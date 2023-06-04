Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Salad

SEA Thai Bistro

738 Reviews

$$

2350 Midway Dr

Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pad Thai

$18.00

prawn, chicken, and tofu, stir fried rice noodle with egg, carrot, onion, peanuts and bean sprouts

Yellow Curry

$19.00

mild curry with coconut milk, sweet potato, carrot, bell pepper, onion*, garlic*, crispy shallot *in curry paste, can not be omitted

Drunken Noodle

$17.00

chicken, stir fried wide rice noodle, egg, carrot, bell pepper, tomato, Thai basil, onion, bean sprouts


APPETIZERS

Little Baskets

$12.00

crispy egg noodles, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion, cashew, sweet chili vinaigrette wrapped in romaine lettuce cups (4 pc)

Thai Bruschetta

$17.00

grilled prawns, avocado, peanut sauce, Asian pesto, green onion on grilled Village Bakery bread (4 pc)

Crispy Prawns

$15.00

(4) prawns w/bacon bits* wrapped in an egg roll wrapper, flash fried and served with cucumber, tomato relish with onion and crushed peanut. *bacon can NOT be omitted

Panko Crusted Tofu

$11.00

fresh tofu panko coated and flash fried. Served w/cucumber, carrot, onion relish and soy glaze

Firecracker Shrimp

$17.00

(5) prawns panko coated and flash fried. served with garnish of jalapeno, bell pepper, cashew, onion, carrot and served with a sweet chili sauce

Portobello Mushroom Tempura

$15.00

panko coated portobello mushroom slices flash fried and served w/ peanut sauce and cucumber, carrot, onion, and sweet chili relish (6 pc)

Starter's Parade

$30.00

2 each: golden veggie spring rolls, crispy prawns, chicken satay, pork potstickers, Thai prawn bruschetta, little baskets and peanut and sweet chili dipping sauces. Please, NO substitutions

Pork Potstickers

$14.00

ground pork, ginger, sesame, cabbage, chives, garlic, on top of shredded cabbage with soy glaze. (5 pc)

Grilled Chicken Satay

$14.00

marinated chicken breast with peanut sauce. (4pc)

Golden Spring Rolls

$14.00

carrot, tarro root, mushrooms, onions, garlic wrapped in egg roll wrapper and flash fried. Service with lettuce, mint, shallot, carrot and cashews to make a do-it-yourself wrap. Served with a sweet chili sauce. (3 pc cut in half)

Spicy Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

(5) prawns panko coated and flash fried. Served with a spicy lemon grass sauce, jalapenos, green onions and cilantro

Pork Spare Ribs

$20.00

(6) pork spareribs tossed with onions, garlic, Thai basil, and a sweet and spicy soy glaze

SOUPS

Chicken Galangal Soup

$10.00

coconut milk broth, chicken, shimeji mushroom, cherry tomato, shallot, green onion, cilantro PINT

Lemongrass Prawn Soup

$13.00

lemongrass, Thai chili, shallot, tomato, cilantro, green onion, prawns PINT

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$19.00

rice noodles, tri tip, cilantro, shallot, onion, yu choi, chili

Spicy Seafood Noodle Soup

$26.00

rice noodles, scallop (1), prawns (3), sea bass (2 pc), cilantro, shallot, onion, yu choi

Zen Soup

$10.00

fresh tofu, shimeji mushroom, ginger, shallot, cilantro, soy PINT

SALADS

Cucumber & Avocado Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, cucumber, cashews, peanut, avocado and roasted peanut vinaigrette

Grilled Tri Tip Salad

$17.00

sliced grilled tri tip, mixed greens, shallot, tomato, carrot, cilantro, toasted rice powder, lime vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$13.00

kale, jicama, red onion, pecans, roasted peanut vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, green apple, PECAN, goat cheese, lime vinaigrette

Spicy Chicken 'Larb' Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, cabbage, cilantro, mint, shallot, avocado, rice powder, chili flake, lime vinaigrette

Apple Prawn Salad

$16.00

Sliced green apples, mixed greens, grilled prawns, shallot, coconut, cashew, lime vinaigrette

Add Chx

$5.00

Add Grilled Tofu

$4.00

Add Beef

$5.00

Add Prawns

$8.00

Extra Lemon Lime Dressing 2 oz

$1.50

Extra Peanut Dressing 2 oz

$1.50

NOODLES

Black Noodle

$17.00

pork, stir fried wide rice noodle, egg, yu choi, broccoli, carrot, soy, onion, oyster sauce

Street Fair Noodle

$17.00

chicken, bacon, stir fried rice noodle, chili, Thai basil, egg, carrot bell pepper, broccoli, onion, tomato and bean sprouts

Pad Thai

$18.00

prawn, chicken, and tofu, stir fried rice noodle with egg, carrot, onion, peanuts and bean sprouts

Peanut Noodle

$18.00

chicken, coconut milk BROTH, rice noodle, peanut curry, broccoli, carrot

Northern Curry Noodle

$24.00

chicken, prawn (1), coconut milk BROTH , rice noodle, yellow curry, yu choy, bean sprout, mustard green

Drunken Noodle

$17.00

chicken, stir fried wide rice noodle, egg, carrot, bell pepper, tomato, Thai basil, onion, bean sprouts

Chinatown Noodle

$18.00

prawn (3), and chicken with wide rice noodle, egg, onion garlic, soy, lettuce, sriracha chili sauce

MEAT (Rice not included)

Cashew Chicken

$17.00

panko coated chicken breast, sauteed with onions, carrot, bell pepper, pineapple, tomato, mushroom, cashews

Basil Chicken

$17.00

sauteed chicken breast with green bean, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, chili, Thai basil

Summer Fire Chicken

$17.00

chicken, red curry, cream, carrot, green bean, onion, Thai basil

Sweet And Sour Pork

$17.00

pork, onion, carrot, bell pepper, tomato, pineapple, mushroom in a sweet sour sauce

Broccoli Beef

$19.00

sliced tri tip, bell pepper, onions, broccoli, butter, soy

SEAFOOD (Rice not included)

Monterey Squid

$25.00

squid sautee with ginger, black bean, tomato, onion, Thai eggplant, cream, Thai basil

Market Fish

$26.00

pan roasted sea bass, Thai eggplant, carrot, green bean, onion, ginger, cream, spicy black bean

Basil Seafood

$26.00

sea scallops, prawns, crab, onion, Thai eggplant, jalapeno, chili, Thai basil, garlic, soy

Cashew Prawn

$26.00

(5) panko coated prawns, onion, carrot, bell pepper, pineapple, tomato, mushroom, broccoli, garlic, cashew

Sweet And Sour Fish

$26.00

panko coated sea bass, served with onion, carrot, chili, garlic, tomato, pineapple and a sweet and spicy sauce

Panang Seafood

$29.00

prawns, sea scallops, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, panang curry, cream

Sea Scallop garlic butter sauce

$30.00

sea scallops, yellow curry, egg, sweet potato, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, cream

VEGETABLES (Rice not included)

Broccoli

$15.00

broccoli, ginger, garlic, soy

Green Beans

$16.00

green beans, red curry, cream, onion, Thai basil

Squash

$15.00

Japanese red squash, tofu, spicy soy glaze

Grilled Vegetables

$15.00

grilled bell pepper, broccoli, onion, carrot, sweet potato, squash, green bean, mushroom, and avocado

RICE

Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

jasmine rice stir fried with chicken, egg, garlic, chili, onion, bell pepper, tomato

Pineappple Fried Rice w/Prawn

$26.00

jasmine rice stir fried with turmeric, prawns, egg, cashew, onion, tomato, bell pepper, garlic

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

(1) serving steamed Thai jasmine rice, 3/4 C

Brown Rice

$3.00

(1) serving steamed Thai brown jasmine rice, 3/4 C

Rice Noodles Side

$3.00

CURRY (Rice not included)

Yellow Curry

$19.00

mild curry with coconut milk, sweet potato, carrot, bell pepper, onion*, garlic*, crispy shallot *in curry paste, can not be omitted

Red Pumpkin Curry

$19.00

medium spiced curry with coconut milk, red pumpkin, carrot, mushroom, bell pepper, Thai basil

Spicy Green Curry

$19.00

medium + spiced curry with coconut milk, jalapeno, green bean, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, Thai eggplant and Thai basil

Massaman Curry

$19.00

mild curry with coconut milk, tamarind, sweet potato, carrot, bell pepper, cashew

ACCOMPANIMENTS

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

(1) serving steamed Thai jasmine rice, 3/4C

Brown Rice

$3.00

(1) serving steamed Thai brown jasmine rice, 3/4C

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

steamed rice noodle

Toast

$4.00

(4) pc grilled seeded bread

Sunny Side Egg

$3.00

Kids Chicken & Rice

$8.00

grilled sliced chicken breast, scoop of rice and served with soy glaze

LG PEANUT SAUCE (pint)

$12.00

Pint of our house made peanut sauce

NA BEVERAGES

cane sugar cola

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

sweet black tea with cream

Lemonade

$4.00

lemonade with mix of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries

Boylans Cola

$4.00

cane sugar cola

Boylans Diet Cola

$4.00

diet cane cola

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Please inform our staff of any food related allergies before ordering **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Website

Location

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Directions

Gallery
SEA Thai Bistro image
SEA Thai Bistro image
SEA Thai Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sea Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,110
286 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Lemongrass Thai Noodle
orange star4.8 • 4,261
208 Petaluma blvd north Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Della Fattoria Cafe - Petaluma
orange starNo Reviews
141 Petalma Blvd North Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
El Porteno - Oxbow Public Market
orange starNo Reviews
610 First Street,Oxbow Public MarketSpace CM 14 Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Sea Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,110
286 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.6 (10 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
No reviews yet
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston