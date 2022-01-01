Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sea Grass Grille

review star

No reviews yet

807 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 1000

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Seafood Entrees

Tilapia

$27.00

Sauteed Tilapia Gluten Free In a golden asiago cheese crust

Mahi-Mahi

$28.00

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Gluten Free Mango vinaigrette glaze.

Low Country Kabobs

$27.00Out of stock

Grilled shrimp & andouille sausage with tomato and sweet onion.

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

With citrus tarragon beurre blanc

Grouper Piccata

$39.00

Sauteed with lemon, butter, white wine and capers.

Pasta Dinner

$28.00

Shrimp tossed with asiago cheese, garlic & cream over pasta

Shrimp & Pasta App Dinner

$15.00

Crab Salad Dinner

$27.00

Flounder Meuniere

$34.00Out of stock

SC Cobia

$42.00

Rockfish

$34.00

Beef Stroganoff

$30.00Out of stock

By Land Entrees

Breast of Duck

$32.00

Boneless breast with pomegranate, blueberry balsamic glaze.

Grilled Pork Loin Chop

$29.00

cranberry and apricot chutney

Veal Scaloppini

$32.00Out of stock

Shiitake and portobello mushrooms in a brandy cream sauce

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Grilled tenderloin topped with a gorgonzola butter

Aussie Rack of Lamb

$49.00

Herb crusted, lamb au jus

Tomato Pie Dinner

$26.00

Tomato Pie APP Dinner

$12.00

Mushroom Turnover Dinner

$12.00

Salads

Casear Salad

$6.50

House

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$6.50

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Kid's Salad

$4.50

Kid's Ice cream

$5.00

Soup/Sides

She-Crab Soup

$8.00+

Soup of the Day

$8.00+

Sides

Appetizers

Brie, Mozzarella and Tomatoes

$10.00

Brie, mozzarella and tomatoes with basil pesto and balsamic vinaigrette

Tomato Pie App

$12.00

Fresh tomatoes in a pie crust layered with fresh basil, gruyere, mozzarella and asiago cheese

Pate Plate

$10.00

house chicken liver pate served with onions, mustard and cornichons

Shrimp and Pasta App

$15.00

shrimp tossed with asiago cheese, garlic, pesto and crème over pasta

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Ducktrap River Smoked Salmon garnished with horseradish dill crème and capers

Wild Mushroom Turnover

$12.00Out of stock

wild mushroom duxelles in a puff pastry and topped with a portobello and shiitake cream sauce

Beet Salad

$10.00

Crab Salad

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi App

$16.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$9.00

Banana Foster Torte

$8.50

layered cake with chocolate, bananas, brown sugar and rum

Creme Brulee

$7.50

topped with caramelized brown sugar

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

oreo cookie crust, key lime caramel sauce

Sea Grass Soggy Cake

$9.00

chocolate & vanilla sponge cake soaked with coffee liqueur in a pool of creme anglaise

Baked Alaska

$14.00

strawberry and vanilla ice cream smothered in toasted méringue

Cranberry- Apple Crisp

$14.00

Coffee

Regular

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Iced Tea

Reg Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

Reg Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

Whole Milk

$3.50

Juice

Orange

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Food

Whole Tomato Pie

$36.00

Chutney (QT)

$20.00

Bread

$5.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$25.00

Whole Soggy Cake

$40.00

Sea Grass Sauce (QT)

$18.00

Block Choc Pate

$16.00

Ranch Dressing (QT)

$12.00

Oriental Dressing (QT)

$18.00

Blue Cheese Dressing (QT)

$18.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette (QT)

$19.00

General Merchandise

Chad's Seasoning Blend

$6.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Refined Southern seafood served in a tranquil cozy atmosphere perfect for lively conversation.

Website

Location

807 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 1000, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Other Sisters Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
13 Harbourside Lane HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
ELA’S On The Water
orange starNo Reviews
1 Shelter Cove Lane Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar - 841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Lulu Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
890 William Hilton Parkway Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) - 8 New Orleans Rd
orange starNo Reviews
8 New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island - Hilton Head Island
orange starNo Reviews
1-B New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hilton Head Island

The Old Oyster Factory
orange star4.5 • 5,250
101 Marshland Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Red Fish Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,991
8 Archer Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me
orange star4.5 • 2,091
11 Lagoon Rd Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Main Street Cafe & Pub
orange star4.5 • 956
1411 Main St. Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hilton Head Island
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston