Sea Island South Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
High quality seafood served in a family friendly, counter service restaurant.
Location
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar - 6728 S Flores St
4.6 • 544
6728 S Flores St San Antonio, TX 78221
View restaurant
Blue Moon Mexican Restaurant - 3228 S Flores St
No Reviews
3228 S Flores St San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurant
Smashin Crab - Food Truck 2
No Reviews
3523 General Hudnell Drive San Antonio, TX 78226
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurant
More near San Antonio