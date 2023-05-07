Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sea Salt - Naples

1186 3rd St S, Naples, FL

Naples, FL 34102

DRINKS

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Yuengling

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$8.00

Wine

1439 Gancia Prosecco

$48.00

1437 Luna Nuda Rosé Prosecco

$60.00

1402 Pommery NV

$97.00

0195 Attems Pinot Grigio

$60.00

0091 Cottat Sancerre

$80.00

0354 St. Clair Sauv Blanc

$64.00

0133 Valckenberg Riesling

$46.00

0030 Vincent Girardin, Pouilly-Fuissé

$86.00

0271 Antica Chard

$85.00

0003 Chat Gorodnne Rosé

$56.00

1047 Ponzi Tavola PN

$78.00

1335 Piattelli Malbec

$48.00

0891 Rodano Chianti

$68.00

0737 Guidobono Barolo

$140.00

1001 Borgonero

$72.00

1091 Austin Hope, Paso Robles

$85.00

1166 Adaptation Cab

$148.00

House White

$40.00

House Red

$40.00

LUNCH Available from 12-3p

Lunch

Blackened Tuna Bowl | red cabbage | baby romaine | sundried tomato | cashews | cucumber seaweed salad | soy-mustard dressing

$24.00

Poached Shrimp Bowl | heirloom tomato | onion | butter lettuce | avocado | feta | caper-lime vinaigrette

$26.00

Grilled Mango & Lobster Salad | butter lettuce | pickled onions | heirloom tomato radish | candied cashews | orange balsamic

$32.00

Blackened Fish Taco Salad | tortilla | romaine | avocado | red onion | cabbage | cucumber | tomato | cilantro | lime

$20.00

Wild Salmon Salad | little gem lettuce | apple-raisin crunch | gorgonzola | pistachio | lemon-yogurt dressing

$26.00

Petite Filet Caesar | black angus | shaved parmesan | tomato | crostini

$35.00

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich | lettuce | tomato | pickled celery | classic tartar | classic house fries

$22.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich | kimchi aioli | green papaya-cilantro slaw | classic house fries

$24.00

Lobster Reuben | fontina | tarragon | chives | classic house fries

$32.00

Wagyu Beef Burger | pimento cheese | bourbon BBQ | crispy onions | pickles

$24.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich | red wine BBQ | miso-jalapeño slaw

$19.00

Avocado Stuffed Jumbo Lump Crab Meat | Sea Salt cocktail sauce | sweet potato fries

$26.00

Branzino Fillet | grilled asparagus | tomato | capers | black olives | toasted couscous

$29.00

Fish & Chips | fresh Florida mahi-mahi | tartar sauce

$22.00

Grilled Swordfish | shaved brussels sprouts | pecorino | lemon breadcrumbs

$28.00

Pan Roasted Snapper | artichokes | green olives | roasted tomato & fennel scampi

$31.00

Grilled Sea Scallops | roasted baby beets | apple | mint | goat cheese | walnuts | aged balsamic

$32.00

Housemade Pappardelle | wagyu beef bolognese | parmesan

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location

1186 3rd St S, Naples, FL, Naples, FL 34102

Directions

