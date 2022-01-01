- Home
- /
- Oak Bluffs
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Sea Smoke BBQ
SEA SMOKE BBQ of Martha's Vineyard
48 Reviews
$$
7 Oakland Ave
Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SIDES
SMOKED CHICKEN BUFFALO DIP- HALF POUND
Try our house made Smoked chicken buffalo dip. Sooooooo good. Just take off the cover and microwave for 30 second to a minute depending on your oven, or transfer it to an oven safe container and bake til warm!. Or eat it cold!! Cream cheese base. Enjoy a small bag of FREE chips! 8oz serving
GRANDMA SMOKE'S BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES
Our housemade bread & butter pickles are out of this world delicious...just a pinch of heat, a smack of sweet and a kick of sour makes these things addictive!
COLESLAW
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl
POTATO SALAD
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl / 32 oz feeds 4-8 ppl A classic Southern potato salad with hints of mustard.
CLASSIC MACARONI SALAD
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl / 32 oz feeds 4-8 ppl Classic & Creamy Elbow Macaroni Salad that makes a BBQ complete! Tossed with red peppers, celery, onion and sweet pickle relish in a seasoned mayo base.
MAC N CHEESE
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl / 32 oz feeds 4-8 ppl Just enough oooey and gooey, a blend of queso, jack and cheddar cheeses.
BAKED BEANS
This year our baked beans contain bacon, also Worcestershire sauce which does contain anchovy and garlic. GF. 8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl
COLLARD GREENS- MIld
Fresh collard greens, ham hock, ACV. mild (1) feeds 1-2 ppl / (2) feeds 2-4 ppl / (4) feeds 4-8 ppl
CANDIED PEPPER BACON
3-4 slices of super thick cut bacon candied with brown sugar, 100% maple syrup and butcher pepper. Amazing sweet, bacony, peppery amazingness!! So, so, so good!!!
CORN PUDDING
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl Some call it spoon bread, but whatever you call it this is the best stuff going! Sweet, moist, buttery and delicious!!
CORN BREAD
1 slice of some fine corn bread.
SANDWICH ROLLS
We made the switch to Brioche Buns. They hold up well to BBQ and, well, everyone loves them! Sandwich guide: you can get 1-2 sandwiches out of 8oz of pork...generally there is 4-8oz of pork in one sandwich depending on your appetite...
PIT SMOKED CHILI
Pit Smoked Brisket chili with onion, kidney beans, red pepper, poblano, garlic, spices, topped with cheese & sour cream. 16oz. Serves 1-2
MAIN COURSES
BRISKET- HALF POUND
16 hours in the smoker and 16 seconds on your plate because IT IS THE BEST YOU HAVE HAD!! Salt & pepper rubbed. does not come with bbq sauce (doesn't need it) make sure you add sauce if you would like some with your order. Serves 1 hungry person, two with smaller appetites... We slice and pack the brisket when you arrive so it is as fresh as possible! We also combine, so if you order 2 half pounds we slice up one pound and present it in one container.
CHOPPED CHICKEN THIGH- HALF POUND (BONELESS)
Unbelievably delicious smoked and chopped boneless chicken thigh! Moist and flavorful with classic smoke flavor from our 100% local oak wood in the smoker! Sooooo good!!!! 8 oz portion serves 1-2 people depending on appetite.
PULLED PORK- HALF POUND
Our amazing pulled pork is smoked for 6-8 hours and has a tangy-sweet vinegar and bbq sauce flavor. This is more of a 'Carolina style' pulled pork, not as saucy and sweet as Northeast pulled pork. 8 oz serves 1-2 people depending on their appetite. The average sandwich has around 6oz of pulled pork in it. Does not come with a side of sauce, if you like yours super saucy it would make sense to buy an additional one, but we do add some extra sauce on the pork as we pack it!
HALF RACK PORK RIBS- ST LOUIS
Succulent and tender ribs that come unsliced so they stay warmer during your drive home... Dry rubbed Ribs do not come with any sauce. You can choose “wet” and we will mop sauce on them as we finish them off on the grill. If you would like extra sides of sauce please add them to your cart.
FULL RACK PORK RIBS- ST LOUIS
Succulent and tender ribs that come unsliced so they stay warmer during your drive home... Dry rubbed Ribs do not come with any sauce. You can choose “wet” and we will mop sauce on them as we finish them off on the grill. If you would like extra sides of sauce please add them to your cart.
BRISKET HOT LINKS- HALF POUND (med spice)
These smoked hot links are brand new! Housemade- all beef… not too spicy (medium) and made with our brisket off cuts!! Yum!! does not come with side sauces, please make sure you select some if you would like to add them, we recommend Carolina Mustard but go with what you love! Serves 1 hungry person, two with smaller appetites...
SPECIAL: PIT MASTER’S PIE
In a 7” round container we layer our famous corn pudding on the bottom, then our house made baked beans, followed by a delicious layer of Mac n Cheese and then we top it all off with pulled pork and a sweet n Smokey bbq sauce drizzle. So. Dang. Good. This “pie” serves 1-3+ people depending on appetite. A great way to have your entire dinner in one bowl!
SPECIAL: PIT MASTER’S PIE Jr
In a 16oz deli container we layer our famous corn pudding on the bottom, then our house made baked beans, followed by a delicious layer of Mac n Cheese and then we top it all off with pulled pork and a sweet n Smokey bbq sauce drizzle. So. Dang. Good. This “pie” serves 1+ people depending on appetite. A great way to have your entire dinner in one bowl! 1 pound of food!
SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE BOWL
Creamy Mac n cheese with our smoked chicken chopped and marinated in our house made sweet and Smokey BBQ sauce.
PULLED PORK MAC N CHEESE BOWL
Creamy Mac n cheese topped with our Carolina style pulled pork with sweet n Smokey bbq sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE BOWL
Creamy Mac n cheese with our smoked chicken chopped and marinated in house buffalo sauce.
DESSERTS
KENTUCKY BOURBON PECAN PIE SLICE
Does anything in this world go better with BBQ than a Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie? Why are we even still talking, just order this! lol
SWEET POTATO-MAPLE CHEESECAKE SLICE
This is the PERFECT way to finish a BBQ meal...trust me, get it!! YUMMMMM!!!
REESES PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE PIE
Reeeses peanut butter chocolate mousse pie!! Since most of our menu is calorie free you can afford to have a couple slices of this amazing pie!! Haha.
CORN BREAD
1 slice of some fine corn bread.
EXTRA SAUCES
3 OZ SWEET N SMOKEY BBQ
3 oz of our unbelievable house BBQ sauce. Over 20 ingredients make this one of a kind!
14.25 oz Sweet n Smokey BBQ sauce bottled!
Finally! Sea Smoke BBQ sauce bottled! The perfect gift and a necessity in your kitchen!! 14.2 ounces
3 OZ CAROLINA MUSTARD SAUCE
21 ingredients make this one of the best mustard based bbq sauces you have ever had. It goes great on EVERYTHING!! Chef Robert brought it to us in 2019 and we don't see it ever leaving!!
3 OZ ‘LEXINGTON RED’ HOT SAUCE
Tangy, spicy hot sauce with red pepper flakes. Great on anything. 3oz portion.
BEVERAGES
SALE! FAT TIRE AMBER ALE 16oz
SALE ! VOODOO RANGER JUICY HAZE IPA 19.2oz
SALE! VOODOO RANGER IPA 19.2oz
SALE! WASH ASHORE LIME GINGER HARD SELTZER 16oz
SALE! WASH ASHORE POMEGRANATE TANGERINE HARD SETZER 16oz
BOTTLED WATER
SARASOTA SPARKLING SPRING WATER
MEXICAN COKE
COKE 20oz
DIET COKE 20oz
GINGER ALE
BOYLAN ORANGE SODA
BOYLAN ROOT BEER SODA
SIMPLY LEMONADE
PURE LEAF SWEET TEA
ARNOLD PALMER LEMONADE & ICED TEA
JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH
JARRITOS LIME
JARRITOS PINEAPPLE
SPINDRIFT LEMON
SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT
SPINDRIFT CUCUMBER
SPINDRIFT BLACKBERRY
SPINDRIFT TEA & LEMON
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
100% LOCALLY SMOKED BBQ!
7 Oakland Ave, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557