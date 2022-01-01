Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
1,322 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
2 floors boasting spectacular views of the Salem Harbor, offering waterfront dining on our seasonal patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails. **For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-741-0555**
Location
94 Wharf St, Salem, MA 01970
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salem
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurant