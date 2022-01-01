A map showing the location of Sea Legs At The Beach 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy,Ste 24View gallery

Sea Legs At The Beach 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy,Ste 24

review star

No reviews yet

17851 Pacific Coast Hwy,Ste 24

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Canned Beer

Beer

$9.00

IPA

$12.00

Seltzer

$10.00

Champango

$10.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Vodka Red Bull

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

White Russian

$15.00Out of stock

You Call It

$12.00

Dbl

$6.00

Michelada

$15.00

Shot Glass

$8.00

Beer Buckets

Beer Bucket

$45.00

IPA Bucket

$60.00

Seltzer Bucket

$50.00

Mix And Match Bucket

$60.00

Wine

Champagne GLS

$7.00

Deloach GLS

$14.00

Hogwash

$12.00

Porch Pounder

$14.00

Bottomless

$20.00

Champagne BTL

$40.00

Deloach BTL

$50.00

NA Beverages

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Weird Tea

$3.00

Weird Water

$3.00

Black Riffle Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Food

Sealegs Burger

$13.00

1/3 LB BURGER PATTY SERVED WITH GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, ONION AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF FRIES

Hot Dog

$10.00

SCORED DOWN THE MIDDLE, SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH OUR HOUSE MADE IPA MUSTARD SERVED WITH FRIES

Beach Bucket Fries

$14.00

BOWL OF FRIES TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ASADA OR CHICKEN, DRIZZLED WITH CREMA, DICED TOMATOES, PICKLED JALAPEÑOS AND QUESO FRESCO CRUMBLES

Fries

$8.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHEESE, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, GUAC, SOUR CREAM AND SALSA

Blta

$13.00

BACON LETTUCE TOMATO AVOCADO

Bolsa Chica Dog

$12.00

XL HOT DOG SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH TOMATO, SLICED PICKLES, CARMELIZED ONIONS AND OUR HOUSE MADE IPA MUSTARD

Nacho Bucket

$14.00

BOWL OF CHIPS TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ASADA OR CHICKEN, CHEESE, SALSA, GAUCAMOLE AND ONIONS.

Fried Chicken Strips

$12.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES AND OUR HOUSEMADE HONEY MUSTARD

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Sealegs Burrito

$14.00

CARNITAS, ASADA OR CHICKEN WITH RICE, BLACK BEANS, CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES, GAUCAMOLE, ONIONS AND CILANTRO. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND SALSA.

Street Taco Trio

$12.00

3 TACOS SERVED WITH CILANTRO, ONIONS AND A SIDE OF CHIPS & SALSA

Tortas

$12.00

YOUR CHOICE OF ASADA, CHICKEN OR CARNITAS SERVED OVER A TORTA WITH SHREDDED CABBAGE, TOMATO AND AVOCADO

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

EGGS, BACON OR CHORIZO, CHEESE, GAUCAMOLE, SALSA AND A SIDE OF TATOR TOTS

Baja Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

EGGS, BACON OR CHORIZO, CHEESE, GAUCAMOLE AND SALSA OVER A BED OF TATOR TOTS

French Toast Sticks

$12.00

SERVED WITH FRESH FRUIT AND MARSCAPONE CHEESE

Brunch

Kings Hawaiian Monte

$14.00

Chilaqules

$14.00

French Toast Plate

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Breakfast Plate

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

17851 Pacific Coast Hwy,Ste 24, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Directions

