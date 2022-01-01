Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sea Salt Creamery + Bakeshop 9712 W State St

No reviews yet

9712 W State St

Star, ID 83669

Cakes

Carrot Cake

$6.50

carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

decadent chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.50

gluten free chocolate cake

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Whole Cake

$35.00

Whole Cake

$40.00

Cold Pies

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate cheesecake

$8.50

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

graham cracker crust with coconut cream

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Cream Pie

$7.00

Sour Lemon Cream

$6.00

lemon curd topped with creme fraiche

Whole Pie ($35)

$35.00

Whole Pie ($40)

$40.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

bottled

Float

$8.00

vanilla ice cream with ice cold root beer poured over

French Press Hot Coffee

$3.00

french press

Hot Tea

$2.50

single use bag

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Milk Shake

$8.00

ice cream blended with milk finished with whipped cream, spinkles, and a cherry

Soda

$2.50

Huckleberry shake

$9.00

Pies

Apple Hand Pie

$6.50

Bourbon Maple Pecan Pie

$8.00

Caramel Apple Pie

$8.00

Quiche

$6.00

Whole Pie ($30)

$30.00

Whole Pie ($35)

$35.00

Whole Pie ($40)

$40.00

Treats

Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

chunky chocolate cookie

Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

gluten free coconut "cookie" dipped in chocolate

Cowboy cookie

$2.50

Eclair

$5.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Lemon Bars

$3.00

potato based dough, topped with sugary glaze

Molasses Cookie

$2.50

Potato Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Pumpkin Bread

$5.50

Salted White Chocolate Oatmeal

$2.50

white chocolate cookie finished with sea salt

Scone

$3.00

Sea Salt Caramel Brownie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Retails

Chocolate by Josh

$9.00

Mini bar

$5.00

Christmas Pie

Bourbon Maple Pecan

$35.00

Huckleberry Cheesecake

$40.00

Handmade Whip

$5.00

Caramel Sauce

$5.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$35.00

Banana Cream Pie - Whole

$35.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$40.00

Christmas Cookies Box

$20.00

Apple Bread Pudding

$15.00

Toffy Tin

$12.00

Thanksgiving Pie

Bourbon Maple Pecan

$35.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$35.00

Caramel Sauce

$5.00

Handmade Whip

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$35.00

Salted Caramel Apple Streusel

$40.00

Spiced Pumpkin Cream Pie w/ Sour Cream Whip

$35.00

Traditional Pumpkin Pie

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Pie+Ice cream= Happiness

Location

9712 W State St, Star, ID 83669

