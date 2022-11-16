Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sea Hut Charlotte

review star

No reviews yet

2812 West Sugar Creek Road

Charlotte, NC 28262

Popular Items

Calabash Shrimp & Fries
Boneless Fish Plate
Boneless Fish Sandwich

The Hook

Crab Cakes LG

$17.00

Crab Cakes SM

$9.00

Frog Legs

$5.00

Gator Bites

$18.00

Oysters

$14.00

Scallops

$14.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Wingettes 12

$18.00

Wingettes 7

$10.00

Crab Legs 1LB

$19.99

Clam Strips

$12.00

Calabash Shrimp

$12.00

The Anchor

Black Bass Sandwich

$13.00

Boneless Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Large Croaker Sandwich

$16.00

Small Croaker Sandwich

$12.00

Salmon Burger

$12.00

The Bait

Boneless Fish Plate

$14.00

Small Croaker Plate

$16.00

Large Croaker Plate

$19.00

Black Bass Plate

$17.00

Shrimp Plate

$14.00

Basa Plate

$16.00

Calabash Shrimp Plate

$14.00

The Showboats

Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

Assorted Cakes

$3.75

Assorted Pies

$3.75

Ovrboard

Whitting

$38.00+

Catfish

$38.00+

Perch

$38.00+

Tilapia

$38.00+

Bonesless Fish Only

$22.00+

Jumbo Shrimp (30)

$42.00

Wingettes (20)

$43.00

Choose Two

$24.00

Choose Three

$32.00

Captain Evan's Feast

$36.00

The Amateur

Calabash Shrimp & Fries

$7.00

Boneless Fish & Fries

$6.00

Wingettes & Fries

$7.00

Basa & Fries

$6.00

The Compliments

Fries

$3.75

Fried Okra

$3.75

Zucchini

$3.75

Hush Puppies

$3.75

Spicy Slaw

$3.75

Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.75

Baked Beans

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

Baked Potato

$3.75

Veggies

$3.75

Baked Mac & Cheese (Sundays ONLY)

$4.25

Yams (Sundays ONLY)

$4.25

Collards (Sundays ONLY)

$4.25

The Specials

The Fat Cat

$14.00

The Angry Fisherman

$16.00

Choose Your Po Boy

Pink Arginine Jumbo Shrimp

$17.00

Pink Arginine Jumbo Shrimp

Chef Special Black Bass

$25.00

Spots with two sides

$17.00

Fish and Grits

$16.00

Pink Argentine Shrimp w/2 sides

$21.00

Extra Condiments

Sea Hut Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Large SeaHut Tarter Sauce

$2.50

Sea Hut Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Large Sea Hut Cocktail Sauce

$2.50

Hot Sauce Packs

$0.75

Ketchup Packs

$0.75

Dressing

$1.00

The Wave

Tea

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Uptown

$2.50+

Assorted Sodas

$1.50

Gallon Tea

$6.75

Gallon Lemonade

$6.75

Gallon Uptown

$6.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sea Hut is a small, quaint restaurant that loves serving families. Always made to feel at home!

Location

2812 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262

Directions

