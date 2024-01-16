- Home
Seaside Cafe- Bayley's Camping Resort 275 Pine Point Road
275 Pine Point Road
Scarborough, ME 04074
Apps
- 12 Pieces Wings$14.99
- 6 Pieces Wings$10.99
- 12 Piece Tenders$21.99
- 6 Piece Tenders$11.99
- Fried Buffalo Brussel Sprouts
Breaded, with a sweet, spicy and creamy sauce$10.99
- Fried Mushrooms
Battered fried mushrooms$9.99
- Fries
Large
- Haddock Bites
Haddock nuggets with tartar sauce$11.99
- Hummus Plate
Roasted red pepper hummus served with pita chips, bell pepper strips, broccoli, and carrots$13.99
- Loaded Fries or Tots
Fries or Tots with creamy cheese sauce and bacon.$11.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)
With marinara.$9.99
- Onion Rings
Deep-fried until golden$9.99
- Pickle Fries
With our secret sauce$9.99
- Poutine
Fries or Tots with gravy and cheese curds$11.99
- New England Clam Cake$3.99
- Bang Bang Shrimp$10.99
- Ultimate Nachos$12.99
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.99
Bowls
Cafe/Bakery
Cafe/RTE
- BEC English$4.99
- HEC English$4.99
- SEC Burrito$8.99
- BEC Burrito$8.99
- HEC Burrito$8.99
- Ham and Cheese Sub
- Turkey and Cheese Sub
- Chicken Salad Sub
- Garden Salad
- Caesar Salad
- Cheeseburger$5.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger$6.99
- Chicken Tenders$6.99
- Fried Mushrooms$5.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
- Hot Coffee
- Home Fries$3.99
- Tots$3.99
- Haddock Bites$6.99
- Hash Browns$3.99
- Chicken Sandwich$6.99
- Loaded Breakfast slice$4.75
- Meatlovers Breakfast Slice$4.50
- Cheese Slice$3.00
- Roni Slice$3.50
Entrées
- Fried Haddock Bite Basket
Fried haddock nuggets, fries and coleslaw$16.99
- Fried Shrimp Basket
Jumbo fried shrimp, fries, and coleslaw$16.99
- Clam Cake Dinner
3 clam cakes, fries, and coleslaw$13.99
- Korean Beef Rice Bowl
Korean beef over kimchi fried rice with peppers, onions and mushrooms drizzled with umami aioli$18.99
- Taiwanese Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
Taiwanese fried chicken over kimchi fried rice with peppers, onions and mushrooms drizzled with umami aioli$14.99
- Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken tenders, fries and coleslaw$16.99
- Bayley's Baked Mac & Cheese
Our secret blend of cheese and shells baked with a garlic Ritz cracker crumb$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Dipper Bowl$15.99
- Almost Famous Bowl$15.99
Foot Long Dogs
- Chicago Style
Topped with yellow mustard, green relish, onions, tomatoes, pickles, sweet peppers and a sprinkle of celery salt$6.00
- Bacon Cheddar
Covered with chunks of crispy bacon and a tangy Cheddar sauce$6.50
- Red Hot
Smothered with meat or veggie chili, onions and mustard$6.00
- Red Alert
Topped with chopped jalapeños, sport peppers, giardiniera and a sprinkle of cayenne$5.50
- Slaw Dog
Covered with sweet coleslaw$5.00
- Kraut Dog
Topped with our house-made sauerkraut and mustard$6.50
- Your Dog
Choose as many toppings as you like$5.00
Handhelds
- Cheesesteak
Steak and American cheese$14.99
- Smash Burger
Angus beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese$10.99
- Fish Tacos
Three soft tortillas with fried haddock, pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle aioli$16.99
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce and pickles. Ask to make it spicy!$12.99
- Fried Haddock Sandwich
Fresh fried haddock on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce$14.99
- Korean Beef Sandwich
Korean beef, peppers, onions, and umami aioli$11.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Pizza
- Bayley's House Special
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage and black olive$24.99
- Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, blue cheese crumble, buffalo sauce, and pizza cheese$23.99
- BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, onion, tomato, pizza cheese and BBQ sauce$23.99
- Fresh Veggie
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomato$23.99
- Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ham$23.99
- Monster Pepperoni
Triple pepperoni, red sauce, pizza cheese and a hot honey drizzle$23.99
- The Big Hangover
One of our breakfast pizzas, pepper, onions, sausage, bacon, ham and egg with American and pizza cheese$24.99
- The Country Sausage
Sausage gravy, scrambled egg and pizza cheese$24.99
- Wild Benny
Diced ham, scrambled egg, hollandaise sauce and pizza cheese$24.99
- Build Your Own
Large. Start with our hand-tossed crust or classic thin crust$16.99
- Cheese Pizza$16.99
- Big Mac$24.99
Quesadillas
- Fajita
Fajita chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken*
Grilled buffalo chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, tomato and blue cheese crumbles$11.00
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fried chicken, ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon cream sauce$9.50
- Steak Bomb
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese$8.50
Salads
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomato, shredded carrot, red onion, cucumber, croutons, and choice of dressing$13.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in a Caesar dressing$13.99
- Ginger Shrimp Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, jalapeño pepper, shredded carrot, and tomatoes tossed in a light sesame-ginger dressing, topped with grilled ginger shrimp$16.99
- Caprese Salad
Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil, seasoned with salt, and olive oil$13.99
Wrap It Up
- Fajita Wrap
Fajita chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream in wrap$10.00
- Buffalo Tender Wrap
Crispy strips of breaded chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato in a wrap, served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing$11.00
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap
Fried chicken, ham, Swiss cheese and dijon cream sauce$9.50
- Garden Goodness Wrap
A mix of fresh raw vegetables and your choice of cheese in a wrap$8.50
Breakfast
- Eggs Bennedict
Traditional Eggs Benedict with our house hollandaise, 2 poached eggs over english muffins and ham.$13.99
- Biscuits and Gravy
Country sausage gravy with two eggs your way.$13.99
- Breakfast Sammy
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage on a grilled english muffin or biscuit with egg and cheese.$8.99
- Bayleys Basics
2 eggs, choice of bacon, ham or sausage and your choice of toast.$7.99
- Big Fred's Combo
2 Eggs, your choices of potato, meat and pancakes or french toast.$13.99
- Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled egg, bacon, peppers, onions and cheese with salsa and sour cream.$13.99
- Build Your Own Omlette
3 egg omlette built your way!$9.99
- Avocado Toast
1 slice of toast, guacamole and 1 eggs.$8.99
- Pancake Stack
3 house made pancakes$10.99
- Child Buffet$13.99
- Adult buffet$15.99
- French Toast$10.99
Soda
Alcoholic Bev
- Batson River Loon Call$8.00
- Bud$5.50
- Bud Light$5.50
- Coors Light$5.50
- Miller Light$5.50
- Portland Pale Ale$8.00
- Orono Tubular$8.00
- Orono Blue Berry$8.00
- Absolute Cocktail$8.00
- Gin & Juice$8.00
- Malibu Cocktail$8.00
- Two Chicks Cocktails$8.00
- Jack & Coke$8.00
- Prosecco$6.00
- Rose'$6.00
- Nutril$8.00
- Truly$8.00
- Twisted Tea$8.00
- Chardonay$6.00
- Cabernet Sav$6.00
- Corona$8.00
LOBSTER ROLLS
Ice Cream
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
275 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, ME 04074