorrondona Txakolina
$68.00
BTL Inzolia
$60.00
BTL Monte Xanic Chenin
$65.00Out of stock
BTL Maestracci Vermentinu
$75.00
BTL Jerome Gabbro
$125.00
BTL Santo Assyrtiko
$110.00
BTL Pardas Pur Xarel Lo
$84.00
BTL Mina Penelope Sauv Blanc
$88.00
BTL Barrigon Charelo
$136.00
BTL Mortellito Grillo
$84.00
BTL Granbazan Albarino
$80.00
BTL COR Wine cellars Gewuztraminer/Gris
$76.00
BTL Divison Wine Chardonnay
$92.00
BTL Vigneti Vecchio
$134.00
BTL Los Loros Listan Blanco
$110.00
BTL Ashes And Diamonds
$136.00
BTL Lyrarkis Plyto
$72.00
BTL Gulfi Rosso
$88.00
BTL Argiolas Cardinera
$70.00
BTL Stolpman Love You Bunches
$85.00
BTL Cameron Abbey Pinot
$170.00
BTL JK Carriere
$136.00
BTL Occhipinti Frappato
$128.00
BTL Dominio Abejas Nebbiolo
$100.00
BTL Envinate Albahra Garnacha
$96.00
BTL Tenuta Nerello
$110.00
BTL Solar Fortun Syrah
$85.00
BTL Paolo Paoloni Sangiovese
$88.00
BTL Duoma Syrah
$100.00
BTL Solar Fortun Mourvedre
$84.00
BTL Lomita Pagano Grenache
$124.00
BTL Reynvaan Family Cabernet
$180.00
BTL Argiolas Turriga
$200.00
Lomita Cab
$65.00