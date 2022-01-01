Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

SEA SMOKE BBQ of Martha's Vineyard

48 Reviews

$$

7 Oakland Ave

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Order Again

SIDES

Choose from 8oz 1-2ppl / 16oz 2-4ppl / 32oz 4-8ppl
SMOKED CHICKEN BUFFALO DIP- HALF POUND

SMOKED CHICKEN BUFFALO DIP- HALF POUND

$9.99

Try our house made Smoked chicken buffalo dip. Sooooooo good. Just take off the cover and microwave for 30 second to a minute depending on your oven, or transfer it to an oven safe container and bake til warm!. Or eat it cold!! Cream cheese base. Enjoy a small bag of FREE chips! 8oz serving

GRANDMA SMOKE'S BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES

GRANDMA SMOKE'S BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES

$2.50+

Our housemade bread & butter pickles are out of this world delicious...just a pinch of heat, a smack of sweet and a kick of sour makes these things addictive!

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$4.00+

8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$4.00+Out of stock

8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl / 32 oz feeds 4-8 ppl A classic Southern potato salad with hints of mustard.

CLASSIC MACARONI SALAD

CLASSIC MACARONI SALAD

$4.00+

8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl / 32 oz feeds 4-8 ppl Classic & Creamy Elbow Macaroni Salad that makes a BBQ complete! Tossed with red peppers, celery, onion and sweet pickle relish in a seasoned mayo base.

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$5.50+

8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl / 32 oz feeds 4-8 ppl Just enough oooey and gooey, a blend of queso, jack and cheddar cheeses.

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$4.00+

This year our baked beans contain bacon, also Worcestershire sauce which does contain anchovy and garlic. GF. 8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl

COLLARD GREENS- MIld

COLLARD GREENS- MIld

$7.00

Fresh collard greens, ham hock, ACV. mild (1) feeds 1-2 ppl / (2) feeds 2-4 ppl / (4) feeds 4-8 ppl

CANDIED PEPPER BACON

CANDIED PEPPER BACON

$11.99Out of stock

3-4 slices of super thick cut bacon candied with brown sugar, 100% maple syrup and butcher pepper. Amazing sweet, bacony, peppery amazingness!! So, so, so good!!!

CORN PUDDING

CORN PUDDING

$4.00+

8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl Some call it spoon bread, but whatever you call it this is the best stuff going! Sweet, moist, buttery and delicious!!

CORN BREAD

CORN BREAD

$2.00

1 slice of some fine corn bread.

SANDWICH ROLLS

SANDWICH ROLLS

$1.50

We made the switch to Brioche Buns. They hold up well to BBQ and, well, everyone loves them! Sandwich guide: you can get 1-2 sandwiches out of 8oz of pork...generally there is 4-8oz of pork in one sandwich depending on your appetite...

PIT SMOKED CHILI

PIT SMOKED CHILI

$11.99

Pit Smoked Brisket chili with onion, kidney beans, red pepper, poblano, garlic, spices, topped with cheese & sour cream. 16oz. Serves 1-2

MAIN COURSES

Same as years past, this is our takeout meat section, bulk packed, combined with other meats when possible to save materials and keep everything nice and warm
BRISKET- HALF POUND

BRISKET- HALF POUND

$14.99

16 hours in the smoker and 16 seconds on your plate because IT IS THE BEST YOU HAVE HAD!! Salt & pepper rubbed. does not come with bbq sauce (doesn't need it) make sure you add sauce if you would like some with your order. Serves 1 hungry person, two with smaller appetites... We slice and pack the brisket when you arrive so it is as fresh as possible! We also combine, so if you order 2 half pounds we slice up one pound and present it in one container.

CHOPPED CHICKEN THIGH- HALF POUND (BONELESS)

CHOPPED CHICKEN THIGH- HALF POUND (BONELESS)

$9.99

Unbelievably delicious smoked and chopped boneless chicken thigh! Moist and flavorful with classic smoke flavor from our 100% local oak wood in the smoker! Sooooo good!!!! 8 oz portion serves 1-2 people depending on appetite.

PULLED PORK- HALF POUND

PULLED PORK- HALF POUND

$9.99

Our amazing pulled pork is smoked for 6-8 hours and has a tangy-sweet vinegar and bbq sauce flavor. This is more of a 'Carolina style' pulled pork, not as saucy and sweet as Northeast pulled pork. 8 oz serves 1-2 people depending on their appetite. The average sandwich has around 6oz of pulled pork in it. Does not come with a side of sauce, if you like yours super saucy it would make sense to buy an additional one, but we do add some extra sauce on the pork as we pack it!

HALF RACK PORK RIBS- ST LOUIS

HALF RACK PORK RIBS- ST LOUIS

$19.97

Succulent and tender ribs that come unsliced so they stay warmer during your drive home... Dry rubbed Ribs do not come with any sauce. You can choose “wet” and we will mop sauce on them as we finish them off on the grill. If you would like extra sides of sauce please add them to your cart.

FULL RACK PORK RIBS- ST LOUIS

FULL RACK PORK RIBS- ST LOUIS

$39.00

Succulent and tender ribs that come unsliced so they stay warmer during your drive home... Dry rubbed Ribs do not come with any sauce. You can choose “wet” and we will mop sauce on them as we finish them off on the grill. If you would like extra sides of sauce please add them to your cart.

BRISKET HOT LINKS- HALF POUND (med spice)

BRISKET HOT LINKS- HALF POUND (med spice)

$9.99Out of stock

These smoked hot links are brand new! Housemade- all beef… not too spicy (medium) and made with our brisket off cuts!! Yum!! does not come with side sauces, please make sure you select some if you would like to add them, we recommend Carolina Mustard but go with what you love! Serves 1 hungry person, two with smaller appetites...

SPECIAL: PIT MASTER'S PIE

SPECIAL: PIT MASTER’S PIE

$17.99

In a 7” round container we layer our famous corn pudding on the bottom, then our house made baked beans, followed by a delicious layer of Mac n Cheese and then we top it all off with pulled pork and a sweet n Smokey bbq sauce drizzle. So. Dang. Good. This “pie” serves 1-3+ people depending on appetite. A great way to have your entire dinner in one bowl!

SPECIAL: PIT MASTER'S PIE Jr

SPECIAL: PIT MASTER’S PIE Jr

$11.99

In a 16oz deli container we layer our famous corn pudding on the bottom, then our house made baked beans, followed by a delicious layer of Mac n Cheese and then we top it all off with pulled pork and a sweet n Smokey bbq sauce drizzle. So. Dang. Good. This “pie” serves 1+ people depending on appetite. A great way to have your entire dinner in one bowl! 1 pound of food!

SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE BOWL

SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE BOWL

$16.99

Creamy Mac n cheese with our smoked chicken chopped and marinated in our house made sweet and Smokey BBQ sauce.

PULLED PORK MAC N CHEESE BOWL

PULLED PORK MAC N CHEESE BOWL

$16.99

Creamy Mac n cheese topped with our Carolina style pulled pork with sweet n Smokey bbq sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE BOWL

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE BOWL

$16.99

Creamy Mac n cheese with our smoked chicken chopped and marinated in house buffalo sauce.

DESSERTS

KENTUCKY BOURBON PECAN PIE SLICE

KENTUCKY BOURBON PECAN PIE SLICE

$8.99

Does anything in this world go better with BBQ than a Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie? Why are we even still talking, just order this! lol

SWEET POTATO-MAPLE CHEESECAKE SLICE

SWEET POTATO-MAPLE CHEESECAKE SLICE

$7.99Out of stock

This is the PERFECT way to finish a BBQ meal...trust me, get it!! YUMMMMM!!!

REESES PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE PIE

REESES PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE PIE

$6.99

Reeeses peanut butter chocolate mousse pie!! Since most of our menu is calorie free you can afford to have a couple slices of this amazing pie!! Haha.

CORN BREAD

CORN BREAD

$2.00

1 slice of some fine corn bread.

EXTRA SAUCES

We provide some sauce with each main course but if you love them so much and you need more here you go! EVERY sauce is made in house with no processed sugar...sweetened with molasses, honey or brown sugar
3 OZ SWEET N SMOKEY BBQ

3 OZ SWEET N SMOKEY BBQ

$1.50

3 oz of our unbelievable house BBQ sauce. Over 20 ingredients make this one of a kind!

14.25 oz Sweet n Smokey BBQ sauce bottled!

14.25 oz Sweet n Smokey BBQ sauce bottled!

$9.50

Finally! Sea Smoke BBQ sauce bottled! The perfect gift and a necessity in your kitchen!! 14.2 ounces

3 OZ CAROLINA MUSTARD SAUCE

3 OZ CAROLINA MUSTARD SAUCE

$1.75

21 ingredients make this one of the best mustard based bbq sauces you have ever had. It goes great on EVERYTHING!! Chef Robert brought it to us in 2019 and we don't see it ever leaving!!

3 OZ 'LEXINGTON RED' HOT SAUCE

3 OZ ‘LEXINGTON RED’ HOT SAUCE

$1.00

Tangy, spicy hot sauce with red pepper flakes. Great on anything. 3oz portion.

BEVERAGES

SALE! FAT TIRE AMBER ALE 16oz

SALE! FAT TIRE AMBER ALE 16oz

$1.50
SALE ! VOODOO RANGER JUICY HAZE IPA 19.2oz

SALE ! VOODOO RANGER JUICY HAZE IPA 19.2oz

$1.50
SALE! VOODOO RANGER IPA 19.2oz

SALE! VOODOO RANGER IPA 19.2oz

$1.50
SALE! WASH ASHORE LIME GINGER HARD SELTZER 16oz

SALE! WASH ASHORE LIME GINGER HARD SELTZER 16oz

$1.00
SALE! WASH ASHORE POMEGRANATE TANGERINE HARD SETZER 16oz

SALE! WASH ASHORE POMEGRANATE TANGERINE HARD SETZER 16oz

$1.00
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00
SARASOTA SPARKLING SPRING WATER

SARASOTA SPARKLING SPRING WATER

$3.00
MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.95Out of stock
COKE 20oz

COKE 20oz

$3.00
DIET COKE 20oz

DIET COKE 20oz

$3.00
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.50
BOYLAN ORANGE SODA

BOYLAN ORANGE SODA

$3.50
BOYLAN ROOT BEER SODA

BOYLAN ROOT BEER SODA

$3.50
SIMPLY LEMONADE

SIMPLY LEMONADE

$3.50
PURE LEAF SWEET TEA

PURE LEAF SWEET TEA

$3.00
ARNOLD PALMER LEMONADE & ICED TEA

ARNOLD PALMER LEMONADE & ICED TEA

$2.00
JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50
JARRITOS LIME

JARRITOS LIME

$3.50
JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$3.50
SPINDRIFT LEMON

SPINDRIFT LEMON

$3.00Out of stock
SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT

SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00
SPINDRIFT CUCUMBER

SPINDRIFT CUCUMBER

$3.00
SPINDRIFT BLACKBERRY

SPINDRIFT BLACKBERRY

$3.00
SPINDRIFT TEA & LEMON

SPINDRIFT TEA & LEMON

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
100% LOCALLY SMOKED BBQ!

Website

Location

7 Oakland Ave, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Directions

Sea Smoke BBQ image
Sea Smoke BBQ image

