Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Sea Level Oyster Bar - Newburyport

1,265 Reviews

$$

1 MARKET SQ

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Popular Items

SIDE FRENCH FRIES
NACHOS
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

MOCKTAILS

HONEY LEMON & HELLFIRE

$6.00

The perfect combo of sweet & spicy with house made honey lemon grass simple, hellfire habanero shrub & lemonade

HONEY CRISP

$6.00

Apple cider, spiced vanilla syrup, and ginger beer

RED RASPBERRY FIZZ

$6.00

Raspberry lemonade meets crisp citrus fizz with just the right amount of bubbles

N/A BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE

JUICE

$3.00

LG SAN PELEGRINO

$8.00

MILK

$3.00

PANNA STILL WATER

$7.00

ROOT BEER 12oz

$5.00

SM SAN PELEGRINO

$6.00

CURBSIDE

CURBSIDE

Select this option if you want your to-go order brought to your car ( Please provide make, model, and color of your car under 'Special Request'. **All Curbside orders can be picked up at the east NRA lot, adjacent to Sea Level**)

Do you Need Silverware

SILVERWARE

Select this option if you need plastic silverware.

APPETIZERS

POPCORN SHRIMP

$14.00

Lightly fried, lemon butter aioli

0-STRINGS

$9.00

Chipotle ranch dipping sauce

CHOWDER FRIES

$16.00

French fries covered with fresh chowder, littleneck clams and cheddar/jack cheeses

NACHOS

$14.00+

Cheddar Monterey blend and chipotle queso, black bean corn pico de gallo, olives, jalapeños with sour cream and tomato avocado salsa on the side

FRIED PICKLES

$13.00

Local Maitland Farm pickles, chipotle ranch dipping sauce

CRISPY CALAMARI

$18.00

Lightly fried, choose one of the following; Rhode Island style cherry peppers topped with Parmesan served with marinara; or signature buffalo style with bleu cheese drizzle

ISLAND CHICKEN

$15.00

Lightly fried, on a skewer tossed in sweet chili glaze and apple pineapple chutney

CRAB CAKE

$17.00

Brown butter tartar, greens, lemon pepper poppy chips

FRESH MUSSELS

$17.00

Select a sauce: Provencal, seafood bisque or smoked tomato

POPCORN OF THE DAY

$4.00

RAW BAR

SHRIMP COCKTAIL EACH

$3.75

By the piece served with roasted red pepper dill cocktail sauce.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL 4

$15.00

4pc served with roasted red pepper dill cocktail sauce.

BAKED OYSTERS

$18.00

Blood orange chipotle butter and herb bread crumbs

FISH DIP

$12.00

Sea Level classic - creative twist, changes daily

Add 1/2 LOBSTER

$17.00

$1.50 OYSTER SPEC EA

$1.50

BETWEEN THE BREAD

ROSEMARY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, bacon and rosemary aioli on Texas toast served with fries and coleslaw

FRIED COD SANDWICH

$22.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce served on a brioche bun with fries and coleslaw

BLT

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Texas toast served with house-made chips and coleslaw

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$20.00

Lettuce, tomato and Old Bay aioli served on a brioche bun with fries and coleslaw

BURGER

$17.00

8oz combo chuck-short rib patty cooked to order, served with fries, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, onion & side of Sea Level sauce. Add sautéed mushrooms, onion, peppers, bacon, Swiss, American, cheddar or bleu cheese for 1ea

BBQ BURGER

$18.00

Bacon, onion strings, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, fries and coleslaw

AMERICAN BURGER

$18.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fried pickles, Sea Level sauce, fries and coleslaw

SOUP/SALAD/SIDES/KIDS

SQUASH WEDGE SALAD

$10.00

Squash wedge, crumbled bleu cheese, spiced pumpkin seeds, vanilla bean caramel vinaigrette

BABY RED GEM SALAD

$10.00

Burnt orange vinaigrette, cranberry Wensleydale cheese, candied walnuts, apples

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Crisp romaine, arugula, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$9.00+

NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER QUART

$17.00

SOUP OF DAY

$10.00+

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

Served with French fries, chips, apple sauce or kids salad

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Served with French fries, chips, apple sauce or kids salad

KID PASTA WITH SAUCE

$12.00

Mac and cheese Butter or marinara

KID PIZZA

$12.00

Cheese or Pepperoni

KID STEAMED LOBSTER

$27.00

Served with French fries

KIDS BURGER

$12.00

Served with French fries, chips, apple sauce or kids salad

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$12.00

Served with French fries, chips, apple sauce or kids salad

POPCORN BUCKET

$4.00

SIDE CHIPS

$2.50

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

SIDE GRLD BREAD

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$3.00

SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.50

SIDE TRUFFLE MASHED

$6.50

SIDE VEGETABLES

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE SWEET FRIES

$7.00

SIDE STEAMED RICE

$3.00

Cup DRESSING TOGO

$5.00

ENTREES

YELLOWFIN BLACK & WHITE SESAME TUNA

$31.00

Served rare, cucumber ocean salad, warm sushi rice cake, crab dynamite, sesame avocado, wasabi cream

BAKED SCALLOPS

$29.00

Mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, lemon chive butter and puff pastry

BAKED SEAFOOD PIE

$29.00

Mixed fish, scallop, shrimp, mussels, sherry cream, vegetables and mashed potatoes, Ritz cracker crumbs

ROASTED HADDOCK

$29.00

Crabmeat crusted, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, lemon chive butter sauce

STEAK TIPS

$24.00

Cheddar, chive, bacon mashed potatoes, root beer demi-glace and crispy onion salad

SEAFOOD STEW

$27.00

Scallops, shrimp, mussels, littlenecks, mixed fish in smoky tomato sauce, chorizo, lemon butter aioli. Add pasta $3

ATLANTIC SALMON

$28.00

Parmesan, roasted tomato and mushroom risotto, lemon pesto, arugula, red onion salad and pistachio

BUCATINI PASTA

$18.00

Capers, roasted tomatoes, spinach, Parmesan, white wine butter sauce topped with herb ricotta. Add chicken or Shrimp for an extra charge

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$32.00

Lobster ravioli, asparagus, mushroom, sherry cream

MAC & CHEESE

$17.00

Creamy cheddar Monterey blend, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs. Add Crispy chicken shrimp or lobster for and extra charge

STEAMED LOBSTER

$39.00

1¼ lb, New England style, Old Bay roasted potatoes, corn on the cob and drawn butter

STUFFED LOBSTER

$45.00

Overstuffed with crab, Old Bay roasted potatoes, corn on the cob and drawn butter

PLUM ISLAND CLAMBAKE

$42.00

1¼ lb lobster served with littleneck clams, mussels, chorizo, Old Bay roasted potatoes, corn on the cob and drawn butter

FRESH SEAFOOD (Pick 1 Sauce Pick 2 Sides)

GRILLED SALMON

$27.00

For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

GRILLED SWORD

$27.00

For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

GRILLED TUNA

$31.00

For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

GRILLED SHRIMP

$27.00

For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

GRILLED MARKET

$26.00

For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

SEARED TUNA

$31.00

For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

SEARED SALMON

$27.00

For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

SEARED COD

$25.00

For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

SEARED MARKET

$26.00

For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

SEARED SCALLOP

$29.00

For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

FRIED SEAFOOD

FRIED COD PLATE

$25.00

Served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

FRIED SHRIMP PLATE

$27.00

Served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

FRIED SCALLOP PLATE

$29.00

Served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

FISHERMANS PLATTER

$38.00

Combination of calamari, cod, shrimp and scallops served with French fries, onion rings, and coleslaw

FRIED COD SANDWICH

$22.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce served on a brioche bun with fries and coleslaw

FRIED SHRMP SANDWICH

$27.00

Served with French fries and coleslaw

FRIED SCALLOP SANDWICH

$29.00

Served with French fries and coleslaw

CHICKEN FINGER ENTREE (5)

$16.00

Served with French fries, coleslaw and ranch dressing

HOUSE MADE PIZZA

NORTH SHORE 3-WAY PIZZA

$16.00

Shaved steak, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, roasted habanero aioli, crispy onions

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.00

Roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, burrata cheese, balsamic

GARLIC BREAD PIZZA

$15.00

Herb butter, Parmesan, mozzarella, parsley, chive, chili flake served with side of marinara. Add Calamari 8

BLACK GARLIC/ PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.00

Black garlic, herbed ricotta, mozzarella

FIGGY PIGGY PIZZA

$16.00

Prosciutto, fig, caramelized onion, blue cheese

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

Bacon, caramelized onions, dried cranberries, blue cheese, and fig compote

TACOS N THINGS

FISH OF THE DAY TACOS

$18.00

Blackened fish of the day, Veracruz slaw, chili sambal aioli, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, soft corn tortillas

BAJA TACOS

$18.00

Lightly fried cod, lettuce, pepper jack, avocado salsa, cilantro crema, soft flour tortilla

COOL RANCH TACOS

$16.00

Pulled chicken, crunchy ranch taco shell, lettuce, avocado salsa, pepper jack, chipotle ranch, cotija cheese

BANG BANG SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$18.00

Shrimp, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, topped with bang bang sauce and scallions

TUNA POKE

$23.00

Steamed rice, citrus soy, edamame sea weed salad, avocado sesame salad

DESSERTS

ADD ICE CREAM

$2.00

SMORES SKILLET

$9.00

COSMIC SUNDAE

$9.00

Rich chocolate brownie with ganache, rainbow chips, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$6.00

IBC Root beer & vanilla ice cream

FRIED OREOS (6)

$9.00

4 Puff pastry wrapped with bruleed fluff, peanut butter sauce, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar

BANANA CRM PIE JAR

$9.00

MISSISSIPPI MUD PIE CAKE

$9.00

BRUNCH 2022 (11-3)

2 FRIED EGGS

$6.00

BREAKFAST BOWL

$17.00

Scrambled eggs with peppers, onions, chorizo cheddar cheese on top of home fries served with side of salsa

BREAKFAST BOWL BURRITO

$17.00

Scrambled eggs with peppers, onions, chorizo cheddar cheese on top of home fries served with side of salsa

FLORENTINE BENNY

$18.00

Grilled English muffin, spinach, roasted tomatoes, pesto, and poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce

FRUIT & DOUGHNUTS

$8.00

PANCAKES

$10.00+

Buttermilk pancakes , plain, blueberry or chocolate chip, with maple syrup

SIDE BACON 4pc

$6.00

SIDE BRKFT SAUSAGE (2)

$5.00

SIDE CHORIZO

$5.00

SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.00

SIDE HOLLANDAISE (4oz)

$2.00

SIDE HOMEFRIES

$4.00

SMOKD SALMON PIZZA

$18.00

Cream cheese, red onion, capers, everything bagel seasoning, cracked runny egg

TRIPLE DECKER SAND

$15.00+

3 slice grilled Texas toast with fried eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, lettuce, tomato, sea level sauce served with chips and coleslaw

2 SCRMBLED EGGS

$6.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Boasting spectacular views of the Merrimack River on our seasonal patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails. **For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-462-8862**

Website

Location

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

