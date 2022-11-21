Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Sea Salt - Naples

review star

No reviews yet

1186 3rd Street South

Naples, FL 34105

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Yuengling

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$8.00

Wine

1439 Gancia Prosecco

$48.00

1437 Luna Nuda Rosé Prosecco

$60.00

1454 Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose

$84.00

1402 Pommery NV

$97.00

0195 Borghi Pinot Grigio

$60.00

0091 Cottat Sancerre

$80.00

0357 Dog Point Sauv Blanc

$64.00

0210 Guado al Tasso Vermentino

$64.00

0133 Kesseler Riesling

$46.00

0050 Jean-Marc Boillot, Macon'16

$64.00

0271 Antica Chard

$80.00

0004 Ott, BY OTT Rosé

$64.00

0101 Ragotière Muscadet

$65.00

1047 Ponzi Tavola PN

$78.00

0525 Vincent Girardin Bourgogne

$85.00

1335 Piattelli Malbec

$48.00

0891 Rodano Chianti

$68.00

0737 Guidobono Barolo

$140.00

1001 Borgonero

$72.00

1091 Austin Hope, Paso Robles

$80.00

1166 Adaptation Cab

$148.00

House White

$40.00

House Red

$40.00

Lunch

Blackened Tuna Bowl | red cabbage | baby romaine | sundried tomato | cashews | cucumber seaweed salad | soy-mustard dressing

$24.00

Poached Shrimp Bowl | heirloom tomato | onion | butter lettuce | avocado | feta | caper-lime vinaigrette

$26.00

Lobster & Burrata | baby kale | persimmons | spiced pumpkin seeds | winter squash | cranberries | truffled fig vinaigrette

$32.00

Blackened Fish Taco Salad | tortilla | romaine | avocado | red onion | cabbage | cucumber | tomato | cilantro | lime

$20.00

Wild Salmon Salad | little gem lettuce | apple-raisin crunch | gorgonzola | pistachio | lemon-yogurt dressing

$24.00

Petite Filet Caesar | black angus | shaved parmesan | tomato | crostini

$35.00

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich | lettuce | tomato | pickled celery | classic tartar | classic house fries

$22.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich | kimchi aioli | green papaya-cilantro slaw | classic house fries

$24.00

Lobster Reuben | fontina | tarragon | chives | classic house fries

$32.00

Wagyu Beef Burger | pimento cheese | bourbon BBQ | crispy onions | pickles

$24.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich | red wine BBQ | miso-jalapeño slaw

$19.00

Avocado Stuffed Jumbo Lump Crab Meat | Sea Salt cocktail sauce | sweet potato fries

$26.00

Branzino Fillet | grilled asparagus | tomato | capers | black olives | toasted couscous

$29.00

Fish & Chips | fresh Florida mahi-mahi | tartar sauce

$22.00

Grilled Swordfish | shaved brussels sprouts | pecorino | lemon breadcrumbs

$28.00

Pan Roasted Snapper | artichokes | green olives | roasted tomato & fennel scampi

$29.00

Grilled Sea Scallops | roasted baby beets | apple | mint | goat cheese | walnuts | aged balsamic

$32.00

Housemade Pappardelle | wagyu beef bolognese | parmesan

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
1186 3rd Street South, Naples, FL 34105

