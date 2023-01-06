Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sea Street Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

12 Sea St

Weymouth, MA 02191

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

Pizza

$10.00+

Homemade dough, seasoned crushed tomatoes, four cheese blend (Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, & Parm).

Porky Tater- Signature Za

$15.50+

Tater Tots, Crispy Bacon, Sea Sauce Drizzle, & Extra Cheese Made on our homemade dough with seasoned, crushed tomatoes, & four cheese blend ( Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone)

Pizza Italiano - Signature Za

$15.50+

Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Banana Peppers, Grated Provolone. Made on our homemade dough with seasoned, crushed tomatoes, & four cheese blend ( Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone)

Chicky Chicky Parm Parm- Signature Za

$15.50+

So nice they named it twice! Breaded Chicken, Grated Parm, Grated Provolone, Garlic Parm Sauce. Made on our homemade dough with seasoned, crushed tomatoes, & four cheese blend ( Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone)

Nashville Chicken Bacon Ranch- Signature Za

$15.50+

Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Nashville Sauce, Ranch. Made on our homemade dough with seasoned, crushed tomatoes, & four cheese blend ( Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone)

Carnivores- Signature Za

$15.50+

Chorizo, Fennel Sausage, Bacon, Meatball. Made on our homemade dough with seasoned, crushed tomatoes, & four cheese blend ( Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone)

Two Topping

$13.50+

Two Topping Pizza

Three Topping

$14.50+

Three Topping Pizza

Four Topping

$15.50+

Four topping pizza

Veggilicious - Signature Za

$15.50+

Spinach, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & tomatoes.

Hot Hawaiian- Signature Za

$15.50+

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple, & Jalapeños.

The Works

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Chicken, Hamburger, Meatball, Green Peppers, Red Onions, & Mushrooms.

Greek

$15.99+

Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, feta, & black olives.

Teriyaki Za

$14.50+

Teriyaki chicken, pineapple, & red onions.

Bleu Buffalo

$13.99+

Buffalo chicken, bacon, & bleu cheese.

BBQ Chicken

$14.99+

BBQ chicken, red onions, & bacon.

Salads

Tossed

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, & Green Pepper

Greek Salad

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, & Black Olives

Caesar

$9.25

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, & Caesar Dressing.

Antipasto

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Hot Capicola, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, & Provolone Cheese

Southwestern

$13.25Out of stock

Grilled chicken, baby spinach, black beans, corn, crushed tortilla chips, green peppers, red onions, & ranch dressing.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Romaine, breaded chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, buffalo sauce, & Bleu cheese dressing.

Steak & Cheese

$15.25

Shaved steak, American cheese, mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, & olive oil.

White Tuna

$13.25

Solid white tuna, mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, & hot relish.

Hamburger

$12.50

Hamburger, mixed greens, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, & tomatoes.

Subs & Sammys (Sandwiches)

Steak Bomb

$10.50+

Steak, Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, & Grilled Green Peppers

Steak & Cheese

$9.75+

Steak & Cheese

Steak, Egg, & Cheese

$10.50+

Steak, Egg, & Cheese

Sausage, Pepper, & Onion

$9.75+

Grilled: Fennel Sausage, Green Peppers, & Onions.

Hamburger

$9.75+

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

$9.75+

Hamburger with cheese.

Chicken Parm

$10.50+

Chicken Breast breaded with our homemade, seasoned bread crumbs. Marinara, Mozzarella, Parm, & Provolone.

Chorizo & Cheese

$10.50+

Grilled Chorizo (spicy Portuguese sausage) and cheese.

Meatball, Provolone, & Parm

$9.75+

Meatballs, Provolone, Parm, & Marinara

Italian

$8.75+

Italian meats: Hot Capicola, Mortadella, & Genoa Salami Provolone cheese

BLT

$8.75+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Veggie

$8.75+

Grilled Veggies: tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & banana peppers

Tuna (Solid White)

$10.50+

Solid white tuna mixed with mayo.

Turkey & Cheese

$8.75+

Sliced Turkey with cheese.

Chicken Cutlet

$10.50+

Chicken breast breaded with our homemade, seasoned bread crumbs.

Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.75+

Sliced Roast Beef & Cheese.

Ham & Cheese

$8.75+

Sliced Ham & cheese.

Sloppy Jose- Signature Sub

$14.00

Chorizo, Jalapeños, Mexican Cheese Blend, Red Onions, Grilled Green Peppers.

Pigalo Chicken- Signature Sub

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, American Cheese, Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes.

Half 'n Half- Signature Sub

$14.00

Half chicken parm & half meatball parm. Breaded Chicken, Meatballs, Provolone, Mozzarella, Parm, & Marinara.

Country Chicken- Signature Sub

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Ham, Pickles, Mozzarella, & Sea Sauce.

Nashville Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Nashville Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon, & Ranch.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99+

Hamburger(s) with pepper jack cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, & red onions.

Sea Street Steak Bomb

$13.25

Shaved steak, fontina cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & Genoa salami served on a 12" sub roll.

BBQ Clucker

$12.49+

Chicken cutlets, Fontina cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, & red onions.

Jack the Chicken

$11.99+

Chicken cutlet, chipotle mayo, tomatoes, & pepper jack cheese.

Spicy Clucker

$13.50+

Chicken cutlet, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, bacon, chipotle mayo, & tomatoes.

Pastrnak's Pastrami

$10.99+

Hot pastrami, pickles, mustard, horseradish, & Swiss cheese.

Tatum's Turkey

$10.99+

Sliced turkey, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, & bacon.

The Great White

$12.75+

Solid white tuna, pepper jack cheese, hot peppers, onions, & pickles.

Breakfast of Champions

$11.49+

Eggs, bacon, Genoa salami, white onions, green peppers, American cheese, & ketchup.

Pastrami & Swiss

$9.75+

Hot Pastrami & Swiss cheese.

Western

$9.75+

Ham, eggs, American cheese, green peppers, & onions.

Club Sandwich

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Two cheeseburgers with bacon stacked on three pieces of bread.

Turkey & Cheese

$11.50

Turkey with bacon on three pieces of bread.

BLT

$11.50

BLT on three pieces of bread.

Italian

$11.50

Italian meats, provolone cheese, & bacon on three pieces of bread.

Ham & Cheese

$11.50

Ham, cheese, & bacon on three pieces of bread.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Two cheeseburgers with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & BBQ sauce served on three pieces of wheat bread.

Specialty Wraps

Western Omellette

$10.50

Eggs, Cheese, Yellow Onions, Ham, & Green Peppers in a wheat wrap.

Greek Chicken

$10.50

Grilled chicken, Feta cheese, Red Onions, Black Olives, & Greek Dressing in a wheat wrap.

Chicken Caesar

$10.50

Grilled or breaded chicken, romaine, parm, & crutons.

Sausage, Pepper, & Onion

$10.50

Grilled Fennel Sausage, Green Peppers, & Onions.

Grilled Cheese

Classic

$7.00

Wheat bread, cheese, & cooked in bacon fat.

Italian

$8.50

Grilled cheese cooked in bacon fat with Hot Capicola, Mortadella, & Genoa Salami

Roni & Jalapeno

$8.50

Grilled Cheese cooked in bacon fat with Pepperoni & Jalapeños.

Porky

$8.50

Grilled Cheese cooked in bacon fat with ham & bacon.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Gourmet Brownie

$2.50

Chocolate Brownie with nuts.

Moon Cookie

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Whoopie Pie

$2.50

Milano

$1.00

2 Milano Cookies

Dessert Platter

$5.49

Pick 3 of the desserts and enjoy some savings with the platter.

Appetizers/Sides

Fries

$5.00+

Crispy fries baked in the oven seasoned with salt & pepper.

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$8.50+

Waffle fries with bacon and Mozzarella cheese.

Breaded Chicken

$13.00

Roughly a pound of chicken that is breaded with our homemade, seasoned bread crumbs. We cut the chicken into strips.

Onion Rings

$7.00+

Crispy onion rings baked in the oven seasoned with salt & pepper.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.00

12" sub roll that is baked with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50+

Served with Marinara. Small is 6 pieces & Large is 10 pieces.

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.00+

Made on our homemade dough with Mozzarella cheese. 10" & served with marinara.

Sampler

$18.00+

Small order comes with small French fries, onion rings, & Mozzarella sticks. Large order comes with large French fries, onion rings, & Mozzarella sticks. Each order offers a savings & opportunity to get more for your dollar.

Chicken Wings

$10.00

8 piece

Shrimp

$5.00

5 pieces of shrimp.

Stromboli

$12.00

Calzone stick. Stretched dough with fontina & mozzarella cheese & the filling of your choice. Rolled up and baked then cut in half.

Beverages

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Fanta- Orange

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Moxie

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.75

Red Bull

$2.75

Bubly

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

Seasonings/ Sauces/ Condiments

Seasonings/ Sauces/ Condiments

$0.75

Sauce Flight

$3.00

5 Sauces

Dinners

Chicken Cutlet Strips

$14.99

Two chicken cutlets that we bread with our homemade, seasoned bread crumbs & slice into strips. Served with a side of French fries & onion rings.

Hamburger

$13.99

4oz thick burger patty served on a bulky roll with French fries & onion rings on the side.

Chicken Parm Sammy

$14.99

Chicken cutlet with marinara, mozzarella, parm, & provolone served on a bulky roll. Served with fries and onion rings as sides.

Chicken Cutlet Sammy

$13.99

Chicken cutlet on a bulky roll. Served with fries & onion rings.

Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Classic grilled cheese cooked in bacon fat. Served with fries & onion rings.

Chicken Wing

$14.99

6 piece wings served with fries & onion rings.

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$15.75

We bread our chicken breast in our homemade breading. The chicken is tossed in buffalo sauce and cut into strips then served with fries & onion rings.

Burger-cue

$17.99

Two 4oz patties, BBQ sauce, bacon, crispy onions, pepper jack cheese, & jalapeños. Served on a toasted bulky roll with fries & onion rings on the side.

Specials

Snack Pack

$15.00

Large fries, large onion rings, & breaded chicken cutlets. ($30 Value = 50% off = Save $15)

Special 1

$18.00

Two large cheese pizzas. ($26 Value = 30% = Saving $8)

Special 2

$25.00

Large cheese pizza, large 1 topping pizza, & large fries. ($36 Value = 31% off = Saving $11)

Special 3

$30.00

Large cheese pizza, large 2 topping pizza, large fries, & large onion rings. ($47 Value = 37% Off = $17 Savings)

Chips

Dirty Deli Chips

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving delicious food for all to enjoy! Offerings range from pizza to subs to salads and more.

Website

Location

12 Sea St, Weymouth, MA 02191

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boathouse Bistro - Hingham
orange starNo Reviews
19 Shipyard Drive Hingham, MA 02043
View restaurantnext
The Beth
orange starNo Reviews
18 Shipyard Drive Hingham, MA 02043
View restaurantnext
Niko's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
948 Broad Street Weymouth, MA 02189
View restaurantnext
The Venetian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
909 Broad Street Weymouth, MA 02189
View restaurantnext
Rivershed Braintree
orange starNo Reviews
35-37 Commercial st Braintree, MA 02184
View restaurantnext
Four Square Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 420
16 COMMERCIAL ST Braintree, MA 02184
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Weymouth
South Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
East Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Braintree
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Hingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Cohasset
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Milton
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston