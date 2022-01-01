Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem

1,322 Reviews

$$

94 Wharf St

Salem, MA 01970

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

2 floors boasting spectacular views of the Salem Harbor, offering waterfront dining on our seasonal patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails. **For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-741-0555**

Website

Location

94 Wharf St, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Gallery
Sea Level Oyster Bar image
Sea Level Oyster Bar image
Sea Level Oyster Bar image
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
orange star4.0 • 2,399
86 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Bit Bar Salem
orange starNo Reviews
278 Derby Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
orange star4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Ledger - Salem, Mass
orange starNo Reviews
125 Washington St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 825
118 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Adriatic - Salem, MA
orange star4.5 • 781
155 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salem

Gulu Gulu Cafe
orange star4.2 • 2,485
247 Essex Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
orange star4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
orange star4.0 • 2,399
86 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 943
120 Washington St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 825
118 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Adriatic - Salem, MA
orange star4.5 • 781
155 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston