Sea Street Pizzeria
12 Sea St
Weymouth, MA 02191
Pizza
Pizza
Homemade dough, seasoned crushed tomatoes, four cheese blend (Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, & Parm).
Porky Tater- Signature Za
Tater Tots, Crispy Bacon, Sea Sauce Drizzle, & Extra Cheese Made on our homemade dough with seasoned, crushed tomatoes, & four cheese blend ( Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone)
Pizza Italiano - Signature Za
Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Banana Peppers, Grated Provolone. Made on our homemade dough with seasoned, crushed tomatoes, & four cheese blend ( Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone)
Chicky Chicky Parm Parm- Signature Za
So nice they named it twice! Breaded Chicken, Grated Parm, Grated Provolone, Garlic Parm Sauce. Made on our homemade dough with seasoned, crushed tomatoes, & four cheese blend ( Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone)
Nashville Chicken Bacon Ranch- Signature Za
Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Nashville Sauce, Ranch. Made on our homemade dough with seasoned, crushed tomatoes, & four cheese blend ( Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone)
Carnivores- Signature Za
Chorizo, Fennel Sausage, Bacon, Meatball. Made on our homemade dough with seasoned, crushed tomatoes, & four cheese blend ( Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone)
Two Topping
Two Topping Pizza
Three Topping
Three Topping Pizza
Four Topping
Four topping pizza
Veggilicious - Signature Za
Spinach, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & tomatoes.
Hot Hawaiian- Signature Za
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple, & Jalapeños.
The Works
Pepperoni, Chicken, Hamburger, Meatball, Green Peppers, Red Onions, & Mushrooms.
Greek
Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, feta, & black olives.
Teriyaki Za
Teriyaki chicken, pineapple, & red onions.
Bleu Buffalo
Buffalo chicken, bacon, & bleu cheese.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, red onions, & bacon.
Salads
Tossed
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, & Green Pepper
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, & Black Olives
Caesar
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, & Caesar Dressing.
Antipasto
Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Hot Capicola, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, & Provolone Cheese
Southwestern
Grilled chicken, baby spinach, black beans, corn, crushed tortilla chips, green peppers, red onions, & ranch dressing.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, breaded chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, buffalo sauce, & Bleu cheese dressing.
Steak & Cheese
Shaved steak, American cheese, mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, & olive oil.
White Tuna
Solid white tuna, mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, & hot relish.
Hamburger
Hamburger, mixed greens, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, & tomatoes.
Subs & Sammys (Sandwiches)
Steak Bomb
Steak, Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, & Grilled Green Peppers
Steak & Cheese
Steak & Cheese
Steak, Egg, & Cheese
Steak, Egg, & Cheese
Sausage, Pepper, & Onion
Grilled: Fennel Sausage, Green Peppers, & Onions.
Hamburger
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Hamburger with cheese.
Chicken Parm
Chicken Breast breaded with our homemade, seasoned bread crumbs. Marinara, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone.
Chorizo & Cheese
Grilled Chorizo (spicy Portuguese sausage) and cheese.
Meatball, Provolone, & Parm
Meatballs, Provolone, Parm, & Marinara
Italian
Italian meats: Hot Capicola, Mortadella, & Genoa Salami Provolone cheese
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Veggie
Grilled Veggies: tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & banana peppers
Tuna (Solid White)
Solid white tuna mixed with mayo.
Turkey & Cheese
Sliced Turkey with cheese.
Chicken Cutlet
Chicken breast breaded with our homemade, seasoned bread crumbs.
Roast Beef & Cheese
Sliced Roast Beef & Cheese.
Ham & Cheese
Sliced Ham & cheese.
Sloppy Jose- Signature Sub
Chorizo, Jalapeños, Mexican Cheese Blend, Red Onions, Grilled Green Peppers.
Pigalo Chicken- Signature Sub
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, American Cheese, Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes.
Half 'n Half- Signature Sub
Half chicken parm & half meatball parm. Breaded Chicken, Meatballs, Provolone, Mozzarella, Parm, & Marinara.
Country Chicken- Signature Sub
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Ham, Pickles, Mozzarella, & Sea Sauce.
Nashville Chicken Bacon Ranch
Nashville Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon, & Ranch.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger(s) with pepper jack cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, & red onions.
Sea Street Steak Bomb
Shaved steak, fontina cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & Genoa salami served on a 12" sub roll.
BBQ Clucker
Chicken cutlets, Fontina cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, & red onions.
Jack the Chicken
Chicken cutlet, chipotle mayo, tomatoes, & pepper jack cheese.
Spicy Clucker
Chicken cutlet, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, bacon, chipotle mayo, & tomatoes.
Pastrnak's Pastrami
Hot pastrami, pickles, mustard, horseradish, & Swiss cheese.
Tatum's Turkey
Sliced turkey, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, & bacon.
The Great White
Solid white tuna, pepper jack cheese, hot peppers, onions, & pickles.
Breakfast of Champions
Eggs, bacon, Genoa salami, white onions, green peppers, American cheese, & ketchup.
Pastrami & Swiss
Hot Pastrami & Swiss cheese.
Western
Ham, eggs, American cheese, green peppers, & onions.
Club Sandwich
Cheeseburger
Two cheeseburgers with bacon stacked on three pieces of bread.
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey with bacon on three pieces of bread.
BLT
BLT on three pieces of bread.
Italian
Italian meats, provolone cheese, & bacon on three pieces of bread.
Ham & Cheese
Ham, cheese, & bacon on three pieces of bread.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Two cheeseburgers with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & BBQ sauce served on three pieces of wheat bread.
Specialty Wraps
Western Omellette
Eggs, Cheese, Yellow Onions, Ham, & Green Peppers in a wheat wrap.
Greek Chicken
Grilled chicken, Feta cheese, Red Onions, Black Olives, & Greek Dressing in a wheat wrap.
Chicken Caesar
Grilled or breaded chicken, romaine, parm, & crutons.
Sausage, Pepper, & Onion
Grilled Fennel Sausage, Green Peppers, & Onions.
Grilled Cheese
Desserts
Appetizers/Sides
Fries
Crispy fries baked in the oven seasoned with salt & pepper.
Bacon Cheesy Fries
Waffle fries with bacon and Mozzarella cheese.
Breaded Chicken
Roughly a pound of chicken that is breaded with our homemade, seasoned bread crumbs. We cut the chicken into strips.
Onion Rings
Crispy onion rings baked in the oven seasoned with salt & pepper.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
12" sub roll that is baked with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara. Small is 6 pieces & Large is 10 pieces.
Cheesy Bread Sticks
Made on our homemade dough with Mozzarella cheese. 10" & served with marinara.
Sampler
Small order comes with small French fries, onion rings, & Mozzarella sticks. Large order comes with large French fries, onion rings, & Mozzarella sticks. Each order offers a savings & opportunity to get more for your dollar.
Chicken Wings
8 piece
Shrimp
5 pieces of shrimp.
Stromboli
Calzone stick. Stretched dough with fontina & mozzarella cheese & the filling of your choice. Rolled up and baked then cut in half.
Beverages
Seasonings/ Sauces/ Condiments
Dinners
Chicken Cutlet Strips
Two chicken cutlets that we bread with our homemade, seasoned bread crumbs & slice into strips. Served with a side of French fries & onion rings.
Hamburger
4oz thick burger patty served on a bulky roll with French fries & onion rings on the side.
Chicken Parm Sammy
Chicken cutlet with marinara, mozzarella, parm, & provolone served on a bulky roll. Served with fries and onion rings as sides.
Chicken Cutlet Sammy
Chicken cutlet on a bulky roll. Served with fries & onion rings.
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese cooked in bacon fat. Served with fries & onion rings.
Chicken Wing
6 piece wings served with fries & onion rings.
Buffalo Chicken Strips
We bread our chicken breast in our homemade breading. The chicken is tossed in buffalo sauce and cut into strips then served with fries & onion rings.
Burger-cue
Two 4oz patties, BBQ sauce, bacon, crispy onions, pepper jack cheese, & jalapeños. Served on a toasted bulky roll with fries & onion rings on the side.
Specials
Snack Pack
Large fries, large onion rings, & breaded chicken cutlets. ($30 Value = 50% off = Save $15)
Special 1
Two large cheese pizzas. ($26 Value = 30% = Saving $8)
Special 2
Large cheese pizza, large 1 topping pizza, & large fries. ($36 Value = 31% off = Saving $11)
Special 3
Large cheese pizza, large 2 topping pizza, large fries, & large onion rings. ($47 Value = 37% Off = $17 Savings)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving delicious food for all to enjoy! Offerings range from pizza to subs to salads and more.
12 Sea St, Weymouth, MA 02191