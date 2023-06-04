Thai
Salad
SEA Thai Bistro
738 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Please inform our staff of any food related allergies before ordering **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Location
2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurant
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurant